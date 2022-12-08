ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Backpackers Say They ‘Had to Flee’ After Bison Approached Them

In National Parks all across the country, tourists behaving irresponsibly seems to be a daily occurrence. Everywhere you look, there are park visitors standing inches from boiling geysers; approaching angry elk, moose, and bison; and throwing random objects into the Grand Canyon for no reason at all. It’s such a common sight, in fact, that there are entire social media pages dedicated to the topic (and rightfully berating the offenders).
K2 Radio

WATCH: Wolf Pack Chase an Elk in Yellowstone National Park

Disney tried to teach us at a young age at the "circle of life" with nature is often times hard to see, but witnessing it firsthand in the wild is still shocking. A Facebook page called Whiskey Riff recently posted a short video in their Riffs Outdoors playlist, which shows a pack of wolves chasing down an elk in Yellowstone National Park.
WYOMING STATE
trazeetravel.com

Why Winter is the Perfect Time to Visit Yellowstone

Yellowstone National Park isn’t just a great spot to visit during the summer months, when the crowds are thick and the weather is (for some) best. You may actually find you like the park more during the height of winter. Here are some of the things you can do if you book a winter package at either Old Faithful Snow Lodge or Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel, two park lodges open December to February.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears

A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO

We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park: Human Foot Found in Geyser Belonged to 70-Year-Old Visitor

Yellowstone National Park (YELL) officials now know the identity of the person whose foot was found within West Thumb Geyser Basin earlier this year. Park staff made a grisly, tragic discovery in August 2022 when part of a foot in a shoe was found floating in West Thumb’s Abyss Pool. An investigation, led by Yellowstone law enforcement officers, left many questions unanswered.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Field & Stream

Montana Judge Issues Temporary Order Restricting Wolf Hunting Near Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks

On November 15, a Montana judge announced a temporary order that returns the state’s wolf hunting regulations to 2020 quotas around Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park. Wolf management units, 313, 316, and 110 were all impacted. Based on the new order, only two wolves total can be taken in WMU 110 and only one wolf each in WMU 313 and 316. One wolf has already been harvested in WMU 113—meaning the order essentially closed that unit to hunting for the rest of the season. The one-wolf quota replaced a 6-wolf quota for WMU 313, as well as more liberal quotas for the other units, which had been reorganized before the 2021 season.
MONTANA STATE
Outside Nomad

Winter Hiking For Beginners The Complete Guide To Hiking, Snowshoeing And Camping In The Winter

The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.
cohaitungchi.com

Glacier National Park: Backpacker’s All-Time Favorite Hikes

Glacier Nationwide Park–dwelling to grizzlies, moose, a few of the few remaining glaciers within the American Rockies, and sweeping views throughout the continental divide–is a bucket-list vacation spot for hikers throughout the globe. However Glacier’s abundance of beautiful sights and difficult treks could make planning a visit there difficult, particularly when you've got a restricted time: With 734 miles of trails within the park, it’s arduous to know the place to begin. We polled our editors and writers to search out out their favourite jaunts for each schedule. Learn on to search out the Backpacker household’s suggestions for the most effective hikes in Glacier Nationwide Park.
lonelyplanet.com

In the Austrian Alps, dreading the day the cows stop coming home

Cattle in the Austrian Alps play a crucial role in making these mountains look the way they do today © Lukas Bezila / Lonely Planet. The Almabtrieb is both a prized tradition among Alpine farmers and a well-loved spectacle among tourists. But climate change and shifting economics are contributing to an uncertain future.
VIRGINIA STATE
Outsider.com

Kevin Costner Reflects on Yellowstone National Park’s Origins Ahead of New Docuseries

Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the country’s most breathtaking scenery, as well as more than 1,300 plant species and nearly 400 animal species (and, of course, is just hours from the set of the Kevin Costner-led Western Yellowstone). The two million-acre stretch of mountainous land not only dazzles millions of outdoor lovers every year but is also a major milestone in American history.

