4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Stephen Curry’s son Canon steals the show while dad monologues after Celtics win
The Golden State Warriors made a statement on Saturday, beating the league-leading Boston Celtics 123-107 in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s NBA Finals. It was easily the defending champions’ best win of an uneven start to 2022-23, made all the more impressive because it came without Andrew Wiggins, who proved so pivotal on the Warriors’ run to their remarkable fourth title in eight years early last summer.
Draymond Green fires spicy message that will piss off Devin Booker, Ja Morant
Draymond Green isn’t one to sit on a hot take. The Golden State Warriors forward had one loaded up right before his squad took on the Boston Celtics in a 2022 NBA Finals rematch on Saturday. Asked by Stephen A. Smith during the pregame show on whether he purposely...
RUMOR: Suns eyeing trade with West team Chris Paul will love
The Phoenix Suns have been linked with Kyle Kuzma as of late, but sure enough, he’s not the only one that the team is interested in as they look to get more help for Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Apparently, the Suns are also eyeing a potential deal with...
Warriors recall player from G League — but it’s not who you think
The Golden State Warriors scored a much-needed win on Saturday in a highly-anticipated NBA Finals rematch against the Boston Celtics. The Dubs had lost their previous two games and were in dire need of a win against the league-best Celtics. After Saturday’s victory, Stephen Curry and Co. embark on an...
Jayson Tatum, Trae Young react to Lakers star LeBron James’ emotional fatherhood video
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ emotional fatherhood video created in collaboration with Beats didn’t go unnoticed. Several of his NBA peers, including Jayson Tatum and Trae Young, absolutely loved it and the message it sends to all fathers out there. In the said video, the Lakers forward...
Luka Doncic’s insane LeBron James-like streak lives on after monster 38-point game
Luka Doncic was not going to let the Dallas Mavericks lose three games in a row Monday night, as he towed the Mavs to a 121-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at home. Doncic put up another unreal performance versus Oklahoma City, and in the process, moved closer to LeBron James territory in terms […] The post Luka Doncic’s insane LeBron James-like streak lives on after monster 38-point game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony’s messages after sons Bronny, Kiyan face off
The careers of LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have long been intertwined. James and Anthony were two of the most coveted prospects back in the 2003 NBA Draft, emerging as two of the best small forwards in league history not too long after entering the league. 19 years later, and they are now in a […] The post LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony’s messages after sons Bronny, Kiyan face off appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Full details of new Michael Jordan MVP trophy honor his GOAT career
The NBA awards are getting an upgrade with the biggest one honoring Michael Jordan as the new name attached to the Most Valuable Player trophy. Alongside the MVP trophy now being named after Jordan, the NBA is also honoring various legends with awards of their own. Wilt Chamberlain headlines the Rookie of the Year award. […] The post Full details of new Michael Jordan MVP trophy honor his GOAT career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New angle on Chris Paul’s dirty elbow to Jose Alvarado goes viral
Chris Paul vs. Jose Alvarado is the point guard rivalry we never knew we needed. The back-to-back New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns clashes last week gave it the spotlight once again ever since it began during last season’s first-round playoff matchup. Tempers flared once again in their Friday...
Paul George’s message to Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown
LOS ANGELES – The Boston Celtics’ tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken the NBA by storm this season. Both have performed at the highest levels, propping Boston to the top of the league. For at least one night, however, Los Angeles Clippers’ stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George reminded everyone what they’re capable of.
LeBron James’ 1-word message to Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal’s World Cup exit
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James gave Cristiano Ronaldo the respect and acknowledgement he deserves despite Portugal’s heartbreaking World Cup exit in Qatar. On Sunday, Ronaldo broke his silence on the tragic end of Portugal’s 2022 World Cup run, taking to Instagram to share his pain and regrets that they weren’t able to go the distance after losing to Morocco in the quarterfinals. The 37-year-old striker said that winning the competition has always been his “biggest and most ambitious dream,” unfortunately, he wasn’t able to fulfill it.
NBA Odds: Kings vs. 76ers prediction, odds and pick – 12/13/2022
The Sacramento Kings will travel to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a Tuesday night NBA matchup at the Wells Fargo Center. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a 76ers-Kings prediction and pick, laid out below. Sacramento has gone...
AJ Griffin enters Trae Young territory with latest rookie feat
Atlanta Hawks rookie AJ Griffin continues to impress on the floor. Just a day after hitting a game-winning basket that gave the Hawks the win over the Chicago Bulls at home, Griffin tied Trae Young for the third-longest 3-pointer makes streak by an Atlanta rookie early in Monday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road, according to the team’s PR department.
3 reasons NBA card investors must buy Zion Williamson rookie cards now
The New Orleans Pelicans are raging through the Western Conference and Zion Williamson is a key piece that’s making this impressive run possible. Just a few months ago, people were taking shots at the All-Star for his weight issues and the team itself for failing to contend for several seasons now. But as it stands, […] The post 3 reasons NBA card investors must buy Zion Williamson rookie cards now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James gets brutally honest why he won’t cry when he breaks NBA scoring record
When Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record this season or in the next, don’t expect him to be emotional. James said as much when talking with some Detroit Pistons fans on Sunday, highlighting that he was never focused on individual accolades. During...
RUMOR: 4 teams ‘most engaged’ with Pistons in Nerlens Noel trade talks
Ever since entering the league in 2014, Nerlens Noel has been one of the most solid shot-blockers in the NBA. His fast hands and mobility for his size make him a feared rim-protector that could help tons of contending teams. However, Noel has been buried deep in the Detroit Pistons bench this season behind Jalen Duren, Marvin Bagley III, and Isaiah Stewart, making him a prime candidate for a trade.
‘No more distractions’: Kyrie Irving’s strong message after Nets’ 8th win in 9 games
The Brooklyn Nets have been the team of “ifs” over the last two seasons. With one of the more talented rosters in the NBA, Brooklyn has long been seen as a title contender on paper. But those expectations have rarely moved past hypothetical talking points. The Nets appeared to be heading for more of the […] The post ‘No more distractions’: Kyrie Irving’s strong message after Nets’ 8th win in 9 games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitter reacts to 6 new award trophies, including controversial best clutch player
The NBA just announced Tuesday morning that the league is rebranding the league’s major individual awards with new names, and even introduced a new one — the Clutch Player of the Year, with the winner receiving the Jerry West Trophy. Via NBA.com:. The National Basketball Association (NBA) today...
Luka Doncic has nothing but love for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after 42-point eruption in Thunder loss vs. Mavs
Luka Doncic, after a night off during the Dallas Mavericks’ Saturday night drubbing at the hands of the Chicago Bulls, was back to his usual superstar exploits on Monday night. Doncic tallied 38 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists to lead the Mavs to a 121-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. As is usually the case, it takes one to know one, and it’s no surprise that Doncic recognizes greatness when he sees it, particularly in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Paul Silas passes away at 79
Paul Silas has passed away at the age of 79, according to a report from Bob Ryan of the Boston Globe. Over the course of many decades, Silas left a legacy in the league as both a player and coach. After a stellar collegiate career at Creighton, Paul Silas debuted in the NBA in 1964 for […] The post Paul Silas passes away at 79 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
