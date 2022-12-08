Read full article on original website
How a monthslong scramble to save Cazenovia College failed: ‘It does seem so unimaginable’
Cazenovia, N.Y. – Officials at Cazenovia College this summer came to a devastating realization: They could not refinance a $25 million debt when it came due in full Sept. 1. Thus began a desperate scramble to save the private liberal arts college that has been an integral part of this idyllic Upstate New York village for nearly 200 years.
Cazenovia College students react to their school closing next year
The closing of Cazenovia College at the end of its spring semester leaves hundreds of students scrambling to figure out what’s next in their college careers. On a drizzly December day, there are few students out and about on this small-town campus. The students who are though have common reactions to news this week that Cazenovia is closing because of financial problems.
City Moves Forward with Plan to Re-Develop Vacant Emerson Power Transmission Site into Mixed-Use Living Space
After more than a decade the gargantuan redevelopment project located on South Hill is set to move forward. The 95-acre site, formerly known to Ithacans as Morse Chain, Emerson Power Transmission Plant, and most recently, the Chain Works District, will now be known as SouthWorks. SouthWorks has been in the making for nearly a decade, and the latest real estate closing took place on December 8, 2022.
Student housing proposal at Temple Concord site takes step forward
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A long-delayed proposal for an apartment complex near Syracuse University that would incorporate a historic synagogue took another step forward last week when city officials waived some zoning requirements for the development. The Board of Zoning Appeals agreed to allow the developer to build closer to neighboring...
Cortland readies for garbage change in January
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the new year, Cortland will have a new trash pick-up system in place. Mayor Scott Steve says everyone will be receiving new garbage and recycling totes prior to the change. The mayor has been answering a lot of questions about the change. Cortland’s blue...
New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students
Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
Several schools on lockout due to ‘community safety issue’
There are currently several Binghamton-area schools on lockout due to an ongoing community safety issue in Broome County.
Mayor Walsh honors Three of Our Community Members with “Extra Mile” Awards
On December 9th in Common Council Chambers, Mayor Walsh honored three of our community members with “Extra Mile” awards: ITC High School senior Isaiah Goodrich, STEAM @ Dr. King Elementary Social Worker Antoinette Singleton and City of Syracuse Personnel Officer Wendy Murphy for their contributions to their families, organizations, and the community. The City of Syracuse joined 523 other cities across America who recognized those people in our community who are “going the extra mile” in volunteerism and service to improve the world as part of Extra Mile America.
New York Comptroller: Cayuga County Mishandled Personal Data
(TNS) — A state comptroller's audit found sensitive data was improperly stored on devices used by the Cayuga County Health Department. The audit focused on 61 devices assigned to health department staff. Auditors determined that 32 of the 61 devices had some form of personal, private and sensitive information on local hard drives, a violation of the county's policy.
This New York College Is Planning To Revoke One Politician’s Honorary Law Degree
One politician is the center of one New York State colleges process to revoke an honorary law degree. Syracuse University is preparing to implement a process for revoking honorary degrees. The first they are looking to revoke was one they gave to Rudy Giuliani in 1989. According to Yahoo! News,...
Company news: Dr. Roshan Ghimire hired by St. Joseph’s Health
St. Joseph’s Health announced Dr. Roshan Ghimire has joined St. Joseph’s Physicians Primary Care in Fayetteville. In this role, Dr. Ghimire provides patients of all ages with personalized health care aimed at treating the whole person. Preventative care is a key focus of St. Joseph’s Health Primary Care,...
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home
National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
Land Bank Demos Longtime Hannibal Eyesore
HANNIBAL, N.Y. — The Oswego County Land Bank oversaw the demolition of a longtime eyesore in the village of Hannibal this week, removing a prominently located problematic property that for years has negatively impacted the village. The nearly 2,000 square-foot structure located at 285 Church St. was built in...
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
Did Angela and Lance have to die? How caseworkers missed the red flags of child neglect
Bryce Dotson smelled smoke seeping through his bedroom door and jumped out of the second-floor window of the Oswego County home he shared with his mother and little brother. Bryce, 17, raced around the yard in his underwear, pulling at doors to try to save Lance, 13, and their mother, Angela Rosenbaum, 43. He could hear them trying to find a way out.
Onondaga County plans to close Jamesville Correctional Facility
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive plans to consolidate the Jamesville Correctional Facility with the jail at the Onondaga County Justice Center. Pending approval by the Onondaga County Legislature, this plan would result in the closure of the 40-year-old jail facility in Jamesville and move its inmate population and workforce to the newer facility in Downtown Syracuse.
Pretty Cool Feature Right In Plain Sight At Target New Hartford
While shopping at Target in New Hartford, are you taking advantage of this lifehack hidden right in plain sight?. Let's be honest, long lines can aggravate you around the holidays. It can turn you from happy, to the man standing in line in the song "Christmas Shoes" from Newsong very quickly. I want to let you in on a little secret while shopping at Target in New Hartford. It might not even be a secret, but it saved me a ton of time so now I want to at least share this tip with you.
SUNY Upstate takes back Syracuse land 10 years after failed deal with Cor Development
Syracuse, N.Y. – New York State has finally regained control over eight acres of prime land near downtown Syracuse, 10 years after agreeing to a no-bid development deal that went nowhere. SUNY Upstate Medical University recently settled a lawsuit with private company Cor Development to reassert public ownership of...
Report of person burned after fire at Madison County bar
Brookfield, N.Y. — At least one person was reportedly burned Sunday night after a Madison County bar caught fire. Someone called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. to report the fire at Bucks Inn, at 9189 Main St. in Brookfield. There also were reports someone may live in the same building as the bar is located, however officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.
A ‘chicken and bourbon joint’ is coming to the former Empire Brewing space in Armory Square
Syracuse, N. Y. — A locally owned, Nashville-inspired “fried chicken and bourbon joint” plans to open in the spring in a long-vacant and prominent restaurant space in Armory Square. But first, its owners this month will open a new cocktail bar around the block. And that’s on...
