Washington, DC

Are Blues Thinking About Tanking the Season, Selling Players?

Following another disappointing loss on Thursday, the players on the St. Louis Blues are growing frustrated with the way this season has gone. It won’t take long before that frustration turns into something more and with the speculation surrounding the team, players who aren’t necessarily going to be part of the team’s future way down the line could be players GM Doug Armstrong wants to move.
ANOTHER FAN BRAWL BREAKS OUT, THIS TIME AT PANTHERS'S FLA LIVE ARENA

Anomalously, the number of fan fights at NHL games seems to be skyrocketing in the 2022-23 season. I don't have the numbers in front of me, but the feelings I that there is another fight every week, sometimes even more frequently than that. Earlier this week, a mass brawl broke...
Suns discussing three-team Jae Crowder deal

Crowder as been away from the team all season, even after his replacement at power forward, Cameron Johnson, tore his meniscus last month. Until recently, the Suns had been rolling, even with Chris Paul missing 14 games with a heel injury, but have lost four straight. Perhaps that's motivating them to move Crowder now. Or, it could be that players who signed this summer can be traded starting Dec. 15.
