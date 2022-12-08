ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Brittney Griner Says She’s ‘Good’ & ‘Happy’ In 1st Video Since Leaving Russian Prison: Watch

By Sabrina Picou
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ynhPz_0jcOikRO00
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Recently freed WNBA player Brittney Griner, 32, was captured on video on her way back into U.S. custody after being freed from Russian prison on Dec. 8. The athlete wore a red flannel zip-up jacket and a grey beanie for her journey home. Notably, she also sported a new haircut, as her long dreadlocks were no longer present. When asked how she was feeling she simply replied, “happy,” along with a large smile. The video, which was released by Russian State Media, also featured someone off camera asking Brittney if she was “ready” to fly to which she replied, “yes.”

The 32-year-old was on her route home back to the U.S. when she also crossed paths with Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, 55, during the prisoner exchange between the two countries (watch VIDEO HERE). The two walked by each other while walking on the UAE airport tarmac. Viktor was seen shaking the hands of a few people, and even seemingly nodded at Brittney before she walked away to greet others.

While at the airport, Brittney was surrounded by several men in suits, and Viktor approached the men with only a single man by his side. The 55-year-old was also spotted carrying a manila envelope as he crossed paths with the Texas native. The men who were escorting Brittney were also seen handing over her two duffle bags to be transported along with her back to the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gv15T_0jcOikRO00
Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia in Feb. 2022, and released back to the U.S. on Dec. 8. (shutterstock)

Brittney and Viktor’s prisoner exchange comes nearly 10 months after she was detained by Russian officials for her possession of hashish oil at the airport, per The New York Times. She was arrested on Feb. 17, and on Aug. 4, she was found guilty for “large-scale transportation of drugs.” The Olympic gold medalist was also convicted of, “deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia despite them being illegal,” per Reuters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00XZAe_0jcOikRO00
Brittney Griner on the plane following her release from Russian prison. (Shutterstock)

After being sentenced to prison in Russia for nine years, Brittney filed an appeal. However, on Oct. 25, her appeal was rejected by the Russian courts. Her lawyers spoke to The New York Times at the time of the rejection and spoke on her behalf. “We generally think that we must use all the available legal tools, especially given the harsh and unprecedented nature of her verdict,” they said. President Joe Biden also had been reportedly working on the prisoner exchange since July, and finally on Dec. 8, she was set to return home. “Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home,” Biden wrote via Twitter, along with photos of him with Brittney’s wife, Cherelle Griner.

Comments / 19

Sharon Gaudenti
3d ago

she is happy now. but she's done. we will boycott anything she is going to do. we in our America. won't let this pass by. she should have stayed in Russia. if you don't respect our America. then get the hell out

Reply(5)
4
Related
New York Post

Brittney Griner is going to sleep great in her 3,000-square-foot home

Brittney Griner is on her way back to the US, where she owns a 3,000-square-foot property in sunny Arizona. When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018 when she purchased it for $475,000, records obtained by The Post show. Features include an open entryway that leads to a den, living and formal dining areas, and a gourmet kitchen with an upgraded granite...
PHOENIX, AZ
Page Six

Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’

Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
TEXAS STATE
Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
HollywoodLife

Brittney Griner Plays Basketball For 1st Time Since Release From Russia & Pulls Off Flawless Dunk

WNBA star Brittney Griner is slowly getting back into her regular life after spending 10 months in a Russian prison. On Dec. 11, the 32-year-old athlete played basketball at the Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, according to her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas, who told ESPN that Brittney’s first move on the court was a dunk. Brittney’s rep, Bryce Marsee, gave an update on Brittney in a statement to HollywoodLife.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Wife's Admission

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is thrilled to get her loved one home safe from Russia, but she still feels bad for those left overseas. Paul Whelan, the American Marine in jail in Russia, was left in prison, while Brittney Griner got to come home. Following Griner's arrival in the...
The Independent

Viktor Bout reveals what he said to Brittney Griner as the two met on the tarmac during their exchange

Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer released from US custody in exchange for Brittney Griner, has revealed what he said to the basketball star when the two briefly crossed paths on a tarmac in Abu Dhabi."I wished her luck, she even sort of reached out her hand to me," Mr Bout said on Saturday in an interview with state broadcaster RT.“You should wish everyone good fortune and happiness," he added, and said he felt Ms Griner "was positively inclined" towards him and seemed to offer her hand.Elsewhere in the interview, the arms dealer went off on a homophobic rant,...
TEXAS STATE
People

