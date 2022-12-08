ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

LIVE UPDATES: PIAA 4A State Championship, Bishop McDevitt vs. Aliquippa

By Allie Berube
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o5Ytz_0jcOe5xU00

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt looks to avenge their 2021 state title loss to Aliquippa in the 2022 PIAA Class 4A State Championship. The Crusaders will face Aliquippa in the rematch on Thursday, December 8.

PREVIEW: Bishop McDevitt ready for familiar challenge Aliquippa presents

Below are updates from the abc27 Sports team from the PIAA Class 4A State Championship game between Bishop McDevitt and Aliquippa.

McDevitt blanks Manheim Central for the 16th District Title

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field.

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

Inside the four bids to host PIAA State Championships, including what Penn State wanted to charge to host

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Sports Director Allie Berube , Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX43.com

Harrisburg falls short in 6A championship game against St. Joe's Prep

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Cougars' dream season came to an end in the PIAA 6A state championship. Powerhouse St. Joe's Prep once again flexed its muscles to claim its sixth state title. The Hawks got out to a quick seven-to-nothing lead after the first play from scrimmage and never looked back.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

LIVE UPDATES: PIAA 1A State Championship, Steel-High vs. Union

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Steel-High looks to win its second state title in three years on Thursday, December 8. The District III Champion Rollers (13-1) will face the WPIAL Champion Union Area (12-3) in the PIAA Class 1A State Championship. Below are updates from the abc27 Sports team from the PIAA Class 1A State Championship […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces

Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
CATAWISSA, PA
WBRE

Schools investigate claims of racism against recent state champs

RALPHO TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration quickly turned into a controversy. An investigation is now underway after word of alleged racist conduct spread like wildfire on social media. Applause filled the Ralpho Township gym Friday night as Southern Columbia celebrated a sixth consecutive high school football […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27 News

Snyder flies high for Herd in win over Mechanicsburg

Carlisle, P.A. (WHTM) — Carlisle got their annual Carlisle Classic underway Friday night, with the Thundering Herd taking on Mechanicsburg in the night cap. The Wildcats gave the host team a good run, keeping things close through three quarters, but led by Jeremiah Snyder, the Thundering Herd pulled away in the fourth quarter for a […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Royals take rubber game of set against Allen with wire-to-wire victory

READING, Pa. - Three different players scored and Reading never trailed in a 3-2 win over Allen on Sunday the Santander Arena. After a scoreless first period, Dominic Cormier and Charlie Gerard scored within 30 seconds of each other midway through the second to give the Royals a 2-0 lead.
READING, PA
abc27 News

East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project.  The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania

A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Inspection to shut down one lane of I-83 South Bridge at Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A bridge inspection will shut down one lane of the I-83 South Bridge at Harrisburg starting Monday. The bridge connects Dauphin and Cumberland counties, spanning the Susquehanna River. The right southbound lane of the bridge will be closed Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Crash on I-81 near Chambersburg cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), an accident caused a lane restriction on I-81 southbound near Chambersburg on Dec. 12. PennDOT says the crash was at Exit 16 on I-81 south for US 30 Lincoln Way on Dec. 12. It is unclear...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 14

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss takeaways from Sunday’s game against the Falcons and look ahead to their matchup against division rival Ravens. Kent and Mike offer their takeaways from the Steelers game in Atlanta against the Falcons, even if […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley

Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
ALLENTOWN, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy