NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry absolutely believes his position coach Tony Dews would make a great head coach in the NFL. Henry just has one request. “Hopefully he can stay with me as long as he can until then,” Henry said. Dews is the assistant coach the Tennessee Titans sent with pro scouting director Brian Gardner to Atlanta in May to the NFL’s first session of a program designed to boost minority candidates for head coaching and general manager jobs.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 MINUTES AGO