Witness to Grant Wahl's Death Says There Was No Defibrillator Nearby: 'We Kept Expecting It to Come'

"That was the question we kept asking each other, as the medics pumped and pumped to no avail," Times correspondent Josh Glancy wrote When journalist Grant Wahl collapsed Friday at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Doha, a defibrillator was not nearby, according to those another journalist who witnessed his death. Josh Glancy, a special correspondent for The Sunday Times, shared a recounting of the events that led to the longtime sports reporter's death Friday during the World Cup in Qatar, at a match between Argentina and Netherlands. His...
The Spun

Look: Brazil Fans Furious With Viral Croatia Fan

No one has made more of their trip to the World Cup than a Croatia fan who has been going viral on social media. Ivana Knöll, an Instagram model, entered the World Cup with fewer than one million followers on the platform. However, over the past few weeks, she's more than doubled her follower count and is up over two million.
Vibe

Brittney Griner Facing Homophobia, Racism In Russian Penal Colony

Brittney Griner will face inhumane conditions at the Russian penal colony where she was recently transferred.  The Nation reports that, while the public isn’t sure where she has been moved, it is likely that the WNBA star was transferred to the IK-2 penal colony in Mordovia. More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner Transferred To Russian Forced Labor CampBrittney Griner's Wife, Cherelle, Breaks Silence On Denied AppealBrittney Griner's "Traumatic Experience" Continues After Court Rejects Appeal IK-2 is commonly referred to as the “land of prisons,” with the freezing, swampy area of “roughly two dozen massive jails” located 250 miles southeast of Moscow. Conditions at the penal...
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TheDailyBeast

Fox Host Swipes at Brittney Griner While Announcing Her Release

Maria Bartiromo just couldn’t help but get in a dig at Brittney Griner’s patriotism while announcing her release from a Russian prison camp after close to a year in custody for carrying a minuscule amount of cannabis oil through the Moscow airport back in February.After interviewing a former FBI agent who questioned the “political motive” behind the Biden administration’s decision to swap Griner for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, Bartiromo shared her own prediction about how the WNBA star’s character might be affected by her harrowing experience.“I wonder if her stance on American freedom and liberty changes after...
New York Post

Grant Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, in ‘complete shock’ after husband’s death

Grant Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder was left in “complete shock” over the American soccer journalist’s sudden death at 49 years old while covering the World Cup in Qatar on Friday. “I am so thankful for the support of my husband soccer family & of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight. I’m in complete shock,” Gounder tweeted in response to U.S. Soccer’s official statement on his death. According to her website, Gounder is a Senior Fellow and Editor-at-Large for Public Health at the Kaiser Family Foundation and for Kaiser Health News. The acclaimed medical journalist has also contributed to CBS News,...
TheDailyBeast

Brittney Griner Picks Up a Basketball for First Time Since Coming Home

Brittney Griner on Sunday got her hands on a basketball for the first time since her release from her almost 10 months of captivity in Russia, her agent said. Lindsay Kagawa Colas said the Phoenix Mercury star, 32, did a dunk as her first move at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. Griner was taken there following her release by Russian authorities as part of a prisoner swap deal in exchange for “Merchant of Death” arms dealer Viktor Bout. Despite her light workout, Colas said Griner is not yet sure if she’s planning to return to her professional WNBA career. “If she wants to play, it will be for her to share,” Colas said. “She has the holidays to rest and decide what’s next without any pressure,” she said, adding: “She’s doing really, really well. She seems to have endured this in pretty incredible ways.” Colas said she thinks Griner will issue her first public statement since her release this week.Read it at ESPN
The Spun

Look: Former MLB Pitcher Has Revealed He's Gay

A former Major League Baseball pitcher has come out as gay. T.J. House, who pitched for Cleveland and Toronto over the course of his career, has revealed that he is engaged to be married to his boyfriend. The former MLB pitcher played in the league from 2013 to '17. “Today’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
HollywoodLife

Brittney Griner Will ‘Receive The Celebration She Deserves’ Says Phoenix Mercury Spokesperson (Exclusive)

After Brittney Griner touched down in San Antonio on Dec. 9, 2022, following her release from a Russian prison, questions remain about how she will celebrate her newfound freedom. With 294 days spent in a Moscow detention center for being found guilty on drug smuggling charges, there’s no doubt the athlete will want to mark the occasion with family and friends, including her WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury. Bryce Marsee, the Manager of Basketball Communications for Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the organization is ready to make it happen.
PHOENIX, AZ
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
273K+
Followers
25K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy