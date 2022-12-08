Read full article on original website
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
CNET
Watch TV for Free: How to Set Up an Over-the-Air Indoor Antenna
Over-the-air TV has been around for years, and it's built right into your TV -- all you need is an antenna. Local channels broadcast in your area provide sports, news and TV shows from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS and more with excellent HD image quality. It's no wonder that OTA is one of the first stops for anyone looking to cut the cord or supplement their streaming diet.
The best-value streaming service in the US will shock you
There are now so many premium streaming services on the market that many of us have to pick and choose how many we can afford to pay for. If you’re looking for dozens of new originals every month, Netflix is your best bet. If you’re an MCU fanatic, Disney Plus has to be on the list. But you might be surprised to learn that, by at least one analyst firm’s metrics, Paramount Plus is actually the best-value streaming service in the US.
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
Disney+ Launches Ad-Supported Subscription in Bid to Bring Streaming to Profitability
Disney+ on Thursday launched its ad-supported subscription offering in the U.S. as it aims to bring its streaming businesses into profitability. Disney+ Basic includes advertisers from more than 100 brands, Disney advertising president Rita Ferro said in a statement. “We are committed to connecting our clients to the best storytelling in the world while delivering innovation and viewer-first experiences in streaming now and in the future,” Ferro said.
Netflix CEO calls resisting ads a mistake
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) co-founder Reed Hastings on Wednesday said he was "wrong" to resist ads for his streaming service. Hastings said Hulu proved streaming services could support advertising and offer consumers lower prices.
IGN
New to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and More - December 2022
Hold on to your beanies folks! Winter is here and there’s a bunch of new shows and movies blowing in this month. Glass Onion and Top Gun Maverick both hit streaming this month so if you didn’t catch either in theaters, fear not! Stay tuned to see what else is coming to your favorite streaming platforms.
iheart.com
Disney Plus To Start Basic Service With Ads Today
Disney Plus To Start Basic Service With Ads Today. (Los Angeles, CA) -- Disney Plus is starting its new low-priced ad-supported service today. Disney Plus Basic will cost U.S. subscribers seven-99 a month, with advertisements. Meanwhile, Disney Plus with no ads will go up from 7-99 to ten-99 a month starting today. Disney says it will still have bundle prices available for those who want the service with Hulu and ESPN Plus.
The former CEO of WarnerMedia predicts only 3 major entertainment companies will survive in the streaming space
Jason Kilar, who led WarnerMedia until it merged with Discovery this year, doesn't think every entertainment company has what it takes.
Netflix Boss Already Has Plans For How Its Ad-Based Subscriptions Will Change
Ted Sarandos explained that Netflix has some ideas for how the ad-based subscriptions will evolve.
Starting Today, You Can Watch HBO Max Content and Skip the Buggy Platform Entirely
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Big news incoming from the world of streaming today! As of December 6, Amazon’s Prime Video has announced that HBO Max is available once again as a Prime Video channel, meaning members can now add HBO Max to their existing Prime Video service and, crucially, avoid the buggy HBO Max app altogether. HBO Max, previously a premium Prime Video add-on, dropped off the service in September 2021 after both parties failed to reach an agreement on distribution — and thank goodness it’s back....
What Time Will ‘Emancipation’ Be on Apple TV+? How to Watch the Will Smith Movie
Less than one year after Will Smith accepted an Oscar on the same night he slapped host Chris Rock on live television, the actor is back on screen with another Oscar-hopeful: Emancipation on Apple TV+. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Infinite, What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali) with a screenplay...
9to5Mac
iOS 16.2 rolling out today with Apple Music Sing, Freeform app, much more
IOS 16.2 is now rolling out to everyone after several weeks of beta testing. Starting today, iPhone users everywhere can now upgrade to iOS 16.2 with new features such as Apple Music Sing, more advanced encryption features for iCloud, the new Freeform collaboration app, and much more. Head below for a recap of everything new in iOS 16.2.
Disney+ Is About To Get More Expensive, Here’s How To Lock in $79.99/Year Before It’s Too Late
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Beginning December 8th, Disney+ will be increasing subscriptions from $7.99 per month to $10.99 per month, or $110 per year if you commit to 12 months. However, there are still ways to save and lock in a lower price if you act fast. You can still buy an annual plan for just $79.99 until tomorrow, December 7th and save by subscribing to a bundle if you also watch Hulu and ESPN+. Lock In Disney+ For $79.99/Year Disney+ will now offer two tiers of...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: December 12, 2022 – New MacBook and iPad Pro rumors
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Tailscale: A frustratingly simple VPN. Get 12 months...
Twitter Blue relaunching on Monday with these features; Musk says character limit will increase to 4,000
Twitter is set to relaunch the Twitter Blue subscription service on Monday. After speculation, the company officially made the announcement this weekend. Twitter Blue will offer a handful of features at launch, including blue checkmarks for subscribers. Those users who subscribe via Twitter for iOS, however, will pay a higher price than those who subscribe via the Twitter website…
TechRadar
The iPhone 15 Ultra could be every bit as expensive as we feared
Any iPhone with Ultra in the name was always going to be expensive, and so it comes as no surprise to hear that the rumored iPhone 15 Ultra might cost even more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s according to LeaksApplePro – a leaker with a respectable track record...
CNBC
CBS-owned stations added to free, rapidly growing local news streaming service VUit
Local news streaming platform VUit reached a deal to add content from CBS's 13 owned and operated local news channels, which include major markets like New York and Los Angeles. Founded by streaming technology firm Syncbak, VUit is a free, ad-supported option for local news and events that's seen its...
