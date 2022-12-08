Read full article on original website
National Retail Chain Closes an Iconic LocationBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant wants New Birth Church to grow marijuanaCheryl E PrestonAtlanta, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
Lorine Chia, Keithian, Alex Vaughn, Olisae and More Are Artists to Listen to In 2023jzonazariAtlanta, GA
Lillard ties own Blazers mark with 11 3-pointers, beats Minn
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard tied his own franchise record by making 11 3-pointers and finished with 38 points, leading the Portland Trail Blazers over the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-112 on Monday night. Lillard shot 11 for 17 from long range and didn't play in the fourth quarter. The...
Miami 87, Indiana 82
MIAMI (87) Butler 8-16 4-7 20, Martin 3-8 2-2 9, Adebayo 8-18 6-7 22, Herro 3-11 0-0 8, Lowry 3-10 0-0 8, Strus 3-12 0-0 9, Dedmon 2-3 2-2 6, Oladipo 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 32-83 14-18 87.
L.A. Clippers 113, Boston 93
BOSTON (93) J.Brown 9-15 2-6 21, Tatum 7-20 4-4 20, Griffin 1-3 3-5 5, Smart 1-6 0-0 3, White 1-3 0-0 3, Hauser 2-7 0-0 5, J.Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 4-7 5-7 14, Kornet 2-2 0-0 4, Brogdon 6-12 4-4 18, Pritchard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-76 18-26 93.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mike Brey on loss to Marquette: Lucky it counts as only one loss
Marquette had its way with Notre Dame earlier this week in its 79-64 victory over the Fighting Irish. The Golden Eagles dominated down low en route to the victory, and Mike Brey used an interesting line to describe the loss. Marquette scored 50 points in the paint and shot 47.8%...
Colts try to block Vikings from clinching NFC North
The Minnesota Vikings could be getting healthy at the right time as they attempt to wrap up the NFC North division title Saturday afternoon when they host the Indianapolis Colts in Minneapolis. Indianapolis (4-8-1) has lost three straight games and six of their past seven. With a month remaining, the Colts are trying to avoid closing the season in a complete tailspin under interim coach Jeff Saturday. Minnesota (10-3) clinches the division and a playoff spot with a win, but the Vikings are coming a...
San Antonio 112, Cleveland 111
CLEVELAND (111) E.Mobley 7-12 3-4 17, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 7-11 2-2 16, Garland 7-22 3-3 18, Mitchell 12-24 2-2 28, Osman 1-2 0-0 2, Love 2-6 2-2 7, Okoro 0-2 0-0 0, LeVert 9-13 4-4 23. Totals 45-92 16-17 111.
Portland 133, Minnesota 112
MINNESOTA (112) Anderson 3-8 2-2 9, McDaniels 1-4 0-0 2, Gobert 8-13 0-1 16, Edwards 6-16 2-6 17, Russell 9-19 2-3 23, Minott 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan 1-2 0-0 3, Reid 4-4 1-2 10, Knight 2-2 0-0 4, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Forbes 1-4 0-0 2, Moore Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Nowell 7-12 3-5 17, Rivers 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 46-93 10-19 112.
Cease, Alvarez, Manoah receive top bonus from new $50M pool
NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease will receive the largest amount in the new $50 million pool for pre-arbitration players, earning $2,457,426. Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez is second with $2,381,143, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball and the players’ association under the March lockout settlement. Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah is third at $2,191,023. Eleven players are receiving $1 million or more. Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen gets $1,670,875, followed by Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez ($1,550,850), Atlanta outfielder Michael Harris II ($1,361,435), Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase ($1,354,962), Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez ($1,308,805), Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman ($1,177,555), Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker ($1,146,555) and Braves right-hander Spencer Strider ($1,077,294).
