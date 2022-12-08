Read full article on original website
‘I wanted to hug her and make it stop’: Kate Winslet on making the devastating drama I Am Ruth with her daughter
Kate Winslet had to fight every ounce of maternal instinct in her body on the set of her latest project, I Am Ruth. In the feature-length Channel 4 drama, Winslet and her real-life daughter, Mia Threapleton, star as a mother and her child caught in the cold, lonely grip of a mental health crisis. “There were moments when I would look at Mia and go, ‘Oh my god, she’s doing it. She’s really doing it.’ And I wanted to hug her and make it stop,” Winslet told press at the event’s launch last week, blinking back tears as she recalled...
Kate Winslet Says She Was Told to Settle for ‘Fat Girl’ Roles as a Young Actress
Kate Winslet recently opened up about her experiences as a young actress in Hollywood. According to People, the actress told The Sunday Times that she was often told she had to settle for "fat girl" roles and was cruelly called "blubber." "It can be extremely negative. People are subject to...
Kate Winslet and Daughter Mia Threapleton Star for First Time Together in 'I Am Ruth' Trailer
Kate Winslet and her actress daughter Mia Threapleton are taking on mother-daughter characters in the new film I Am Ruth. The U.K.'s Channel 4 recently released a trailer for the upcoming film created by Dominic Savage and Winslet, 47, who "together have conceived a story for our times about the endemic mental health crisis affecting young people," an official synopsis from the network reads.
Rebel Wilson Says Her First Onscreen Kiss with a Woman 'Changed My Love Life Completely'
"Having those experiences opened my heart up to it as a possibility," Rebel Wilson said of the experience, noting that she might not have otherwise met her partner Ramona Agruma Rebel Wilson's latest onscreen kiss had some real-life impacts. The Australian actress, 42, admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that she was nervous and anxious about kissing her costar Charlotte Gainsbourg while filming her upcoming movie The Almond and the Seahorse. "I'd never kissed a woman before so I was thinking, 'Oh God, how's that going to go?'" Wilson,...
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Felt a Photoshoot She Did in Her Underwear Led to Her Casting in ‘Freaky Friday’
Jamie Lee Curtis theorized that she was cast in ‘Freaky Friday’ after trying to promote body positivity in a magazine.
Viola Davis' Daughter Genesis, 12, Looks All Grown Up in Photo with Actress at Awards Dinner
Viola Davis and husband Julian Tennon smiled alongside daughter Genesis, 12, at the event, where the actress was an honoree Viola Davis is sharing more of her special achievements with the ones she loves most. On Sunday night, Davis' whole family was in attendance at the Public Counsel's Annual William O. Douglas Award Dinner, where the actress was being honored with the titular award. The 57-year-old posed with husband Julian Tennon and their daughter, 12-year-old Genesis, for press photos ahead of the event. The entire family looked stylish at the...
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
Michelle Obama Put a Fake Leather Spin on the Flattering Pants Style Hollywood Loves
Her pants cost $527, but we know where to buy similar styles for way less In case you haven't heard, skinny jeans are out. Instead, celebrities are opting for more comfortable (and flattering) styles, such as wide-leg, baggy, and straight-leg silhouettes with their jeans and pants. And now, Michelle Obama's latest all-leather look showed us that notoriously skin-tight leather pants are also getting this trendy upgrade. At her The Light We Carry tour at The Fox Theatre last week, the former First Lady took to the stage in...
Captain Lee Rosbach Forced to Exit Below Deck: 'One of the Most Humbling Experiences of My Life'
Rosbach, who has helmed the Bravo yachting series since its debut in 2013, could not overcome health issues and decided to leave the charter season early: "I owe it to my crew to do right by them" Captain Lee Rosbach is disembarking from Below Deck. The Bravo personality (nicknamed "The Stud of the Sea") announced his exit on Monday's episode, informing his crew that persistent health issues meant he'd need to bow out of season 10 early. Rosbach was admittedly struggling with nerve issues when he boarded motor yacht St. David at the...
90 Day's Kim Returns Usman's Engagement Ring After Adoption Argument: 'I'm Done Here'
A teaser for the next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? makes it seem as if Kim and Usman have reached the end of their relationship Kim Menzies is ready to step away from Usman "Sojaboy" Umar. Kim reveals she's reached her limit — and gives Usman back her engagement ring in a preview for Sunday's upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The conflict comes after a tumultuous episode in which Kim planned to meet Usman's nephew — who he wants to adopt. Before...
