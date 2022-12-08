STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Native Staten Islander Raymond A. Charzewski, 87, a union carpenter and Army veteran, has died. Born and raised in Elm Park, he graduated from St. Adalbert’s School and attended McKee High School before working with his father as a carpenter. He joined the Army in 1955 and was in the 11th Airborne Paratrooper Division, serving two years in Germany before being honorably discharged in 1958. He married Agnes (Sis) Harrison in 1960 and they settled in Castleton Corners. He continued his career as a union carpenter with Local No. 20 for 35 years. For the full obituary, click here.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO