ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH.com

Capitol Report: Sikorsky loses out on deal with the U.S. Army

(WTNH) – Connecticut-based Sikorsky got some bad news last week. Sikorsky lost out on a $1.3 billion contract to develop the next generation of helicopters for the U.S. Army. The Army went with Bell Textron, based in Texas, to build the replacement for Sikorsky-made Black Hawks. Governor Ned Lamont...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy