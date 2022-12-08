ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Woman’s ear partially severed in Staten Island knife rampage; man accused of attacking 4

STATEN ISLAND,N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 33-year-old man used a knife to slash four people in his home community of Clifton. Ivan Billy was arrested within minutes of the bloody melee at about 8 p.m. on Dec. 4 near his home on Kimberly Lane. All of the victims are acquaintances of the suspect, according to police and the criminal complaint.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: 2 men nabbed with gun on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police arrested two suspects in Stapleton after a gun was allegedly used to threaten a man and woman. Lawrence Browning, 42, and Aaron Espinosa, 36, were taken into custody around 1:35 a.m. on Saturday after a gun allegedly was found inside their home on Jackson Street, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and public records.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD holds active shooter drill at Staten Island University Hospital

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD held an active shooter drill at Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze on Monday night. Over 50 members of the NYPD’s Counterterrorism unit, Emergency Services unit and officers from the 122nd Precinct participated in the drill, crowding into a closed-off area of the hospital campus. Officers were expected to face several active shooter scenarios featuring volunteer actors from the hospital’s staff.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Brooklyn warehouse fire sends smoke pluming into sky near Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A three-alarm fire in Brooklyn sent a long streak of smoke in the air Tuesday morning that was visible from Staten Island. The blaze, located at a string of warehouses at 700 Columbia St. in Red Hook, reportedly drew a significant FDNY response that included marine operations. The warehouses are situated just across the water from St. George.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Native Staten Islander Raymond A. Charzewski, 87, a union carpenter and Army veteran, has died. Born and raised in Elm Park, he graduated from St. Adalbert’s School and attended McKee High School before working with his father as a carpenter. He joined the Army in 1955 and was in the 11th Airborne Paratrooper Division, serving two years in Germany before being honorably discharged in 1958. He married Agnes (Sis) Harrison in 1960 and they settled in Castleton Corners. He continued his career as a union carpenter with Local No. 20 for 35 years. For the full obituary, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island cameras issue less than 1% of NYC’s bus lane tickets, but that’s about to change

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Like it or not, automated enforcement cameras have become a part of everyday life in New York City. Each day, thousands of speed, red light and bus lane cameras issue violations to drivers breaking the law, whether they’re exceeding the speed limit, running a red light or blocking a bus lane during designated hours.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

With NYC plan for mentally ill, hospitals face complex task

NEW YORK — New York City’s latest plan to keep mentally ill people from languishing in public is billed as a common-sense strategy to get them help. By encouraging police officers and city medics to take more psychologically disturbed people to hospitals, even if they refuse care, Mayor Eric Adams says he’s humanely tackling a problem instead of looking away. But his policy will have to navigate a legal challenge and a cool reception from some city lawmakers. In emergency rooms, psychiatrists must determine whether such patients need hospitalization, perhaps against their will.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
67K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy