All lanes of U.S. Hwy 101 are open at Bullards Bridge, 3 miles north of Bandon, following an earlier crash. More Info Here

Previous Coverage:

All lanes of U.S. Highway 101 are closed at the Bullards Bridge, about 3 miles north of Bandon (MP 259), due to a crash. This will be a long closure. Avoid the area and use alternate routes. More Info Here