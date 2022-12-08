Read full article on original website
Woman’s ear partially severed in Staten Island knife rampage; man accused of attacking 4
STATEN ISLAND,N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 33-year-old man used a knife to slash four people in his home community of Clifton. Ivan Billy was arrested within minutes of the bloody melee at about 8 p.m. on Dec. 4 near his home on Kimberly Lane. All of the victims are acquaintances of the suspect, according to police and the criminal complaint.
Prison or nursing home for Staten Island burglar? Judge will determine his fate.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A self-admitted burglar on Staten Island is seeking the mercy of the court, citing medical records that apparently show he already is facing a death sentence. Ricky Howell, 59, who police after one recent arrest had deemed homeless, pleaded guilty in June to a May...
NYPD: 2 men nabbed with gun on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police arrested two suspects in Stapleton after a gun was allegedly used to threaten a man and woman. Lawrence Browning, 42, and Aaron Espinosa, 36, were taken into custody around 1:35 a.m. on Saturday after a gun allegedly was found inside their home on Jackson Street, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and public records.
Staten Island supermarket assault: Cops seek public’s help in alleged incident, release photos
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual sought in connection with an alleged assault at a Port Richmond supermarket. Photos of the individual sought for questioning in the incident were posted on the 121st Precinct Twitter feed. A spokesperson...
NYPD holds active shooter drill at Staten Island University Hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD held an active shooter drill at Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze on Monday night. Over 50 members of the NYPD’s Counterterrorism unit, Emergency Services unit and officers from the 122nd Precinct participated in the drill, crowding into a closed-off area of the hospital campus. Officers were expected to face several active shooter scenarios featuring volunteer actors from the hospital’s staff.
Following an alleged hate crime on Staten Island, new state bias prevention task force created
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In the wake of an alleged antisemitic hate crime on Staten Island last month -- as well as many other hate crimes being reported citywide -- the New York State Division of Human Rights is launching a statewide Hate and Bias Prevention Unit. The new state...
West Brighton family’s two vehicles wrecked in overnight hit-and-run crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A West Brighton family went to sleep having two perfectly fine vehicles on the street outside their home. They awakened, in the middle of the night, to find their automobiles had been wrecked in a hit-and-run incident. Jennifer and William Bowe told the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com...
Nun who served for 67 years killed in Garden State Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
Brooklyn warehouse fire sends smoke pluming into sky near Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A three-alarm fire in Brooklyn sent a long streak of smoke in the air Tuesday morning that was visible from Staten Island. The blaze, located at a string of warehouses at 700 Columbia St. in Red Hook, reportedly drew a significant FDNY response that included marine operations. The warehouses are situated just across the water from St. George.
Beware: Street drugs are laced with deadly fentanyl, xylazine, New York health officials say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) is urging New Yorkers to understand the risks associated with illicit drug use, as fentanyl continues to be found in a wide variety of drugs, including heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and illegally manufactured pills. Some of the illicit...
NYPD, district attorney team up for catalytic-converter theft prevention event
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A free event aimed at catalytic converter theft prevention Saturday afternoon netted a large turnout from the community with cars lined up waiting to do their part to combat a growing crime. The event, which took place at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex, was hosted by...
They’ll be watching: MTA wants bus-mounted cameras to ticket NYC drivers for more than just using bus lanes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Soon, the bus-mounted cameras on the S79 will begin issuing violations to drivers abusing the borough’s bus lanes, but members of MTA leadership said they believe the cameras are capable of doing even more to speed up service. Some of the MTA’s top officials recently...
3 Staten Islanders died in Lockerbie terrorist attack that man will face U.S. charges for, decades later
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Libyan official accused of making the bomb in the Lockerbie terrorist attack in 1988 — which killed three Staten Islanders — has been taken into U.S. custody. Three borough residents lost their lives more than 30 years ago in the interactional act...
Once a Willowbrook resident, mom of 2 celebrates the independent life she built | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
N.J. driver killed in Garden State Parkway crash tried to drive across highway, police say
A fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County, N.J. Saturday morning occurred when an 88-year-old woman tried to drive from the right shoulder across three lanes of the highway and was struck by an SUV, the New Jersey State Police reported Sunday. Joan Butler of West Orange...
Staten Island obituaries for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Native Staten Islander Raymond A. Charzewski, 87, a union carpenter and Army veteran, has died. Born and raised in Elm Park, he graduated from St. Adalbert’s School and attended McKee High School before working with his father as a carpenter. He joined the Army in 1955 and was in the 11th Airborne Paratrooper Division, serving two years in Germany before being honorably discharged in 1958. He married Agnes (Sis) Harrison in 1960 and they settled in Castleton Corners. He continued his career as a union carpenter with Local No. 20 for 35 years. For the full obituary, click here.
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
NEW YORK — The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, the U.S. attorney’s office in New York said Monday. Bankman-Fried is under criminal investigation by U.S. and Bahamian authorities following the collapse...
Staten Island cameras issue less than 1% of NYC’s bus lane tickets, but that’s about to change
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Like it or not, automated enforcement cameras have become a part of everyday life in New York City. Each day, thousands of speed, red light and bus lane cameras issue violations to drivers breaking the law, whether they’re exceeding the speed limit, running a red light or blocking a bus lane during designated hours.
Popeyes to open new Staten Island restaurant this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After removing the green construction fence and hosting a hiring event earlier this month, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken has announced it will open its fifth Staten Island restaurant this week. Located at 1388 Hylan Blvd., the site of a former McDonald’s that shuttered in 2020, the...
With NYC plan for mentally ill, hospitals face complex task
NEW YORK — New York City’s latest plan to keep mentally ill people from languishing in public is billed as a common-sense strategy to get them help. By encouraging police officers and city medics to take more psychologically disturbed people to hospitals, even if they refuse care, Mayor Eric Adams says he’s humanely tackling a problem instead of looking away. But his policy will have to navigate a legal challenge and a cool reception from some city lawmakers. In emergency rooms, psychiatrists must determine whether such patients need hospitalization, perhaps against their will.
