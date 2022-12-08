Read full article on original website
Ridaught: It’s all about family at Hawthorne
Two years ago, I wrote that it’s a family atmosphere at Hawthorne. Hornets’ football coach Cornelius Ingram, who is the school’s girls basketball coach, is the younger brother of boys basketball coach Greg Bowie, who is the offensive coordinator for the Hawthorne football team. On Saturday night,...
WCJB
Hawthorne welcomes home state champions
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - After two consecutive losses in the state championship, the Hawthorne Hornets finally crossed over into the promised land and brought home the school’s first ever state championship. More than a hundred fans came out to Hawthorne High School to welcome home their state champions. It’s...
WCJB
Gators say they’ll be ready for Las Vegas Bowl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the final time in 2022, it’s Game Week for the Gator football team. Since learning their team would be playing in the Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon State, Gator Nation has been skeptical that the team would be ready. But inside the football building, the players have a positive attitude.
WCJB
Russell Report: Can the Gators end their football season with a bowl win over Oregon State?
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s bowl game is this weekend against a good and motivated Oregon State team and certainly the Gators would like to end a tough year with a win. But win or lose, the most important time coming up is the offseason. Recruiting. The transfer portal. Roster management. Talent acquisition. Get used to these buzz words because doing these things right is vital to how well a program will do. There is no question coach Billy Napier has a lot of work to do to get the Gators truly competitive again and that work starts now.
WCJB
Florida women’s basketball team rallies to beat Miami in overtime
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida women’s basketball team packed up their six-game winning streak and took a road trip to Coral Gables to take on their final in-state opponent of their non-conference schedule. The Gators (10-1) won their seventh game in a row by overcoming a 10-point...
Prediction: Florida Gators set to land elite in-state running back
The buzz is growing. And quickly. Following a big weekend of visitors, the Florida Gators are believed to be close to adding multiple commitments. Fueling that fire was Pittsburg (California) elite quarterback prospect and Florida pledge Jaden Rashada, who seemed to hint about multiple ...
Florida LS Marco Ortiz Announces Transfer
Long snapper Marco Ortiz is the second Florida player to find a new team through the transfer portal this postseason.
News4Jax.com
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash, as written by News4JAX’s news partner News 6 Click Orlando. Jerry Kirkpatrick,...
WCJB
Crane Ramen in Gainesville to close permanently
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first ramen shop in downtown Gainesville is closing permanently after the holiday season. In a post on Facebook on Monday, the owners of Crane Ramen announced the restaurant will be permanently closing on Jan. 1, 2023. The business first opened their doors on Dec. 1, 2014. The post did not elaborate on the reason behind the closure.
WCJB
What’s Growing On: Florida Citrus On The Decline
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida holiday citrus sale is under way and this year there were some concerns as to the availability of certain citrus fruits. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service, the annual production of Florida grapefruit from 2022 has declined by 92% since 2004; due to the arrival of the plant bacteria huanglongbing (HLB), also known as citrus greening. The decrease in Florida tangerine production for the same period is down 89%.
News4Jax.com
Prominent Jacksonville pastor dies at 67 after fight with cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A prominent minister in Jacksonville has died after a fight with cancer. Garry Wiggins was the pastor of Evangel Temple on the city’s westside. He served there for more than four decades. He was 67 years old. Wiggins was known as a fiery and passionate...
WCJB
Conflict over Dogwood Village proposal reaches breaking point
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Frustration is boiling in Gainesville over the concentration of affordable housing complexes. “We don’t need nothing that’s gonna perpetuate a cycle and having people that are living off of the system,” said East Gainesville Ernest Brockington. Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell told me...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Exercising with a partner part two
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Working out with a friend can be better than by yourself. On this weeks Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn three new supersets.
WCJB
Another candidate is running for Joe Harding’s seat as state representative
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Another candidate has announced their bid in running to replace former state representative Joe Harding’s seat. Ocala Republican, Jose Juarez, opened up a campaign account on December 12th, in order to run in the special election for state house district 24, which covers much of Marion County.
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners have a special meeting set for Tuesday morning. At 9:30, they’ll discuss the controversial ability housing proposal for an apartment complex called Dogwood Village. Employee compensation and behavior health diagnosis are also on the agenda. Thursday morning, Gainesville city commissioners discuss boosting...
995qyk.com
5 Worst Florida Cities For Singles
Tampa Bay has lots of great spots to grab a drink, see a show, enjoy a meal or watch a game. In fact, both Tampa and Orlando ranked in the top 30 for best cities to live in America for singles. Miami came in at #39. But 5 Florida cities came in near the bottom of the rankings, according to Wallet Hub.
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights the Country Club of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a lavish country club in Ocala. Our friends at the weekly buzz tell us more about the Country Club of Ocala.
WCJB
Deadly semi-tractor crash in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver was killed when their semi-tractor trailer crashed on I-10 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 2:45 p.m. the driver of a semi-tractor trailer loaded with lumber was headed east. They say the driver ran off the road onto the right...
WCJB
NASA’s Orion spacecraft successfully splashes down in the Pacific
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - NASA’s most recent lunar mission is making a splash as it takes its “final” step today. The Artemis 1 mission comes to a close with the successful splashdown of the Orion spacecraft. This unmanned mission was a test flight that spent 25 and...
Early morning crash in Putnam ends fatal: Vehicle torn in half
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning, a motorcyclist was traveling south on Highway 17 when, for reasons still unknown at this time, he lost control of his bike. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that...
