Mishawaka, IN

WNDU

Search continues for missing South Bend teen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl from South Bend. Doris Douglas was last seen on Dec. 2 near John Adams High School, where she is a student. On Monday, South Bend 2nd District Councilmember Henry Davis, Jr. and Doris’s family held a press...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana police warn of more 'porch pirates' around the holidays

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With the season of online ordering upon the nation, so-called “porch pirates” are on the prowl to steal holiday joy. “I want to say beginning of Thanksgiving to after the holidays, the first of the year, is where it’d be the majority of the theft of the porch pirates,” explained Detective Jason Koski at the St. Joseph County Police Department.
MISHAWAKA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 10800 block North Syracuse Webster Road, Syracuse. Jeffrey S. Yoder reported criminal mischief to a vehicle. 3:23 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 10100 block West Old Road 30, Etna Green. Officers investigated an animal...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Juvenile killed in car-pedestrian accident in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- First responders were dispatched to a report of a car-pedestrian accident at Oak Road and Pidco Drive on Monday around 8:40 p.m., according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office. Officials arrived to find a 16-year-old male with serious injuries at the scene. The juvenile was identified as...
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Juveniles arrested in connection with armed robbery investigation

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Two juveniles were arrested after they allegedly stole from a delivery driver at gunpoint, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 12:27 a.m. on Sunday, dispatch received a 911 call from a pizza delivery driver who said he was robbed at gunpoint. The victim said...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:06 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, North CR 300E, south of East Bowser Road, Syracuse. Driver: Atilano A. Avelar, 42, East Levi Lee Road, Warsaw. Avelar was traveling north on North CR 300E when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $25,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Health and Aquatics to host Movie Splash!

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Health and Aquatics is inviting the community to two holiday movie screenings in their competition pool. Elf will be shown on Friday at 6 p.m. and Klaus will be screened on Dec. 23, also at 6 p.m. Both screenings are free and will be shown on...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Chase Leads to Manhunt and Capture

(La Porte County, IN) - An arrest was made following a high-speed chase and search in Union Mills over the weekend. James Brinsfield, 46, of Trail Creek was charged with resisting law enforcement. According to La Porte County Police, officers were called about a suspicious vehicle on Saturday night and...
UNION MILLS, IN
abc57.com

One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash

ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Nights of Lights invites community members out for grand opening

GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen Parks & Recreation Department is inviting community members out to Goshen's Nights of Lights grand opening on Thursday. The lights display will debut at 6 p.m. at Shanklin Park and is free to anyone to view. The display includes over 60 lit silhouettes and several...
GOSHEN, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Another Alleged Meth Dealer Arrested

(Michigan City, IN) - Another suspected meth dealer in La Porte County is facing potential time in prison. Mark Thomas, 34, was allegedly caught selling over two grams of the drug in Michigan City. Police said the $140 exchange occurred in a parking lot along U.S. 421 just south of U.S. 20.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police Department to increase pay in 2023

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Board of Public Safety approved a new collective bargaining agreement on Tuesday to increase pay for Elkhart Police officers. The bargaining agreement is between the Fraternal Order of Police #52 and the City of Elkhart for sworn law enforcement. The contract is for 2023-2025. The...
ELKHART, IN

Community Policy