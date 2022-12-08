ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Leftwich Monterey neighborhood on Dec. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Leftwich Monterey neighborhood on Wednesday, December 14. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
Silent Wings Museum to host Holidays on the Homefront on Dec. 17

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Silent Wings Museum will host Holidays on the Homefront on Saturday, December 17. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock/Silent Wings Museum, the event takes place from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the Hanger Gallery. “Family friendly activities such as popsicle stick...
Lubbock City Council to host Special Recognition Ceremony Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council will honor selected members of the community, city employees and local businesses during a Special Recognition Ceremony on Tuesday, December 13. According to a press release, the event takes place at 3:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Citizens Tower. The...
City Bank’s Community Rewards Program winners announced

LUBBOCK, Texas — City Bank recently announced the winners of its $60,000 Community Rewards Program. According to a press release from the bank, rewards were given to the top five recipients in six categories. City Bank said more than 300,000 online votes were cast for the 96 nonprofit agencies.
Texas Tech announces its 2022 winter commencement schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced its 2022 winter commencement ceremonies will take place on Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, ceremonies will be held at United Supermarkets Arena. The university said all the...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December

We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
Welcome Home West Texas (12/10/22)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Here’s this week’s edition of Welcome Home West Texas that airs weekends on KAMC and KLBK. EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to a recording error, a small portion of the audio at the beginning of the program is unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Harpo is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!

The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Harpo as their Pet of the Day for Monday December 12. Reach out to LAS to adopt Harpo at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Harpo!
Families at Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Slaton ISD file complaints of civil rights violations

LUBBOCK, Texas — Students and families of the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District and Slaton ISD, along with the Lubbock NAACP and the Intercultural Development Research Association filed civil right complaints against the school districts. The violation claims were submitted Monday to the US Department of Education. According to Paige...
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 11-17

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of December 11th through 17th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information, please...
Plainview woman killed in crash southeast of Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater. 27-year-old Luna Reyes was northbound on US-84 on a private drive and failed to yield the right of way to a semi truck traveling eastbound in the righthand lane, according to DPS.
What Happened to Lubbock’s Chinese Kitchen?

Lubbock was shocked to find out that Chinese Kitchen closed without a warning. This restaurant has been serving Lubbock for more than 30 years. The restaurant moved into their new location off Milwaukee Avenue back in September 2020 and had been a staple in Lubbock for a long time. Back...
1 person seriously injured in overnight crash, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — At 1:35 a.m., a crash by North MLK and Municipal Drive left one person seriously injured, the Lubbock Police Department said. The person was transported to University Medical Center for injuries. A cell tower was reported as having “substantial damage,” according to LPD. This...
