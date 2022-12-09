ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Every Family Needs to Know About Fentanyl

By Kaitlin Flanigan
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The fentanyl epidemic: You have questions and we have answers.

On Thursday, KOIN 6 News will have a television special airing at 7 p.m. examining the epidemic of fentanyl from a local perspective, focusing on how this crisis impacts our schools, families, law enforcement and health care systems.

Fentanyl: Resources to help handle the crisis

The special, titled “What Every Family Needs to Know About Fentanyl,” features an expert panel to answer questions on how fentanyl impacts the human brain, signs of substance use disorder and what recovery options are available in our state. The special will then be followed by a Facebook Live Q&A session on KOIN 6’s Facebook page at 8 p.m.

Community leaders and professionals addressing the deadly epidemic will share their experience and discuss ways to stop this growing crisis.

‘He loved everybody’: OR man remembered after fentanyl poisoning

Guests will include Jacob D. Galvan, acting special agent in charge at the DEA’s Seattle Field Division; Mary Stevens-Krogh, district coordinator for Substance Use Supports at Portland Public Schools; Dr. Bradley Buchheit, an assistant professor of family medicine at OHSU School of Medicine and the director of a low-barrier clinic providing medication for the treatment of substance use disorder; Kristen Gustafson, secondary health and PE TOSA at Beaverton School District; James Wahlberg, executive director at the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, an activist, filmmaker and author of “The Big Hustle”; Jon and Jennifer Epstein, parents who lost their son to fentanyl poisoning in 2020 and who have since set up a non-profit called Song for Charlie which is ‘dedicated to raising awareness about “fentapills”‘; and Brian and Brenda Martinek, parents who lost their son to Fentanyl poisoning in 2017 and who are now advocating for change through Oregon’s legislature.

The television special will be hosted by KOIN 6’s Jeff Gianola and Elizabeth Dinh.

Tune in at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

