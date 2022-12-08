ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Branch, TX

fox7austin.com

Hays County inmate shot, killed by corrections officer after he tried to escape Kyle hospital: Sheriff

KYLE, Texas - A Hays County inmate was shot and killed by a corrections officer after the inmate tried to escape a Kyle hospital, the Hays County Sheriff's Office said. The Hays County Sheriff's Office said a Hays County Corrections Officer was guarding an inmate who was getting medical treatment at Seton Hospital in Kyle. The inmate, in an attempt to escape, assaulted the corrections officer and ran through the emergency room.
KVUE

news4sanantonio.com

Three passengers fighting for life following wrong-way crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a horrible crash that sent three individuals to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police were called at around 4:56 p.m. to the 300 block of Moursund Blvd. for a major accident. According to police, a...
KTSA

Body found behind vacant apartment complex in Live Oak

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A body has been found behind a vacant apartment complex in Live Oak and the Bexar County Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide. Live Oak Police were called to the 10000 block of O’Connor Road Wednesday afternoon by someone who spotted the body in some woods.
mySanAntonio.com

Four confirmed dead in San Antonio explosion, Bexar County officials say

Update: 10:03 p.m. Sunday, December 11: A fourth person has died after the explosion at K-Bar Services. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified one of the victims as Roger Huron Jr., 36. Update: 10:09 a.m. Sunday: A third person has now been confirmed dead by the Bexar County medical examiner office in an explosion on the Southeast Side Friday night, according to officials. Investigations toward a cause for the explosion continues, officials say. Update at 3:30 p.m. Saturday: The San Antonio Fire Department said that another victim has been located,...
