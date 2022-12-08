Read full article on original website
West Texas book illustrator inspires Lubbock ISD students to achieve dreams
Erin Gregg, the Executive Director for Communications and Community Relations at Lubbock Independent School District, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about Daley Bullock’s visit to Williams Elementary. Click the video above for the full story.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December
We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
Silent Wings Museum to host Holidays on the Homefront on Dec. 17
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Silent Wings Museum will host Holidays on the Homefront on Saturday, December 17. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock/Silent Wings Museum, the event takes place from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the Hanger Gallery. “Family friendly activities such as popsicle stick...
Welcome Home West Texas (12/10/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas — Here’s this week’s edition of Welcome Home West Texas that airs weekends on KAMC and KLBK. EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to a recording error, a small portion of the audio at the beginning of the program is unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Families at Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Slaton ISD file complaints of civil rights violations
LUBBOCK, Texas — Students and families of the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District and Slaton ISD, along with the Lubbock NAACP and the Intercultural Development Research Association filed civil right complaints against the school districts. The violation claims were submitted Monday to the US Department of Education. According to Paige...
Monday morning top stories: Dec. marks 1 year in shooting death of Lubbock 4-year-old
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock police will provide an update today on the investigation into the death of four-year-old Cornelius Carrington. He died in December of last year after being injured in a drive-by shooting in the 700 block of East Ursuline. Read more about his story...
Lubbock City Council to host Special Recognition Ceremony Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council will honor selected members of the community, city employees and local businesses during a Special Recognition Ceremony on Tuesday, December 13. According to a press release, the event takes place at 3:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Citizens Tower. The...
Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Leftwich Monterey neighborhood on Dec. 14
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Leftwich Monterey neighborhood on Wednesday, December 14. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
Texas Tech announces its 2022 winter commencement schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced its 2022 winter commencement ceremonies will take place on Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, ceremonies will be held at United Supermarkets Arena. The university said all the...
Old MacDonald’s is hosting Santa and the Grinch
LUBBOCK, Texas— Old MacDonald’s Petting and Family Fun Farm is inviting the community to come see the animals and get photos made with Santa. Santa is coming to the farm on December 10 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. And the Grinch will be stopping by on December 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m . Find out more at @oldmacdonaldslubbock.
Texas Man Tries To Break Into Church But Gets Instant Karma
The suspect was taken into custody.
“We’ve been working for this moment,” 44th annual Candlelight at the Ranch
The National Ranching Heritage Center in Lubbock opens its doors Friday and Saturday (December 9 and 10) for its 44th annual "Candlelight at the Ranch."
Talking Points with Jen Phillips (12/11/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. We’re just a few weeks away from the start of the Texas’ 88th Legislative Session. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick joined us to discuss the priorities lawmakers must address during this session in Austin. Increasing the reliability of the Texas power grid and creating a standard for ERCOT is still one of the paramount items for lawmakers in Austin.
Multiple arrested in Amarillo area online sting operation
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An operation earlier this month led to the arrest of five individuals for online solicitation of a minor, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). On Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents led an operation that targeted alleged […]
The trend that is roaming social media: Permanent makeup
Permanent makeup dates all the way back to the 1900's and made its way to West Texas in the late 1900's. A business in Lubbock called Permanent Makeup By Sandra talked to KLBK and EverythingLubbock.com
Update from police — former TTU Coach Beard arrested on family assault charge in Austin
Former Texas Tech Head Basketball Coach, now with the University of Texas, Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning in Travis County for an assault charge.
‘A senseless tragic act’: LPD, family of killed little boy still looking for answers
LUBBOCK, Texas— Cor’nelius Carrington was a 4-year-old boy who was murdered after he was shot in a drive-by shooting in December 2021. On Monday, his family and the Lubbock Police Department said in the year since his death, there have not been any arrests made in his murder.
Plainview man among those charged with ‘solicitation of a minor’
A Plainview man, Rudolph “Rudy” Mireles Jr., 25, was among those arrested in a Texas law enforcement operation against child sexual abuse.
One seriously injured, crash with pedestrian in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian near 42nd Street and Avenue U on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 6:16 p.m. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
Lubbock caregiver receives big reward as Caregiver of the Year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kristi White has been a caregiver in Lubbock for two years, caring for others during the pandemic, while being a single mom, doing it all without a car. Today, Cornerstone Caregiving surprised her with a new car for her dedication to our community, and what a...
