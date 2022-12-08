Read full article on original website
WNDU
Search continues for missing South Bend teen
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl from South Bend. Doris Douglas was last seen on Dec. 2 near John Adams High School, where she is a student. On Monday, South Bend 2nd District Councilmember Henry Davis, Jr. and Doris’s family held a press...
WNDU
Michiana police warn of more 'porch pirates' around the holidays
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With the season of online ordering upon the nation, so-called “porch pirates” are on the prowl to steal holiday joy. “I want to say beginning of Thanksgiving to after the holidays, the first of the year, is where it’d be the majority of the theft of the porch pirates,” explained Detective Jason Koski at the St. Joseph County Police Department.
95.3 MNC
South Bend mother pleads for help finding her missing 14-year-old daughter
A local mother is asking for the public’s help finding her daughter, who’s been missing for nearly two weeks. Rose Douglas says she last heard from her daughter, Doris Douglas, 14, after she missed the bus home from John Adams High School. Authorities were alerted of her absence...
WNDU
Two arrested after Domino’s delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Michigan City
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested after a Michigan City delivery driver working for Domino’s was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday. According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a Domino’s Pizza to speak to a delivery driver who was robbed at gunpoint around 12:27 a.m.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 10800 block North Syracuse Webster Road, Syracuse. Jeffrey S. Yoder reported criminal mischief to a vehicle. 3:23 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 10100 block West Old Road 30, Etna Green. Officers investigated an animal...
abc57.com
Juvenile killed in car-pedestrian accident in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- First responders were dispatched to a report of a car-pedestrian accident at Oak Road and Pidco Drive on Monday around 8:40 p.m., according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office. Officials arrived to find a 16-year-old male with serious injuries at the scene. The juvenile was identified as...
Deputies: Suspect takes off clothes after chase
A man who led deputies on a chase from Centreville to Colon stripped nude after crashing, authorities say.
abc57.com
Former Elkhart Police officer sentenced to 15 months for punching handcuffed suspect
ELKHART, Ind. - A former police officer with the Elkhart Police Department was sentenced to 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to violating a man's civil rights, according to court documents. Cory Newland resigned from the police department in August just before pleading guilty to deprivation of civil rights...
abc57.com
South Bend police investigating continued rise in theft of Kia-brand vehicles
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officials with the South Bend Police Department are investigating a recent rise in thefts of Kia-brand vehicles. According to police, SBPD officers have responded to multiple reports of theft or attempted theft of newer-model Kia vehicles in the past 24 hours. Police believe that the rise...
abc57.com
Juveniles arrested in connection with armed robbery investigation
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Two juveniles were arrested after they allegedly stole from a delivery driver at gunpoint, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 12:27 a.m. on Sunday, dispatch received a 911 call from a pizza delivery driver who said he was robbed at gunpoint. The victim said...
Suspect arrested in deadly Indiana police pursuit crash that killed 2 teens
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed two teenagers during a police pursuit in northern Indiana in 2020 has been taken into custody after evading authorities for two years. Warrant officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department arrested Jesse Lottie Jr., 24, on Thursday...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:06 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, North CR 300E, south of East Bowser Road, Syracuse. Driver: Atilano A. Avelar, 42, East Levi Lee Road, Warsaw. Avelar was traveling north on North CR 300E when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $25,000.
abc57.com
Berrien County Sheriff's Office hosts annual Shop with a Cop event
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The Berrien County Sheriff's Office hosted its annual Shop with a Cop event on Saturday, helping 11 families and 37 kids pick out gifts for themselves and loved ones this holiday season. The event took place at the Walmart in Niles. The sheriff's office received over...
abc57.com
Elkhart Health and Aquatics to host Movie Splash!
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Health and Aquatics is inviting the community to two holiday movie screenings in their competition pool. Elf will be shown on Friday at 6 p.m. and Klaus will be screened on Dec. 23, also at 6 p.m. Both screenings are free and will be shown on...
hometownnewsnow.com
Chase Leads to Manhunt and Capture
(La Porte County, IN) - An arrest was made following a high-speed chase and search in Union Mills over the weekend. James Brinsfield, 46, of Trail Creek was charged with resisting law enforcement. According to La Porte County Police, officers were called about a suspicious vehicle on Saturday night and...
abc57.com
One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
abc57.com
Goshen Nights of Lights invites community members out for grand opening
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen Parks & Recreation Department is inviting community members out to Goshen's Nights of Lights grand opening on Thursday. The lights display will debut at 6 p.m. at Shanklin Park and is free to anyone to view. The display includes over 60 lit silhouettes and several...
hometownnewsnow.com
Another Alleged Meth Dealer Arrested
(Michigan City, IN) - Another suspected meth dealer in La Porte County is facing potential time in prison. Mark Thomas, 34, was allegedly caught selling over two grams of the drug in Michigan City. Police said the $140 exchange occurred in a parking lot along U.S. 421 just south of U.S. 20.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police Department to increase pay in 2023
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Board of Public Safety approved a new collective bargaining agreement on Tuesday to increase pay for Elkhart Police officers. The bargaining agreement is between the Fraternal Order of Police #52 and the City of Elkhart for sworn law enforcement. The contract is for 2023-2025. The...
abc57.com
Mishawaka woman spreads Christmas cheer through festive decorations
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- With less than just two weeks away from Christmas, one of the best ways to get into the Christmas spirit is to check out the lights and decorations around town!. One local woman has put her home on the map in Mishawaka for spreading the most holiday...
