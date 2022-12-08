Read full article on original website
Texas basketball coach Chris Beard suspended after chilling details emerge on domestic violence arrest
Texas basketball head coach Chris Beard made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Monday. The 49-year-old was arrested by authorities in Austin, Texas on a felony domestic violence charge which reportedly involved strangling a family member. Texas basketball has already been made aware of the situation and they have...
Paul Silas passes away at 79
Paul Silas has passed away at the age of 79, according to a report from Bob Ryan of the Boston Globe. Over the course of many decades, Silas left a legacy in the league as both a player and coach. After a stellar collegiate career at Creighton, Paul Silas debuted in the NBA in 1964 for […] The post Paul Silas passes away at 79 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
