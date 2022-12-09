Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Beamery, the all-in-one talent management platform, becomes a unicorn
Change starts with personnel and management, some might argue. Others leaning more technoutopianist might proffer HR tech as a solution. While there’s a fair amount of dissatisfaction with HR tech vendors (at least according to some data), to be fair to the tech-positive crowd, many companies see real value in HR tech. According to a recent Sapient report, over half of businesses with more than 500 employees plan to increase HR tech spending by an average of 21% into the coming year.
TechCrunch
Sana raises $34M for its AI-based knowledge management and learning platform for workplaces
Artificial intelligence is touching every aspect of how we engage with information (and. Menlo Ventures, the U.S. VC firm, is leading the round for Stockholm-based Sana, with EQT Ventures and a whopping 25 angels and founder/operator individuals also participating. This is a Series B that values Sana at $180 million post-money.
crowdfundinsider.com
Bill Payment, Restaurant Management Platform MarginEdge Secures $45M via Series C
MarginEdge, the restaurant management and bill payment platform, announced it has raised a $45 million Series C investment “led by Ten Coves Capital with participation from Fiserv, Derive Ventures, and all previous institutional investors.”. This funding, “which more than doubles funding to date to over $70 million, not only...
VC Investors Eye European B2B Software Firms
In the past week, venture capital (VC) investors have been focused on European software developers. London-based VC firm One Peak announced on Tuesday (Dec. 6) that it had closed its third fund dedicated to growth-stage business-to-business (B2B) software companies in Europe and Israel. With a hard cap of $1 billion,...
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Ngrok, a service to help devs deploy sites, services and apps, raises $50M
Ngrok was his solution. An open source package that grew into a distributed platform, Ngrok aims to collapse various networking technologies into a unified layer, letting developers deliver apps the same way regardless of whether they’re deployed to the public cloud, serverless platforms, their own data center or internet of things devices.
Tapline Nets $33.5M Pre-Seed Funding to Finance SaaS Startups
Tapline has secured €31.7 million in equity and debt in a pre-seed funding round. Out of the total, debt funding of €30 million ($33.5 million) was provided by Fasanara Capital. The remaining €1.7 million ($1.8 million) equity round was led by the V-Sharp Venture Studio and several other venture capital (VC) investors.
How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global
After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector
Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
Startup Choira uses 5G technology to help musicians jam together virtually with minimal latency
Based in Mumbai, the startup plans to expand across India and then globally, targeting cities where 5G has rolled out.
TechCrunch
Expeto, a startup selling tools to manage private cellular networks, raises $12M
A number of major vendors provide private cellular network services, including AT&T and T-Mobile, as do some startups, including Celona, Anterix and Airspan Networks. (Recently, asset management giant BlackRock announced that it’ll deploy a private network at its new headquarters in partnership with Verizon.) But that hasn’t stopped new ventures from cropping up to challenge the incumbents. See Expeto, which is developing a platform that allows corporate customers to extend their private networks via virtually any type of cellular connectivity.
crowdfundinsider.com
Deutsche Bank, NVIDIA to Embed AI into Financial Services
Deutsche Bank (ETR: DBK) announced a multi-year innovation partnership with NVIDIA in order “to accelerate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in the financial services sector.”. Combining Deutsche Bank’s financial industry expertise with NVIDIA’s leadership in AI and accelerated computing “will hasten the development of...
THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Network Intelligence using Edge Computing Featured
Increase in deployments of network devices, new protocols and technologies due to spike in network demands for higher bandwidths, speeds and reliability has created complex work-flows for internet service providers (ISPs) and communication service providers (CSPs). Managing manual tasks for designing, ordering, fulfilling and assuring end-user services of these networks have become herculean task for them. To be able to manage their networks seamlessly amid rising complexities of problems, achieving Zero Touch Operation through Network and Service Automation is the only way forward.
TechCrunch
Image-generating AI can copy and paste from training data, raising IP concerns
Co-authored by scientists at the University of Maryland and New York University, the research identifies cases where image-generating models, including Stable Diffusion, “copy” from the public internet data — including copyrighted images — on which they were trained. The study hasn’t been peer reviewed yet, and...
CoinDesk
Crypto Miner Hive Cuts Computing Power Forecast for Intel Chip-Based Rigs
Crypto mining firm Hive Blockchain (HIVE) will receive less computing power than forecast from its mining rigs using Intel's (INTC) new chips. The 5,800 new machines, dubbed Hive Buzzminers, will have total computing power of more than 630 petahash/second (PH/s), the Vancouver firm said Friday. In October, it estimated a total of 1 exahash/second (EH/s).
pymnts.com
Veem and Finastra Team to Deliver AP and AR Services
Veem and Finastra have partnered to help banks offer innovative payment services. The partnership creates a native integration that allows Veem’s accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to be accessed directly through Finastra’s Fusion Digital Banking Platform, the companies said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release.
TechCrunch
MessageGears, a cloud customer engagement platform, raises $62M
Roy founded MessageGears in 2011 with Taylor Jones, a colleague, to productize this solution. The company’s platform uses data where it lives in the format it’s already in to give companies a suite of marketing tools in the cloud. “This approach was embraced by early adopters such as...
financefeeds.com
Farcana and Dravus join forces to line up sustainable mining power sources
As a result of growing ecological awareness, the sector’s top companies have been working to achieve effective cryptocurrency mining while still being energy-efficient: e.g. using mining facilities fueled by renewable power and located in colder regions to lower heat-dissipation costs. According to Digiconomist’s Bitcoin Energy Usage Index, it takes...
