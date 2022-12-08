Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere SafeeullahThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klkntv.com
Nebraska football picks up three commitments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Matt Rhule and the rest of the coaching staff’s recruiting is starting to pay off. Nebraska earned several commitments Monday, including one from a junior college edge rusher out of California. Kai Wallin, who played for American River Community College in Sacramento, California, announced...
1011now.com
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
kmaland.com
Nebraska football adds pair of commits
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football added a pair of commitments on Sunday. New Jersey running back Kwinten Ives and Florida long snapper transfer Marco Ortiz both announced commitments. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Ives had one other offer from Temple while Ortiz will have two years of eligibility after missing most of this...
1011now.com
Safeeullah, Wallin commit to Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a big weekend of official visitors, Matt Rhule received verbal commitments from a pair of prospects on Monday. Syncere Safeeullah and Kai Wallin both pledged to Nebraska, joining the 2023 recruiting class. The NCAA early signing period is Wednesday, December 21st. Safeeullah is a 3-star...
1011now.com
Shelley earns Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll spot
Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley earned a spot on the Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll for her performances that helped the Husker women’s basketball team to a 2-0 record last week. The 5-9 guard from Moe, Australia, opened the week with a huge 31-point effort in Nebraska’s 82-54 pounding of Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Shelley connected on 7-of-12 threes against the Badgers to help the short-handed Huskers to a runaway victory in opening a five-game home stand.
WOWT
Schools in Omaha challenged by ‘tripledemic’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Schools just can’t catch a break. After dealing with COVID and the teacher shortage for the past couple of years, now educators are faced with a “tripledemic:” COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. Add a national teacher shortage to the mix, and keeping classrooms...
Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to program
Nebraska fans during a game.Photo by(Bri Melton/WOWT) Nebraska football landed their second commitment of the Matt Rhule era on Sunday, as 2023 running back Kwenten Ives committed to the program. This was first reported by Bryan Munson of On3.
Truck Stopped In Iowa After Traveling 4 States With Unique Setup [PHOTO]
When you have places to be and limited space, it can mean it’s time to get creative, which is exactly what one truck tried to do. Last week, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two trailers. While there was a lot of debate in the comments over the legality of this system, Iowa DOT came in and said that it was in fact legal “so long as it is structurally sound.”
knopnews2.com
Nebraska State Patrol conducts alcohol inspections in region
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Logan, Thomas, Hooker, Grant, Buffalo, and Kearney Counties last week. According to a press release from NSP, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties during the evening hours of...
1011now.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation cautions drivers as major storm impacts state
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska looks to be in store for a major blizzard from Monday night into Thursday morning, impacting travelers in western Nebraska with potential closures anticipated throughout the state. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said that crews are prepared for the first major snow event of...
WOWT
Former Nebraska legislator dies at 90
Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 23 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
Kearney Hub
Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain
A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado, southeast Wyoming under blizzard warning
SIDNEY - "Monday is the day to prepare." That's according to the National Weather Service ahead of a prolonged winter storm that's forecast to impact the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming early this week. According to the Department of Transportation in Nebraska and Wyoming, travel should be avoided...
klkntv.com
Drizzle to rain for eastern Nebraska; Winter weather expected west Monday night
Sunday was likely one of the last pleasant, sunny days in the 50s through the end of the year. Starting overnight, more clouds are going to roll in and blanket the skies ahead of our next system starting with dense fog and a breeze through the night. A Dense Fog...
klkntv.com
Blinding blizzard conditions, multiple crashes close part of I-80 in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The wintry storm blinding western Nebraska Tuesday morning is causing all kinds of problems for drivers. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports I-80 near Brule is closed along with multiple roadways across the Panhandle due to crashes & conditions. Officials expect to announce additional closures...
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters battle Columbus blaze Monday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Firefighters battled a blaze in a Columbus neighborhood late Monday afternoon. First responders were called to the area of 12th Street and 37th Avenue after receiving reports of a camper on fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Witnesses on scene reported seeing the fire move toward other buildings.
Tad Stryker: The Stabilizer
An old proverb says a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Although the record doesn’t lie (Nebraska has six consecutive losing seasons, something I never thought I’d live to see), I remain optimistic. I believe Nebraska football had enough talent on the roster to win at least seven games in 2019, 2021 and 2022, and I don’t think the Cornhuskers really have quite that arduous a trek ahead of them.
Husker Mash: The analytics tool with the Rhule hire, learning more NU staffers, Colorado wants the red out
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. On the day Matt Rhule was introduced as Nebraska's head coach, Trev Alberts said Rhule was the coach he felt was best equipped for Nebraska to "build the foundation needed." In arriving to that conclusion, Alberts crunched his share of numbers too.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize over 20 pounds of meth in vehicle near North Platte
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers seized several pounds of meth from the back of a Michigan man’s vehicle on Wednesday. Around 2:30 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Toyota Camry for speeding on Interstate 80 near Maxwell, which is east of North Platte. The trooper became suspicious...
1011now.com
Facebook page shares best light displays in Lincoln during the holiday season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the holidays right around the corner, homeowners will decorate with thousands of lights across the Capital City. As in years past, there is an updated Facebook page that shares the best and brightest houses for the holidays. The page is called Phillip’s Lincoln Lights, which...
Comments / 0