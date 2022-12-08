Read full article on original website
AMA
4 ways to help shield physicians from work stressors, burnout
Burnout among physicians and other health professionals increased as the pandemic has dragged on, with a new study published in JAMA Health Forum™ showing that more than 60% of the over 20,000 surveyed were burned out by the end of 2021. That’s up from 45% who felt that way in 2019.
AMA
Put a stop to “Groundhog Day” games on Medicare physician pay
Fighting to avert deep Medicare payment cuts feels a bit like the comedy classic “Groundhog Day,” with the same series of events unfolding again and again. For many physicians, a sustainable payment system seems like an ongoing, unfulfilled wish. Your Powerful Ally. The AMA helps physicians build a...
Congress’ leadership needed to stabilize an overwhelmed patient care system
During my shift today as a Hospitalist at a Central Coast California hospital, I heard my second “Code ED” overhead alert in less than five hours. “Code ED” means the doctors and nurses in the emergency room need assistance from other areas of the hospital to help care for patients. Before the pandemic it was…
AMA
Get comfortable prescribing psychopharmacology in primary care
As a primary care physician, managing medication for patients with mental health conditions may seem a bit daunting. The AMA leads the charge on public health. Our members are the frontline of patient care, expanding access to care for underserved patients and developing key prevention strategies. But a family physician...
KXLY
LASIK Should Carry Warnings of Possible Complications, FDA Says
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — LASIK is a common vision-correcting procedure that many Americans view as safe and effective, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now drafted guidance that warns of potential complications. Although many patients are happy with the results after surgery, the recommended...
'Great Resignation' of healthcare professionals affects patient care
The nationwide shortage of healthcare professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows.
MedicalXpress
Half of patients in telemedicine program for opioid use disorder current with medication a month later
More than half of the patients who were prescribed medication to treat opioid use disorder through a virtual program established during the pandemic continued with their treatment at least a month later, according to a NEJM Catalyst study from researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
The 'Great Resignation' Is Taking a Toll on U.S. Health Care
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The nationwide shortage of health care professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows. One in four Americans (25%) have noticed or personally experienced the impact of staffing...
ajmc.com
AJMC® in the Press, December 9, 2022
Coverage of our peer-reviewed research and news reporting in the health care and mainstream press. A piece by HealthITAnalytics cited a study pubished in the December 2022 issue of The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®). The study, “On the Impact of Predictive Analytics–Driven Disease Management Interventions,” showed that predictive analytics–driven disease management outperforms standard of care among patients with chronic heart failure.
MedicalXpress
Tackling the ethical considerations of dementia research
When Emily Largent worked as an ICU nurse at UCLA, she didn't shy away from the difficult cases. It wasn't necessarily the medical procedures themselves that were challenging; caring for patients after organ transplants or managing a patient on life support were part of the job description. What really drew Largent to a case was the tough decisions that were involved. Should this patient really be a candidate for an organ transplant? What do we do when a patient's family disagrees about ending life support?
ajmc.com
Dr Dena Behm Dillon on Treating Patients With HIV and Medication Affordability, Adherence
Once patients with HIV start treatment, pharmacists can play a key role in addressing patient accessibility and affordability of HIV treatments and promoting adherence, said Dena Behm Dillon, PharmD, AAHIVP, HIV clinical pharmacy specialist, University of Iowa Health Care. Knowing if a patient has been on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) before...
beckerspayer.com
CMS proposes rule to improve the prior authorization process
CMS issued a proposed rule that it says will streamline the prior authorization process and estimates the efficiencies introduced in the proposal would save hospitals and physician practices more than $15 billion over a 10-year period. The proposed requirements would generally apply to Medicare Advantage organizations, state Medicaid and Children's...
AMA
Physician-led team-based care: Council on Medical Service reports
These Council reports address payment and insurance coverage for, and delivery, supervision, and coordination of, care provided by physician-led teams of clinicians. Key Council reports on this topic highlight team-based care in the context of wellness, preventive care, behavioral health care, and pain management. Council on Medical Service Reports. Review...
Health care workers treating each other ‘disrespectfully’ on the rise
Some bullies wear white coats, new research reveals. While health care workers aim to treat their patients with compassion, empathy and respect, a significant number don’t follow those same ideals when working with each other, according to an article published recently by Massachusetts General Hospital. Christine Porath, Ph.D, an expert in unprofessional workplace behavior who’s quoted in the article, told Fox News Digital this week that based on her research, “Too many health care workers and physicians are treated disrespectfully.” And “we’ve found that the majority don’t report it, often out of a sense of fear or hopelessness,” she added. Porath has studied disrespectful behavior at...
Recession-Proof Careers in Healthcare
Looking for a career where you can help people, but not sure what you can do?. You are probably already aware of the many opportunities in the Nursing field, but did you know that there are a number of healthcare careers that not only give you the option to help people, but are recession-proof?
ajmc.com
Contributor: To Protect Patient Access, Congress Must Block Medicare Physician Payment Cuts
Impending cuts to Medicare physician services could have an overwhelmingly negative impact on millions of older patients and individuals with disabilities across the country. The final 2023 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule recently announced by CMS includes a roughly 4.5% cut to physician payments. This would not only undermine physician practices nationwide but also threaten access to timely care for Medicare beneficiaries.
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: CMS Proposes Interoperability Rule; FDA Report Urges Major Changes; AMA, IHI Form Coalition
CMS proposed a rule to streamline the prior authorization process and expand health information access; a scathing report urged the FDA to consider restructuring and potentially dividing the agency; the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) and American Medical Association (AMA) are coleading the Rise to Health Coalition. Proposed CMS Rule...
Medical News Today
What to know about the four levels of hospice care
Hospice care is a multilevel end-of-life care system that aims to manage symptoms and improve the quality of life for someone with a terminal illness. There are four levels of hospice care, each focusing on the specific needs of the person receiving care. Hospice care focuses on caring for someone...
Endologix Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement for AFX2 System
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Endologix LLC, a privately held global medical device company, dedicated to improving patients’ lives with innovative interventional treatments for vascular disease, today announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a pre-market approval (PMA) supplement relating to the AFX2 System. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005348/en/ AFX2 Endovascular AAA System
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Polso Remote Patient Monitoring Device Approved by FDA
ChroniSense Medical took a step towards its vision of transforming chronic care management with Polso, the company's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution, achieving 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Initial indications include monitoring of blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), pulse rate and respiration rate. "FDA clearance is...
