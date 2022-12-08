Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Sunshine Committee making days bright for staff at middle school in Grand Rapids
The Woot Wagon makes surprise deliveries to staff throughout the day at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School in Grand Rapids. It’s filled with treats and snacks and beverages. These little pick-me-ups are just part of the Sunshine Committee’s work to brighten the days for educators and support staff....
WDIO-TV
Event, business cancellations due to winter storm
The winter storm is heading toward the Northland and is expected to begin Tuesday around 6 p.m. and continue into Friday. In preparation for the storm, some area events are being canceled or rescheduled. This list will be updated as additional closures or cancellations come in. If you would like your event added to the list, please email news@wdio.com.
WDIO-TV
New renovations at Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge
Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge is celebrating the recent work done on their Duluth campus, as new renovations have recently wrapped up. Center Director Brandon Torgerson says, “We’ve done a lot. We’ve renovated our entire main campus.”. Last year the nonprofit finished the apartment building having all...
WDIO-TV
Ice fishing safety with the Duluth Fire Department
Captain Kevin Haney of the Duluth Fire Department stopped by The Lift with some reminders Ice Fishing Safety. “Ice Fishing has already started on most lakes even out here on Lake Superior, and it’s definitely more finicky. The conditions can change quickly.” Captain Haney tells us that as they give recommendations for ice thickness, “There isn’t any ice that’s 100% safe.”
WDIO-TV
Brandon Torgerson from Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge
All this month we are featuring charities in our Trees of Hope campaign, and this week we feature Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge was in-studio promoting their mission, which is to assist teens and adults in gaining freedom from chemical addictions and other life controlling problems, by addressing their physical, emotional and spiritual needs.
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Kaleb J
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Grand Rapids’ Aiden Chandler commits to CSS football
Grand Rapids’ Aiden Chandler announced his commitment to the College of St. Scholastica (CSS) on Monday morning via Twitter. A senior running back this season, he helped the Thunderhawks to a perfect regular season, finishing 8-1 overall in the section semifinals. The CSS football team finished the 2022 season...
WDIO-TV
Duluth boxer “Lionheart” crowned champion in 10th pro fight
It takes training, focus, and a fierce heart to step into a boxing ring. After months of practice at Jungle Boy Boxing Gym, Duluth’s own Danny Huffman lived up to his nickname “Lionheart” entering a bout in St. Paul over the weekend. At Element Gym he would emerge the champion over a six-time Golden Glove winner.
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Winter storm arrives tonight
A winter storm will arrive this evening and take its time leaving the Northland over the next several days. Before precipitation begins, our Tuesday is cloudy and breezy with steady temperatures in low to mid-30s. Winter weather headlines are in effect across northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin generally from 6...
WDIO-TV
140 years of Duluth Pack have been built by hand
Like every bag, Duluth Pack has been built by hand. And on Monday, the company celebrated 140 years. “We are Americana. That’s the best way to sum it up is made in America for 140 years,” President and CEO Tom Sega said. “Doesn’t get any better than that.”
WDIO-TV
Karen Stromme named National Girls and Women in Sports honoree
On Saturday the 2023 National Girls & Women in Sports Day-Minnesota award winners were announced. Hall of famer from the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) Karen Stromme was named special merit award winner. stromme has held numerous positions at the University including coaching the UMD women’s basketball and golf teams....
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey ties St. Thomas on Sophie’s Squad night
The No. 7/8 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was taking on St. Thomas. Saturday also marked the return of the Sophie’s Squad initiative between both the men and women teams. Creating a platform to raise funds and awareness towards mental health, Sophie’s Squad had already made upwards of $9.000 in merchandise sales after the end of the game.
WDIO-TV
Spartans boy’s hockey wins road battle against Denfeld
The Superior Spartans boy’s hockey team was on the road on Saturday taking on the Duluth Denfeld Hunters. Denfeld came into the game looking for their third win of the season. The Hunters got out to the start they wanted opening the scoring with a powerplay goal from Andy...
NWS Duluth Says Storm Could Drop 12+ Inches Of Snow Across Northland Next Week
We live in the Northland, so having snow in a December forecast is far from from shocking. In fact, it's more surprising the years when we've had lack of snow. That being said, when the forecast shows the potential for a significant snow event, it does peak interest. That is...
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey falls to Denver in overtime once again
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team was at home on Saturday taking on the top seeded Denver Pioneers after falling in last nights game 3-2 in overtime. The Bulldogs gave up the first goal of the game but Dominic James tied the match on the powerplay...
boreal.org
Duluth man sues city over 5 cent plastic bag fee income
Eric Smith plans to file a lawsuit against the city of Duluth over the cost of plastic bags. He attended the Duluth City Council meeting Monday to ask about the bag ordinance fee. He said when he spoke at the meeting, the councilors looked at him with blank stares. Citing the MN statute 471.998 Subdivision 1, he claims the bag ordinance fee is unconstitutional. He says (per the city ordinance,) the money collected is going to the businesses and not to better the city or programs.
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey drops a spot in USCHO poll, Bell named Defender of Week
After beating and tying the University of St. Thomas over the weekend, the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team slipped one spot to number eight in the latest USCHO.com poll. Additionally, Ashton Bell earned Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Defender of the Week honors for the second...
WDIO-TV
Sentencing for 2018 murder in Duluth, defendant gets 16+years
Brian Ross Shaw has now faced his fate for a fatal shooting in Gary-New Duluth four years ago. The St. Louis County Attorney’s office said that he was sentenced by Judge Eric Hylden to 16.5 years in prison. This was for the death of Kevin John Weiss back on...
Comments / 0