Finn’s Guide to the 806
From pet-friendly patios to dog parks and bakeries, experience the “Hub City” from Finn’s perspective as he takes us through his day exploring the 806. In Lubbock, many of our local hotels love your pet as much as you do. The Cotton Court Hotel in downtown Lubbock boasts pet-friendly rooms complete with a Finn-approved bed and doggy goodie bag, as well as a courtyard for you and your pup to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine!
everythinglubbock.com
Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Leftwich Monterey neighborhood on Dec. 14
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Leftwich Monterey neighborhood on Wednesday, December 14. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
everythinglubbock.com
Welcome Home West Texas (12/10/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas — Here’s this week’s edition of Welcome Home West Texas that airs weekends on KAMC and KLBK. EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to a recording error, a small portion of the audio at the beginning of the program is unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech announces its 2022 winter commencement schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced its 2022 winter commencement ceremonies will take place on Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, ceremonies will be held at United Supermarkets Arena. The university said all the...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December
We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
everythinglubbock.com
West Texas book illustrator inspires Lubbock ISD students to achieve dreams
Erin Gregg, the Executive Director for Communications and Community Relations at Lubbock Independent School District, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about Daley Bullock’s visit to Williams Elementary. Click the video above for the full story.
everythinglubbock.com
Silent Wings Museum to host Holidays on the Homefront on Dec. 17
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Silent Wings Museum will host Holidays on the Homefront on Saturday, December 17. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock/Silent Wings Museum, the event takes place from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the Hanger Gallery. “Family friendly activities such as popsicle stick...
everythinglubbock.com
Talking Points with Jen Phillips (12/11/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. We’re just a few weeks away from the start of the Texas’ 88th Legislative Session. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick joined us to discuss the priorities lawmakers must address during this session in Austin. Increasing the reliability of the Texas power grid and creating a standard for ERCOT is still one of the paramount items for lawmakers in Austin.
KCBD
Lubbock caregiver receives big reward as Caregiver of the Year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kristi White has been a caregiver in Lubbock for two years, caring for others during the pandemic, while being a single mom, doing it all without a car. Today, Cornerstone Caregiving surprised her with a new car for her dedication to our community, and what a...
Have You Tried this Lubbock Restaurant Hidden Gem?
Lubbock is full of so many amazing restaurants. While there are plenty of well-known spots that get lots of love, there are some lesser-known establishments that deserve more recognition. As someone that loves any sort of Asian cuisine, I am always looking for new places to try. A while back,...
everythinglubbock.com
Harpo is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Harpo as their Pet of the Day for Monday December 12. Reach out to LAS to adopt Harpo at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Harpo!
What Happened to Lubbock’s Chinese Kitchen?
Lubbock was shocked to find out that Chinese Kitchen closed without a warning. This restaurant has been serving Lubbock for more than 30 years. The restaurant moved into their new location off Milwaukee Avenue back in September 2020 and had been a staple in Lubbock for a long time. Back...
everythinglubbock.com
Old MacDonald’s is hosting Santa and the Grinch
LUBBOCK, Texas— Old MacDonald’s Petting and Family Fun Farm is inviting the community to come see the animals and get photos made with Santa. Santa is coming to the farm on December 10 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. And the Grinch will be stopping by on December 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m . Find out more at @oldmacdonaldslubbock.
Texas Man Tries To Break Into Church But Gets Instant Karma
The suspect was taken into custody.
Update from police — former TTU Coach Beard arrested on family assault charge in Austin
Former Texas Tech Head Basketball Coach, now with the University of Texas, Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning in Travis County for an assault charge.
Multiple arrested in Amarillo area online sting operation
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An operation earlier this month led to the arrest of five individuals for online solicitation of a minor, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). On Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents led an operation that targeted alleged […]
Plainview man among those charged with ‘solicitation of a minor’
A Plainview man, Rudolph “Rudy” Mireles Jr., 25, was among those arrested in a Texas law enforcement operation against child sexual abuse.
The trend that is roaming social media: Permanent makeup
Permanent makeup dates all the way back to the 1900's and made its way to West Texas in the late 1900's. A business in Lubbock called Permanent Makeup By Sandra talked to KLBK and EverythingLubbock.com
One seriously injured, crash with pedestrian in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian near 42nd Street and Avenue U on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 6:16 p.m. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
everythinglubbock.com
Families at Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Slaton ISD file complaints of civil rights violations
LUBBOCK, Texas — Students and families of the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District and Slaton ISD, along with the Lubbock NAACP and the Intercultural Development Research Association filed civil right complaints against the school districts. The violation claims were submitted Monday to the US Department of Education. According to Paige...
