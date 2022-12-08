Read full article on original website
James Gunn After Scrapped ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Draft: ‘We Are Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy’
Following the news that DC Studios has shelved a draft of “Wonder Woman 3” from Patty Jenkins, new studio head James Gunn has weighed in with his first public statement since he and producer Peter Safran took control of the Warner Bros. Discovery division. “Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming,” Gunn wrote in a Twitter thread published on...
The Jewish Press
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
murphysmultiverse.com
Jason Momoa Might Be Done as Aquaman After ‘The Lost Kingdom’
Nothing quite like another Warner Bros. shocker to end a quiet night. The Hollywood Reporter’s latest news drop has revealed an absolute bombshell – Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward, and the DC Cinematic Universe established by Zack Snyder with 2013’s Man of Steel is likely over. If this wasn’t enough, THR also confirmed there are good odds the films released by the newly formed DC Studios over the next couple years will also be the last time fans see many of their favorite actors in their most iconic roles. This, according to the trade, would be true of even the heaviest DC hitters, including Jason Momoa as the undersea hero Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman.
Gal Gadot teases Wonder Woman's "next chapter" in anniversary post
Gal Gadot has celebrated the anniversary of her casting as the DC hero
Wonder Woman 3 'Not Moving Forward' Despite Gal Gadot Saying She 'Can't Wait' to Make Film (Reports)
Gal Gadot said earlier this week that she "can't wait" to share the "next chapter" of her Wonder Woman character with fans The future of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman seems to be in jeopardy as multiple outlets report that new DC Studios leadership decided not to move forward with the character's third standalone film. In October, The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were announced as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, formerly known as DC Films. As they steer...
Popculture
Elle
Collider
Margot Robbie Wants to Put Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy's Romance on the Big Screen
Fresh from the news that Margot Robbie is ready to return to her signature role as Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe movies, the Australian actress has now spoken publicly for the first time, following the news that her director on The Suicide Squad — James Gunn — had been tapped to take over as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios, alongside Peter Safran.
DC shuts the door on Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 despite Gal Gadot tweet about ‘next chapter’
DC has reportedly shut down Patty Jenkins’ proposal for Wonder Woman 3 just a day after star Gal Gadot told fans she was excited for the heroine’s “next chapter”.“I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you,” Gadot tweeted Tuesday (6 December) alongside a photo of herself as Wonder Woman.However, The Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday that a treatment (meaning a summary in film speak) submitted for a third instalment “did not fit in with the...
The third 'Wonder Woman' movie is reportedly on ice, after star Gal Gadot shared an Instagram post saying she 'can't wait to share her next chapter with you'
The new DC movie bosses are reportedly eyeing a major shakeup, as questions linger about the future of Superman, Black Adam, and more.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Recently Considered Justice League Sequel With Zack Snyder's Cast
Earlier tonight a new report from The Hollywood Reporter took the world by storm with the news that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer happening due to the script not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for DC Studios. The report also revealed that Jason Momoa might exit his role as Arthur Curry / Aquaman after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and become Lobo in the new universe. Also hidden inside the news was that Warner Bros. Pictures co-CEO's Micheal De Luca and Pamela Abdy once wanted to do another Justice League film with actors Zack Snyder cast. This no longer seems to be the plan with Gunn and Safran taking over the studio.
ComicBook
Matt Reeves' The Batman Universe Gets Surprising Update About Its Future
Huge updates about the future of the DC Universe on the big screen have dropped tonight and among them is news on Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise and spinoffs. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that even though multiple movies are seemingly being cancelled and plans are in flux for the return of some characters (Henry Cavill's Superman for example doesn't seem as confirmed as it did before), the movies and TV spinoffs from Matt Reeves' movie are safe. According to the trade, this corner of the DCU on film is one that James Gunn and Peter Safran seem "likely not to touch." So for the time being, it's all safe.
A.V. Club
James Gunn responds to Wonder Woman 3 rejection stories
James Gunn—recently installed as the co-head of Warner Bros. Discovery’s re-branded, soon-to-be-massively-reorganized DC Studios—issued a statement on social media today, responding to a story originally reported on yesterday by The Hollywood Reporter. Said story asserted that one of the casualties of Gunn and Peter Safran’s new approach to DC Comics movies (which the pair are still supposedly hammering out before presenting to top brass) was Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3, which Jenkins had submitted a treatment for recently, and which, per the story, Gunn and Safran had turned down, saying it didn’t match their still-developing plans for the franchise.
ETOnline.com
Patty Jenkins' 'Wonder Woman 3' Not Moving Forward
Wonder Woman 3 is no longer in the works. The third installment in Patty Jenkins' film series starring Gal Gadot in the titular role is not happening at Warner Bros., ET has confirmed. No other decisions -- such as Gadot's future with the franchise or the development of other potential...
Collider
Kevin Conroy's Last Batman Performance Featured in 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
During 2022’s Game Awards, game developer Rocksteady released a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featuring Kevin Conroy as the voice of Batman. Conroy’s involvement with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League means the late actor’s final work was in the game, dubbing the character he helped to make famous in the 1990s.
game-news24.com
The Batgirl directors want a live-action Batman Beyond movie
Somebody go and tell Commissioner Jim Gordon to light the Bat signal, because the fight for a new Batman live-action adaptation that isn’t yet made of the DC Universe. For a reason, Warner Bros. has asked for their role in animation or live-action film to continue Batman beyond. TAKE...
‘Batgirl’ Directors to Meet With James Gunn
It’s been about four months until Warner Bros. shocked DC Comics fans by canceling their already-mostly-shot live-action Batgirl movie, starring Leslie Grace as the title character, and co-starring Brendan Fraser, J.K. Simmons, and Michael Keaton as Batman. (Can you imagine going back in time 10 years and telling someone not only will Michael Keaton appear in another movie as Batman but the studio will have so little faith in it they will shelve it indefinitely? 2022 is wild.)
Gizmodo
Mickey 17, the Robert Pattinson Sci-Fi Film, Gets a Teaser and Release Date
The director of Parasite is back and now he’s got a Batman. Warner Bros. just officially announced that Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho is in production on the sci-fi adaptation Mickey 17, which stars Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. It’s on track for a release date of March 29, 2024, and along with the news comes a brief teaser. Check it out.
Unholy Batman! Insider reveals another Michael Keaton DC comics movie was scrapped
Gotham City weeps today. It was revealed that Michael Keaton was set to reprise his role as the caped crusader in another upcoming “Batman” project — until some supervillains supposedly scrapped the film. The studio reportedly “killed” a “solo ‘Batman’ movie that would have starred Michael Keaton,” movie insider Jeff Sneider said on “The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha” podcast. It was to be written by Christina Hodson, the mind behind several DC Extended Universe projects. Hodson had also written the the canned “Batgirl” film in which Keaton was set to appear alongside the titular hero played by Leslie Grace and police...
