Silent Wings Museum to host Holidays on the Homefront on Dec. 17
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Silent Wings Museum will host Holidays on the Homefront on Saturday, December 17. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock/Silent Wings Museum, the event takes place from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the Hanger Gallery. “Family friendly activities such as popsicle stick...
Texas Tech announces its 2022 winter commencement schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced its 2022 winter commencement ceremonies will take place on Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, ceremonies will be held at United Supermarkets Arena. The university said all the...
West Texas book illustrator inspires Lubbock ISD students to achieve dreams
Erin Gregg, the Executive Director for Communications and Community Relations at Lubbock Independent School District, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about Daley Bullock’s visit to Williams Elementary. Click the video above for the full story.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December
We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
Welcome Home West Texas (12/10/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas — Here’s this week’s edition of Welcome Home West Texas that airs weekends on KAMC and KLBK. EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to a recording error, a small portion of the audio at the beginning of the program is unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Lubbock City Council to host Special Recognition Ceremony Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council will honor selected members of the community, city employees and local businesses during a Special Recognition Ceremony on Tuesday, December 13. According to a press release, the event takes place at 3:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Citizens Tower. The...
Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Leftwich Monterey neighborhood on Dec. 14
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Leftwich Monterey neighborhood on Wednesday, December 14. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
Old MacDonald’s is hosting Santa and the Grinch
LUBBOCK, Texas— Old MacDonald’s Petting and Family Fun Farm is inviting the community to come see the animals and get photos made with Santa. Santa is coming to the farm on December 10 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. And the Grinch will be stopping by on December 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m . Find out more at @oldmacdonaldslubbock.
City Bank’s Community Rewards Program winners announced
LUBBOCK, Texas — City Bank recently announced the winners of its $60,000 Community Rewards Program. According to a press release from the bank, rewards were given to the top five recipients in six categories. City Bank said more than 300,000 online votes were cast for the 96 nonprofit agencies.
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 11-17
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of December 11th through 17th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information, please...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Friday. The crash happened at the intersection of 50th and University Avenue at around 7:30 a.m.
One seriously injured, crash with pedestrian in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian near 42nd Street and Avenue U on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 6:16 p.m. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
KLBK Sunday Night Weather Update: December 11th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday night weather update. Tonight: Dense fog. Low of 49°. Winds S 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with storms east late. High of 65°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for shaded...
Monday morning top stories: Dec. marks 1 year in shooting death of Lubbock 4-year-old
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock police will provide an update today on the investigation into the death of four-year-old Cornelius Carrington. He died in December of last year after being injured in a drive-by shooting in the 700 block of East Ursuline. Read more about his story...
Multiple arrested in Amarillo area online sting operation
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An operation earlier this month led to the arrest of five individuals for online solicitation of a minor, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). On Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents led an operation that targeted alleged […]
Harpo is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Harpo as their Pet of the Day for Monday December 12. Reach out to LAS to adopt Harpo at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Harpo!
1 person seriously injured in overnight crash, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — At 1:35 a.m., a crash by North MLK and Municipal Drive left one person seriously injured, the Lubbock Police Department said. The person was transported to University Medical Center for injuries. A cell tower was reported as having “substantial damage,” according to LPD. This...
Update from police — former TTU Coach Beard arrested on family assault charge in Austin
Former Texas Tech Head Basketball Coach, now with the University of Texas, Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning in Travis County for an assault charge.
LPD forms perimeter in Central Lubbock, people evacuated
LUBBOCK, Texas— People were evacuated due to a police response in Central Lubbock on Friday. The Lubbock Police Department said officers were working a scene at the Executive Inn in the 4400 block of Avenue Q and a perimeter was set up. According to LPD , the call came...
Foggy with some showers Saturday, warmer on Sunday, Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A damp Friday turned into a foggy evening. Some of that fog persisted into the morning hours on Saturday, but has started lifting across the area. We’ll still have a few showers hanging around, particularly to the south and off the Caprock. Most of these will continue to move to the east as the morning goes along. We might also have a rumble of thunder or two out of the activity. Clouds will hang around for a few hours but we’ll likely see some breaks in the clouds later. Even with maybe seeing some sun though, we won’t warm up too much here for this afternoon.
