KENS 5
Two victims identified after deadly explosion in San Antonio
Roger Huron and Ashley Autobee were among the four people who were killed in an explosion at a construction site. Authorities are still investigating the cause.
fox7austin.com
Hays County inmate shot, killed by corrections officer after he tried to escape Kyle hospital: Sheriff
KYLE, Texas - A Hays County inmate was shot and killed by a corrections officer after the inmate tried to escape a Kyle hospital, the Hays County Sheriff's Office said. The Hays County Sheriff's Office said a Hays County Corrections Officer was guarding an inmate who was getting medical treatment at Seton Hospital in Kyle. The inmate, in an attempt to escape, assaulted the corrections officer and ran through the emergency room.
fox7austin.com
Police investigate deadly shooting in North Austin
Police are investigating after a man died in the parking lot of a North Austin game room. This is Austin's 68th homicide of the year.
KENS 5
Four dead after explosion in southeast San Antonio, officials say
Police said they received multiple calls about an explosion Friday night. SAFD found a fourth victim on Sunday.
Inmate shot, killed by corrections officer after alleged escape attempt at Kyle hospital
KYLE, Texas — An alleged escape attempt by a Hays County inmate turned deadly Monday at the Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, a Hays County corrections officer was guarding an inmate who was getting treatment at the hospital when he reportedly attempted to escape, assaulted the officer and ran on foot through the emergency room.
KTSA
Off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant found dead at his home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the death of one of their own. Lieutenant Jeremy Payne was found dead at his home Sunday morning. He was off-duty at the time. The cause and manner of his death haven’t been released but investigators...
fox7austin.com
Cedar Park police shut down traffic at Arrow Point and FM 1421 due to gas leak in area
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Traffic was shut down at Arrow Point and FM 1421 by Cedar Park police Monday afternoon due to a gas leak. At 4:44 p.m., Cedar Park police said they were on the scene of a gas leak at 1801 East Whitestone. Due to the leak, they shut down traffic at Arrow Point and FM 1421.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after attacking girlfriend for refusing to lend him $200, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 69-year-old man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he attacked his girlfriend at her South Side home for refusing to lend him $200. Albert Lazarine is charged with injury to elderly - bodily injury. He was arrested Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Bexar County court records.
Armed suspect barricaded inside apartment in far west Bexar County, BCSO says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — An armed suspect has barricaded himself inside an apartment on the far west side of Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). BCSO is on the scene at the Villages of Briggs Rand Apartments located in the 5000 block of Mansions Bluff.
#TwoYearsIsTooLong | Retired FBI agents find evidence Jason Landry may have been a crime victim
Landry is the Texas State student who disappeared near Luling on Dec. 13, 2020, on his way home to Missouri City for Christmas break. The reward is now $20,000. It was the night of Dec. 13, 2020, when Texas State student Jason Landry loaded up his car and headed home to the Houston area to spend time with his family for the holidays.
San Antonio police deny online rumor of serial killer loose in the city
SAPD officials said they have found "no factual basis on these claims."
KSAT 12
Several teens arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in NE Side neighborhood, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple drive-by shootings targeting the same home on the Northeast Side led to several juveniles arrested this week, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were first alerted Friday, Dec. 2, to a KIA vehicle that was stolen and involved in a criminal incident...
KSAT 12
Man shot while walking home in West Side, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – A 43-year-old man was shot while walking home on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at midnight at the intersection of Colima and Southwest 19th Street. Police said the man was walking home from a store when a silver...
Man's body found lying on side of road on city's southwest side, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say they're investigating after a man's body was found lying along the side of the road on the far-southwest side Monday morning. Bexar County Sheriff's said a driver reported the body near the intersection of Quintana and Kearney roads, just west of Von Ormy. He was wearing a pair of shorts and socks with tattoos.
news4sanantonio.com
Three passengers fighting for life following wrong-way crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a horrible crash that sent three individuals to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police were called at around 4:56 p.m. to the 300 block of Moursund Blvd. for a major accident. According to police, a...
KSAT 12
Body, burned vehicle found hidden in brush on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman’s body was found within brush near a burned vehicle on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police. Police responded to the 1400 block of IH-10 at IH-37 for a vehicle on fire. Officers found the vehicle off...
KTSA
Body found behind vacant apartment complex in Live Oak
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A body has been found behind a vacant apartment complex in Live Oak and the Bexar County Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide. Live Oak Police were called to the 10000 block of O’Connor Road Wednesday afternoon by someone who spotted the body in some woods.
KSAT 12
Live Oak PD investigating homicide after finding body in wooded area
LIVE OAK, Texas – The Live Oak Police Department is investigating a homicide after uncovering a body on Wednesday. Police were called to the 10000 block of O’Connor Road around 3 p.m. for a report of a body in a wooded area behind vacant apartments. The Bexar County...
Four confirmed dead in San Antonio explosion, Bexar County officials say
Update: 10:03 p.m. Sunday, December 11: A fourth person has died after the explosion at K-Bar Services. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified one of the victims as Roger Huron Jr., 36. Update: 10:09 a.m. Sunday: A third person has now been confirmed dead by the Bexar County medical examiner office in an explosion on the Southeast Side Friday night, according to officials. Investigations toward a cause for the explosion continues, officials say. Update at 3:30 p.m. Saturday: The San Antonio Fire Department said that another victim has been located,...
Another deadly 6th Street shooting, what’s next for the safety initiative meant to curb crime?
"We saw another tragic death this week, and it's just another reminder there's still a significant amount of work to do," said Council Member Kathie Tovo.
