Wind advisory issued for Bay Area coast starting Friday

By Alex Baker
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — A wind advisory has been issued for the Bay Area coast starting Friday, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. Rain is expected to arrive i n the region Thursday night into Friday with wind to follow, according to the NWS.

Santa Rosa mountain lion drags dog out of house: video

A Gale Watch has been issued for over the ocean off the Bay Area coast and a Wind Advisory has been issued for land areas for gusts of 34-45 mph. It will go into effect on midnight Friday in the North Bay and expire at 6 p.m. the following day around Monterey Bay.

A subsequent tweet from the Santa Rosa Fire Department advises that a Wind Advisory goes into effect from midnight Friday night until 1 p.m. Saturday for parts of the North Bay. Residents are advised to secure outdoor holiday decorations and other loose items. Wind-related power outages are also possible, according to Santa Rosa FD. Extra caution when driving is also advised.

KRON4 News

Bay Area cold snap to linger through the week

(BCN) — The Bay Area is in the midst of a persistent cold snap that brought a smattering of snow to some of the region’s higher peaks over the weekend and is expected to linger for the rest of the week. As rainstorms and a cold air mass pushed southward through the Bay Area overnight […]
KRON4 News

Bay Area snow: Photos and videos show region’s mountains blanketed in powder

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A smattering of snow fell on some of the Bay Area’s highest peaks over the weekend as a persistent cold snap looks set to hang around in the coming days. Rainstorms coupled with a cold air mass pushed southward through the region overnight Saturday into Sunday, leaving behind significant rain totals […]
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area peaks covered with snow; Rockslide shuts down southbound 101 in Marin

SAN FRANCISCO -- A weekend storm front moved eastward early Monday, but its impact was still being felt with snow on Bay Area peaks and a rockslide on Highway 101 in Marin that damaged several vehicles.The California Highway Patrol reported a rockslide about 5 a.m. at Rodeo Ave.  Arriving officers found one vehicle with major damage and others pulled over after having been impacted by debris. No injuries were immediately reported, but the slide triggered a SigAlert as southbound traffic was being routed off the freeway at Marin City.Officials brought in heavy equipment to remove the debris. The highway reopened just...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Rock slide on Highway 101 damages several vehicles in Marin

MARINA, Calif. — A rock slide damaged vehicles and temporarily closed southbound Highway 101 past Rodeo Avenue in Marin County on Monday morning. The rocks tumbled down the hillside onto the road at about 4:30 a.m., according to a Sig Alert. CBS News reported that one car was severely damaged and a few others were hit with debris.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

More rain, frigid temps on the way Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After a wet Saturday, more rain is on the way for Sunday, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. Snow is also possible in the Santa Lucias, the NWS said. “Keep the umbrella handy!” the tweet advised. Saturday’s rain caused spinouts on Bay Area roadways and complicated driving conditions […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

King Tides coming to Bay Area Christmas weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — King Tides are hitting the Bay Area soon, the Port of San Francisco announced on Twitter. The tides are expected to be extra-high in the City by the Bay on Dec. 23 and 24. The tides are an annual event that happens when the moon, Earth and sun align so the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Thousands without power across Central Coast as storm rolls through

SALINAS, Calif. — Thousands of PG&E customers were left without power Saturday afternoon as high winds pushed through the Central Coast. The outage has affected customers in the Santa Cruz Mountains, the Monterey Peninsula and areas along Highway 101 in south Santa Cruz County. More than 4,600 customers affected...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Wet storm presents Bay Area drivers with bumper car conditions

CONCORD -- Heavy rain was predicted for Saturday throughout the Bay Area and it did not disappoint. For a lot of people, driving in the wet conditions felt a bit like playing a vehicular version of Russian roulette.At mid-morning, rain was coming down hard in the Walnut Creek area. Up the road in Concord, Highway 242 slowed to a crawl. That's where Vuong Thanh stood stranded on the side of the road -- one of many waiting for a tow truck -- after rear-ending another car in the slick conditions."It's very smooth, too wet so I stop," he said....
CBS San Francisco

Trees crash into Monte Rio homes; Highway 1 in Big Sur closed

SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Pacific storm, borne by an atmospheric river, rolled into Northern California Saturday, kicking up gusty winds that toppled trees in Monte Rio and dumping heavy rain that triggered flash flood watches throughout the Bay Area.A flood advisory remained in effect from Sacramento to the coast. Flash flood concerns for the Colorado Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars in Monterey County prompted officials Saturday afternoon to close Highway 1 from Ragged Point in the south to Palo Colorado Road in the north until at least dawn Sunday.As the storm marched across the region, flood watches were issued...
MONTE RIO, CA
CBS San Francisco

First of two storm systems set to arrive in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- The first of two storm systems aiming for the Bay Area is set to arrive Thursday afternoon, dumping rain on the region and impacting the evening commute.Driven by a low pressure system moving south from the Gulf of Alaska, the two storm systems will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.    Thursday's storm is by far the weaker of the two systems, but the heaviest rain and strongest winds will arrive in San Francisco just in time for the evening rush hour. Rain will begin in the North Bay early Thursday afternoon, reaching the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area transit system is highest rated in nation

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One Bay Area transit system is the highest-rated in the nation, according to data released last week. The San Francisco Bay Ferry enjoys a customer satisfaction rate of 99%, according to the data, which was released on Thursday by the San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA). The data […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

