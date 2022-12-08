Native American practices reduced wildfires over large areas

Researchers use speleothems as a source of information on historic climate / Hydroclimate volatility and increase in natural forest fire events are linked. Scientists are trying to uncover and analyze evidence from the past in their search for a better assessment of future climate trends. In a joint international research project, researchers have been studying the effects of the sudden decrease in global temperatures that occurred about 8,200 years ago, the so-called 8.2-kiloyear event, with the help of mineral deposits present in White Moon Cave in Northern California. New indications show that oscillations between extreme wetness and aridity in California were closely linked with the occurrence of wildfires. The participating researchers from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU), Vanderbilt University in Nashville, USA, and Northumbria University in Newcastle upon Tyne in the UK have concluded that such events are likely to become more common in the face of human-induced climate change. The corresponding article has been published recently in Nature Communications.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO