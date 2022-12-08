ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kyrie Irving Shares Strong Message on Shoes After Nike Breakup

By Joey Linn
 4 days ago

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is no longer with Nike. The company announced that they would not be moving forward with their partnership with Irving, as the Nets star is now a free agent on that front.

This came after Nike suspended Irving, issuing a statement that read, "At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism. To that end, we've made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8. We are deeply saddened a disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone."

When the news became public that the suspension had become a divorce, Irving shared a message on Twitter that read, "Anyone who has even spent their hard earned money on anything I have ever released, I consider you FAMILY and we are forever connected. It’s time to show how powerful we are as a community."

Irving did not stop at that Tweet, because in his next game, the star point guard covered up the Nike logo on his sneakers and wrote a message on his shoes that read, "I am free."

Always one of the more outspoken athletes, Irving made a public statement with his shoes during his first game after the Nike breakup. While it is unclear how Irving will approach his shoe situation going forward, he will no longer be partnered with Nike.

Brooklyn, NY
