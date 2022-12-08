Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James gave Cristiano Ronaldo the respect and acknowledgement he deserves despite Portugal’s heartbreaking World Cup exit in Qatar. On Sunday, Ronaldo broke his silence on the tragic end of Portugal’s 2022 World Cup run, taking to Instagram to share his pain and regrets that they weren’t able to go the distance after losing to Morocco in the quarterfinals. The 37-year-old striker said that winning the competition has always been his “biggest and most ambitious dream,” unfortunately, he wasn’t able to fulfill it.