Marsai Martin Gets Ovarian Cyst Removed After 4 Years of 'Constant Pain': 'Listen to Your Body'
The 18-year-old Black-ish alum revealed she’s “feeling fine” after having surgery to remove a “large ovarian cyst” Marsai Martin is resting up after having an ovarian cyst removed. The 18-year-old Black-ish alum revealed on Saturday that she has dealt with the "constant pain" from an ovarian cyst for several years, sharing a black-and-white video on her Instagram Story of her laying in a hospital bed. "If you missed my live, long story short, I had surgery for my large ovarian cyst that gave me constant pain for 4+ years,"...
Priyanka Chopra Snaps Photo with Daughter Malti as Baby Points to a Chanel Ad: 'Oh Boy!'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares her 11-month-old daughter Malti with husband Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas already have a little fashionista on their hands! Over the weekend, the Quantico star, 40, shared a funny selfie on her Instagram Story of her and her 11-month-old daughter Malti as the infant is engrossed in a Chanel magazine ad. As Chopra Jonas looks at the camera for the selfie, baby Malti sits on her mom's lap with the magazine propped open as she points to the print couture ad. The new mom wears a...
Cher's Mother Georgia Holt Dead at 96: 'Mom Is Gone,' Singer Says
Georgia Holt had previously been hospitalized with pneumonia in September, according to daughter Cher Cher's mother, Georgia Holt, has died. She was 96. The musician, 76, revealed the news on Twitter early Saturday morning. "Mom is gone," Cher tweeted alongside a sad-face emoji. The news comes three months after the pop superstar revealed on the social media platform that her mother was hospitalized with pneumonia in September. "Sorry I've Been Mia. Mom's Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia," Cher wrote at the time, adding...
Jay Leno Teases That His 'Brand New Face' Is 'Better Than What Was There Before' Accident
Jay Leno is making light of his recent garage accident. "Eight days later, I had a brand new face," the comedian wrote in the Wall Street Journal about the gasoline fire that left him needing surgery for burns to his face, chest and hands. "And it's better than what was there before."
Say Yes to the Dress Star Randy Fenoli Is Engaged!: 'I Never Thought It Was Going to Happen for Me'
The TLC star popped the question to Mete Kobal, his partner of a year, on Saturday at the Marmara Park Avenue hotel in New York City Randy Fenoli is engaged! The Say Yes to the Dress star, 58, popped the question on Saturday to Mete Kobal, his partner of nearly a year, at the Marmara Park Avenue hotel in New York City. "I'm so in love," Fenoli tells PEOPLE. "Every day I'm giddy. And every day just gets more amazing. It really does. It's easy. It's nothing what I thought a relationship was...
Julie Andrews Says 'It's Probably Not Going to Be Possible' for Her to Star in Princess Diaries 3
The British actress played Queen Clarisse Renaldi opposite Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement Julie Andrews is expressing her thoughts about starring in a potential Princess Diaries 3. While speaking to Access Hollywood for an interview published on Tuesday, the Sound of Music star shared whether she would be reprising her role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the potential sequel of the movie. "I think we know that it's probably not going to be possible," Andrews, 87, said. "It was...
90 Day Fiancé's Liz Walks Out on Ed After Argument over Her Job: 'I Don't Deserve the Drama'
In a preview of next week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Liz walks out in the middle of a fight with Ed 90 Day Fiancé stars Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods — known for their on-again, off-again relationship – might be on the outs again. In a preview for next week's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which aired at the end of Sunday's episode, the couple has a disagreement that ends with Liz walking out of filming. "I've been thinking about the...
Jamie Lee Curtis and Colin Farrell Open Up About the 'Legacy' and 'Gift' of Sobriety
Jamie Lee Curtis and Colin Farrell are reflecting on how their respective experiences with sobriety have impacted their lives today. In an Actors on Actors conversation with Variety, the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress, 64, and The Banshees of Inisherin actor, 46, opened up about being sober in the context of the messages behind their films.
Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet 'filming sequel to The Holiday'
Looking for yet another corny rom-com in your life? Well, have I got great news for you. One of the best Christmas films of all time, The Holiday, reportedly has a sequel in the works, 17 years after the original hit the big screen. Even better, all four leads Cameron...
James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition
James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
