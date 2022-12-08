ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4 ways to help shield physicians from work stressors, burnout

Burnout among physicians and other health professionals increased as the pandemic has dragged on, with a new study published in JAMA Health Forum™ showing that more than 60% of the over 20,000 surveyed were burned out by the end of 2021. That’s up from 45% who felt that way in 2019.
AMA

Put a stop to “Groundhog Day” games on Medicare physician pay

Fighting to avert deep Medicare payment cuts feels a bit like the comedy classic “Groundhog Day,” with the same series of events unfolding again and again. For many physicians, a sustainable payment system seems like an ongoing, unfulfilled wish. Your Powerful Ally. The AMA helps physicians build a...
INDIANA STATE
AMA

Get comfortable prescribing psychopharmacology in primary care

As a primary care physician, managing medication for patients with mental health conditions may seem a bit daunting. The AMA leads the charge on public health. Our members are the frontline of patient care, expanding access to care for underserved patients and developing key prevention strategies. But a family physician...
TEXAS STATE
KXLY

LASIK Should Carry Warnings of Possible Complications, FDA Says

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — LASIK is a common vision-correcting procedure that many Americans view as safe and effective, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now drafted guidance that warns of potential complications. Although many patients are happy with the results after surgery, the recommended...
HealthDay

The 'Great Resignation' Is Taking a Toll on U.S. Health Care

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The nationwide shortage of health care professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows. One in four Americans (25%) have noticed or personally experienced the impact of staffing...
ajmc.com

AJMC® in the Press, December 9, 2022

Coverage of our peer-reviewed research and news reporting in the health care and mainstream press. A piece by HealthITAnalytics cited a study pubished in the December 2022 issue of The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®). The study, “On the Impact of Predictive Analytics–Driven Disease Management Interventions,” showed that predictive analytics–driven disease management outperforms standard of care among patients with chronic heart failure.
MedicalXpress

Tackling the ethical considerations of dementia research

When Emily Largent worked as an ICU nurse at UCLA, she didn't shy away from the difficult cases. It wasn't necessarily the medical procedures themselves that were challenging; caring for patients after organ transplants or managing a patient on life support were part of the job description. What really drew Largent to a case was the tough decisions that were involved. Should this patient really be a candidate for an organ transplant? What do we do when a patient's family disagrees about ending life support?
ajmc.com

Dr Dena Behm Dillon on Treating Patients With HIV and Medication Affordability, Adherence

Once patients with HIV start treatment, pharmacists can play a key role in addressing patient accessibility and affordability of HIV treatments and promoting adherence, said Dena Behm Dillon, PharmD, AAHIVP, HIV clinical pharmacy specialist, University of Iowa Health Care. Knowing if a patient has been on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) before...
beckerspayer.com

CMS proposes rule to improve the prior authorization process

CMS issued a proposed rule that it says will streamline the prior authorization process and estimates the efficiencies introduced in the proposal would save hospitals and physician practices more than $15 billion over a 10-year period. The proposed requirements would generally apply to Medicare Advantage organizations, state Medicaid and Children's...
AMA

Physician-led team-based care: Council on Medical Service reports

These Council reports address payment and insurance coverage for, and delivery, supervision, and coordination of, care provided by physician-led teams of clinicians. Key Council reports on this topic highlight team-based care in the context of wellness, preventive care, behavioral health care, and pain management. Council on Medical Service Reports. Review...
New York Post

Health care workers treating each other ‘disrespectfully’ on the rise

Some bullies wear white coats, new research reveals. While health care workers aim to treat their patients with compassion, empathy and respect, a significant number don’t follow those same ideals when working with each other, according to an article published recently by Massachusetts General Hospital. Christine Porath, Ph.D, an expert in unprofessional workplace behavior who’s quoted in the article, told Fox News Digital this week that based on her research, “Too many health care workers and physicians are treated disrespectfully.” And “we’ve found that the majority don’t report it, often out of a sense of fear or hopelessness,” she added. Porath has studied disrespectful behavior at...
TENNESSEE STATE
MONTCO.Today

Recession-Proof Careers in Healthcare

Looking for a career where you can help people, but not sure what you can do?. You are probably already aware of the many opportunities in the Nursing field, but did you know that there are a number of healthcare careers that not only give you the option to help people, but are recession-proof?
ajmc.com

Contributor: To Protect Patient Access, Congress Must Block Medicare Physician Payment Cuts

Impending cuts to Medicare physician services could have an overwhelmingly negative impact on millions of older patients and individuals with disabilities across the country. The final 2023 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule recently announced by CMS includes a roughly 4.5% cut to physician payments. This would not only undermine physician practices nationwide but also threaten access to timely care for Medicare beneficiaries.
WASHINGTON STATE
Medical News Today

What to know about the four levels of hospice care

Hospice care is a multilevel end-of-life care system that aims to manage symptoms and improve the quality of life for someone with a terminal illness. There are four levels of hospice care, each focusing on the specific needs of the person receiving care. Hospice care focuses on caring for someone...
The Associated Press

Endologix Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement for AFX2 System

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Endologix LLC, a privately held global medical device company, dedicated to improving patients’ lives with innovative interventional treatments for vascular disease, today announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a pre-market approval (PMA) supplement relating to the AFX2 System. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005348/en/ AFX2 Endovascular AAA System
CALIFORNIA STATE
medicaldesigndevelopment.com

Polso Remote Patient Monitoring Device Approved by FDA

ChroniSense Medical took a step towards its vision of transforming chronic care management with Polso, the company's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution, achieving 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Initial indications include monitoring of blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), pulse rate and respiration rate. "FDA clearance is...

