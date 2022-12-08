ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors’ Anthony Lamb accused of raping ex-girlfriend in college, lawsuit says

By Aaron Tolentino
SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb is accused of raping his ex-girlfriend in 2019 while the two were in college, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday to the United States District Court for the District of Vermont. Lamb and the plaintiff, identified in the lawsuit as Kendall Ware, started dating in January 2019 and broke up roughly six months later that summer.

Lamb, a then-star basketball player at the University of Vermont in Burlington, allegedly raped Ware, who was a student-athlete on the university’s swimming and diving team, during an off-campus men’s basketball party on the night of Sept. 7, 2019. Ware attended the party where the broken-up couple had an encounter.

“Later that evening, Lamb began screaming and insulting Ware in the driveway outside the house,” the lawsuit states. “Ware and Lamb went together to Lamb’s bedroom, where Ware believed that they would be discussing Lamb’s rage that night.”

Lamb and Ware were in the “process of discussing their relationship and making up from the fight,” according to the lawsuit. Lamb then forcefully had sex with Ware after she had told him “no.”

Ware, along with two other University of Vermont students, are the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. They are also suing the university for not holding “perpetrators accountable” despite the women’s “repeated demands.”

The full lawsuit can be viewed below. More information about Lamb’s alleged rape can be found in paragraphs 39 to 43 of the lawsuit.

The Warriors signed Lamb, 24, during the offseason back in early October. After going undrafted in 2020, he bounced around in the G League and spent time on the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers addressed the Lamb allegations during a press conference in October.

“We checked with the NBA, we checked with the two teams that had prior signed him and didn’t hear anything as far as official charges or anything like that,” Myers told reporters. “It’s tough because we take that very seriously.

“At the same time, it’s difficult because if someone’s accused of something but not charged or convicted, and we then deny them an opportunity, is that fair, too?”

Despite the lawsuit being filed Tuesday, Lamb played 16 minutes in the Warriors’ 124-123 road loss to the Utah Jazz. He scored seven points on 3-of-7 shooting and grabbed four rebounds.

