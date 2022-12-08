Wind advisory issued for Bay Area coast starting Friday
SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — A wind advisory has been issued for the Bay Area coast starting Friday, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. Rain is expected to arrive i n the region Thursday night into Friday with wind to follow, according to the NWS.Santa Rosa mountain lion drags dog out of house: video
A Gale Watch has been issued for over the ocean off the Bay Area coast and a Wind Advisory has been issued for land areas for gusts of 34-45 mph. It will go into effect on midnight Friday in the North Bay and expire at 6 p.m. the following day around Monterey Bay.
KRON On is streaming live news now
A subsequent tweet from the Santa Rosa Fire Department advises that a Wind Advisory goes into effect from midnight Friday night until 1 p.m. Saturday for parts of the North Bay. Residents are advised to secure outdoor holiday decorations and other loose items. Wind-related power outages are also possible, according to Santa Rosa FD. Extra caution when driving is also advised.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0