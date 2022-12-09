ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: UFC 282 pre-fight press conference live stream (8 p.m. ET)

By Ken Hathaway
 4 days ago
LAS VEGAS – The UFC 282 pre-fight press conference takes place Thursday, and MMA Junkie will have a live stream of the event beginning at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

The entire main card will be in attendance, including Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, who fight for the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event; as well as the remaining matchups of Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon, Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono, Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis and Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria.

UFC 282 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 282.

