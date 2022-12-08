La Crosse teachers and students receive Gold Star Grants

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Local teachers and students are getting plenty of opportunities to make a difference this winter.

Through the Gold Star Grant program, the La Crosse Public Education Foundation is helping support La Crosse schools.

These grants will allow students at all grade levels in the district to be exposed to new skills and ideas.

There are 23 total grants available, ranging from art projects to a new set of books.

Organizers say it is all thanks to the community.

“It’s all made possible because people in our community support public education and want to see students in our districts have excellent educational experiences,” said La Crosse Public Education Foundation Executive Director Nell Saunders-Scott.

During a surprise visit, Longfellow Middle School teachers received two different grants.

The school earned a $1,200 grant to hire a local artist in residence.

Longfellow also received a $5,800 grant to bring award-winning author K.A. Holt to share a presentation.

The students were pretty excited when their librarian received the grant.

She says she’s grateful the grant can give students the opportunity to connect with their creative side.

“To see a little bit more about how someone’s creative process works, that can really help students get excited about their own creative writing and also just really fall in love with reading and books, that is one of our goals as librarians in the School District of La Crosse,” said Lila Planavsky, library media specialist at Longfellow Middle School.

The total funding for all 23 grants is just under $45,000.

