Walmart Theft Leads to Arrest of Man with Outstanding Warrant, Culprit from Theft Still At Large
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 6:49 p.m. Winona Police Department received a theft call at the Walmart located off of Mankato Ave. The theft is reported to be at a misdemeanor value, meaning the total value stolen was under $250. It was reported that the culprit entered a blue pick-up truck after leaving the store.
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman sentenced to jail time already served, probation after vape shop fight, shattered bus window
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman accused of starting a fight at a vape shop and throwing a rock at a city bus was sentenced in Olmsted County Court Monday. Krystal Lynette Phillips, 33, was convicted of harassment and obstructing the legal process in the August fight, as well as 3rd-degree damage to property in the July bus incident.
KIMT
Mower Co. man held on $100K bond for allegedly threatening man with knife
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A Spring Valley man is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly threatening a man with a knife. Kainun Thorson was arrested Saturday after he allegedly dangerously followed a man while reaching speeds around 90 miles per hour before a family member of the victim brandished a firearm to protect his family.
KIMT
Albert Lea man pleads guilty to assaulting a woman in March
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of threatening a woman with a kitchen knife is pleading guilty. Jason Lee Beloate, 41 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. His sentencing is set for February 6, 2023. Beloate was arrested in March and...
KIMT
Freeborn County man arrested for selling heroin/fentanyl mix pleads guilty
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of selling drugs, some of which contained deadly fentanyl, is pleading guilty. Terrance Dotson Richard, 43 of Albert Lea, was arrested in December 2021 and charged with second-degree sale of drugs. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says Richard sold heroin to a confidential informant once in July 2021 and twice in August 2021.
kchanews.com
Trial for Man Accused of North Iowa Murder 10 Years Ago to be Delayed
The trial of a man accused in the shooting death of a Nashua man over 10 years ago could be delayed by seven months. 50-year-old Randy Patrie is charged with first-degree murder in the October 2012 death of 70-year-old Kenneth Gallmeyer at Gallmeyer’s residence north of Nashua. An investigation by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Charles City Police and Iowa DCI, found various items owned by Gallmeyer inside Patrie’s Charles City home, including a shotgun believed to have killed Gallmeyer.
kchanews.com
Decorah Man Accused of Killing His Father In Line for Trial Delay
A Decorah Iowa man accused of killing his father may be in line for a new trial date. 44-year-old Aaron Whittle of Decorah was arrested on March 20th and is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 74-year-old Lawrence Whittle in Aaron Whittle’s home three days earlier. Whittle has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for trial on February 20, 2023.
KIMT
Third man sent to federal prison for Rochester meth conspiracy
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is going to federal prison for dealing methamphetamine. Fernando Garcia-Davila Jr., 49, has been sentenced to 12 years and seven months for pleading guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota...
KIMT
Man arrested for mason jar assault at Rochester warming center
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 30-year-old man was arrested early Friday following an assault at the warming center. Justin Milsap is facing charges of fifth-degree assault for allegedly smashing a mason jar across the victim’s face. Police said the Milsap was upset because the victim tried to sit by him.
Urgent and Easy Request From Olmsted County Sheriff in Minnesota
Grab a Shovel And Help Save Lives in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Seconds count when it comes to putting out fires and saving lives! In the state of Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, Mother Nature has given us a new blanket of snow which is making it harder to fight fires and save lives fast enough due to fire hydrants that are hiding under the white stuff.
KAAL-TV
Area business donates 17k in toys
(ABC 6 News) – A local bar and grill was able to collect more than 17 thousand dollars’ worth of toys for its Toys for Tots drive. This donation is a combined effort by the Rock Road Bandits and Carr’s bar in Racine. ABC 6 News reporter...
winonaradio.com
Winona Woman Arrested at McDonald’s Drive-Through
(KWNO)-Officers responded to a call from the McDonald’s restaurant on the 150 block of Main Street at 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6th. Kesala Ann Morrell, 50, of Winona, was arrested. A restaurant employee reported that Morrell went through the drive-through and fell asleep. The employee stated they asked...
3 injured in western Wisconsin crash
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
Rochester Woman Charged for Friday Night Police Chase
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester woman accused of leading Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputies on a pursuit throughout southern Rochester made her first appearance in Olmsted County Court Monday. Bail was set at $150,000 for 25-year-old 25-year-old Arak Warwien. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged her with felony...
KAAL-TV
No major injuries in two-vehicle crash in downtown Rochester Monday morning
(ABC 6 News) – No major injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash in downtown Rochester on Monday morning. Emergency crews from the Rochester Police Department and Mayo Ambulance responded to the crash at the intersection of Civic Center Dr. NE and East Center St. around 7:00 a.m. An...
1520 The Ticket
Amazing 3 Million Light Display An Hour From Rochester
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year, and here is a wonderful event to add to the magic - a carriage ride to view the Rotary Lights in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, which is only about an hour from Rochester, Minnesota. Enjoy 3 Million Christmas Lights at the Rotary Lights...
KIMT
Rochester resident of apartment where 2 people found dead last week found deceased
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The resident of an apartment where two people died last week was found dead of an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday. Police said the resident, a 58-year-old man, died after the landlord was asked by a social worker to contact the subject. The man was found dead inside the apartment along with signs of drug use at 1100 3rd Ave. SE.
3rd resident in Rochester apartment dies, weeks after 2 found dead
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police in Rochester say a third resident in an apartment where two others were found dead last week has also died.According to KIMT, police say the third resident, a 58-year-old man, died of an apparent drug overdose. There were signs of drug use noted by investigators.Last Thursday, officers were called to the same apartment on the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast in the Slatterly Park neighborhood. Inside the home, they found the bodies of a 54-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man.Investigators were working to determine their causes of death, but they did rule out carbon monoxide poisoning.
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
Check Out The Amazing House in Rochester With Cousin Eddie!
Where To See The Awesome Cousin Eddie and Clark Griswold Christmas Display in Rochester, Minnesota. It's the most magical time of the year! Let your kids stay in their pj's, warm up the car, and enjoy a night of seeing some of the best Christmas lights in Rochester, Minnesota. Use this list of neighborhoods to find some of the best displays this year - and yes, Cousin Eddie and Clark Griswold are making an appearance in Rochester once again! And if you have an amazing Christmas light display of your own, send us a photo here for a chance to win $500 cash!
