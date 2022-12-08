Read full article on original website
West Texas book illustrator inspires Lubbock ISD students to achieve dreams
Erin Gregg, the Executive Director for Communications and Community Relations at Lubbock Independent School District, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about Daley Bullock’s visit to Williams Elementary. Click the video above for the full story.
Texas Tech announces its 2022 winter commencement schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced its 2022 winter commencement ceremonies will take place on Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, ceremonies will be held at United Supermarkets Arena. The university said all the...
Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Leftwich Monterey neighborhood on Dec. 14
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Leftwich Monterey neighborhood on Wednesday, December 14. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
Lubbock City Council to host Special Recognition Ceremony Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council will honor selected members of the community, city employees and local businesses during a Special Recognition Ceremony on Tuesday, December 13. According to a press release, the event takes place at 3:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Citizens Tower. The...
Welcome Home West Texas (12/10/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas — Here’s this week’s edition of Welcome Home West Texas that airs weekends on KAMC and KLBK. EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to a recording error, a small portion of the audio at the beginning of the program is unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.
City Bank’s Community Rewards Program winners announced
LUBBOCK, Texas — City Bank recently announced the winners of its $60,000 Community Rewards Program. According to a press release from the bank, rewards were given to the top five recipients in six categories. City Bank said more than 300,000 online votes were cast for the 96 nonprofit agencies.
Families at Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Slaton ISD file complaints of civil rights violations
LUBBOCK, Texas — Students and families of the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District and Slaton ISD, along with the Lubbock NAACP and the Intercultural Development Research Association filed civil right complaints against the school districts. The violation claims were submitted Monday to the US Department of Education. According to Paige...
Harpo is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Harpo as their Pet of the Day for Monday December 12. Reach out to LAS to adopt Harpo at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Harpo!
1 person seriously injured in overnight crash, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — At 1:35 a.m., a crash by North MLK and Municipal Drive left one person seriously injured, the Lubbock Police Department said. The person was transported to University Medical Center for injuries. A cell tower was reported as having “substantial damage,” according to LPD. This...
Texas Tech University’s Study Abroad gains international recognition
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University recently announced it was ranked among the top 10 institutions for study abroad participation by the Institute of International Education’s (IIE) Open Doors report for the 2020-2021 reporting year. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website,...
KLBK Sunday Night Weather Update: December 11th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday night weather update. Tonight: Dense fog. Low of 49°. Winds S 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with storms east late. High of 65°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for shaded...
Plainview woman in fatal crash Saturday near Shallowater, DPS said
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, a Plainview woman died in a crash on US Highway 84, less than one mile Southeast of Shallowater, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Monday. A DPS crash report said it occurred at 12:34 a.m. when Luna Monique Reyes, 28, was traveling north...
‘A senseless tragic act’: LPD, family of killed little boy still looking for answers
LUBBOCK, Texas— Cor’nelius Carrington was a 4-year-old boy who was murdered after he was shot in a drive-by shooting in December 2021. On Monday, his family and the Lubbock Police Department said in the year since his death, there have not been any arrests made in his murder.
Legendary TTU football coach Mike Leach passed away
LUBBOCK, Texas – Former Texas Tech Head Football Coach Mike Leach, more recently head coach at Mississippi State University, passed away Monday, according to his family in a statement. “We are uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and...
LPD: Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in North Lubbock early Tuesday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The crash occurred around 1:35 a.m. in the 700 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, an LPD press release said. Police said a passenger...
