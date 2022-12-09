ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Fire-Rescue: Family Dollar fire believed to be intentionally set

By Courtney Ingalls
 4 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire-Rescue says the fire that broke out at the Family Dollar on Church Street in September is believed to be intentionally set.

Stephanie Ramsey, a spokesperson with Norfolk Fire-Rescue, told 10 On Your Side Thursday that the fire appears to be intentionally set on a display shelf near the front of the store.

After the 2-alarm fire forced the store to close down, many residents were left with fewer grocery shopping options , since many who live in the area don’t have transportation to shop anywhere else.

On Tuesday, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore staged an emergency distribution outside of the store and gave out boxes filled with shelf-stable food items, lean protein, and produce to more than 540 families.

‘A crisis even before it burned down’

Ramsey says that video cameras did not provide any evidence to aid in the identification of the suspect and that, as a result, the fire still remains under investigation.

