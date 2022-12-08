ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrvo.org

Cazenovia College students react to their school closing next year

The closing of Cazenovia College at the end of its spring semester leaves hundreds of students scrambling to figure out what’s next in their college careers. On a drizzly December day, there are few students out and about on this small-town campus. The students who are though have common reactions to news this week that Cazenovia is closing because of financial problems.
CAZENOVIA, NY
ithaca.com

City Moves Forward with Plan to Re-Develop Vacant Emerson Power Transmission Site into Mixed-Use Living Space

After more than a decade the gargantuan redevelopment project located on South Hill is set to move forward. The 95-acre site, formerly known to Ithacans as Morse Chain, Emerson Power Transmission Plant, and most recently, the Chain Works District, will now be known as SouthWorks. SouthWorks has been in the making for nearly a decade, and the latest real estate closing took place on December 8, 2022.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland readies for garbage change in January

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the new year, Cortland will have a new trash pick-up system in place. Mayor Scott Steve says everyone will be receiving new garbage and recycling totes prior to the change. The mayor has been answering a lot of questions about the change. Cortland’s blue...
CORTLAND, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students

Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
CAZENOVIA, NY
urbancny.com

Mayor Walsh honors Three of Our Community Members with “Extra Mile” Awards

On December 9th in Common Council Chambers, Mayor Walsh honored three of our community members with “Extra Mile” awards: ITC High School senior Isaiah Goodrich, STEAM @ Dr. King Elementary Social Worker Antoinette Singleton and City of Syracuse Personnel Officer Wendy Murphy for their contributions to their families, organizations, and the community. The City of Syracuse joined 523 other cities across America who recognized those people in our community who are “going the extra mile” in volunteerism and service to improve the world as part of Extra Mile America.
SYRACUSE, NY
Government Technology

New York Comptroller: Cayuga County Mishandled Personal Data

(TNS) — A state comptroller's audit found sensitive data was improperly stored on devices used by the Cayuga County Health Department. The audit focused on 61 devices assigned to health department staff. Auditors determined that 32 of the 61 devices had some form of personal, private and sensitive information on local hard drives, a violation of the county's policy.
96.9 WOUR

Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home

National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Land Bank Demos Longtime Hannibal Eyesore

HANNIBAL, N.Y. — The Oswego County Land Bank oversaw the demolition of a longtime eyesore in the village of Hannibal this week, removing a prominently located problematic property that for years has negatively impacted the village. The nearly 2,000 square-foot structure located at 285 Church St. was built in...
HANNIBAL, NY
localsyr.com

Onondaga County plans to close Jamesville Correctional Facility

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive plans to consolidate the Jamesville Correctional Facility with the jail at the Onondaga County Justice Center. Pending approval by the Onondaga County Legislature, this plan would result in the closure of the 40-year-old jail facility in Jamesville and move its inmate population and workforce to the newer facility in Downtown Syracuse.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Pretty Cool Feature Right In Plain Sight At Target New Hartford

While shopping at Target in New Hartford, are you taking advantage of this lifehack hidden right in plain sight?. Let's be honest, long lines can aggravate you around the holidays. It can turn you from happy, to the man standing in line in the song "Christmas Shoes" from Newsong very quickly. I want to let you in on a little secret while shopping at Target in New Hartford. It might not even be a secret, but it saved me a ton of time so now I want to at least share this tip with you.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Syracuse.com

Report of person burned after fire at Madison County bar

Brookfield, N.Y. — At least one person was reportedly burned Sunday night after a Madison County bar caught fire. Someone called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. to report the fire at Bucks Inn, at 9189 Main St. in Brookfield. There also were reports someone may live in the same building as the bar is located, however officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.
MADISON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy