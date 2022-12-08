ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citronelle, AL

Attempted murder suspect returns to scene of crime, arrested: Police

By Brett Greenberg
UPDATE (8:00 p.m.): Robinson will be in court on Friday, Dec. 9 for a bond hearing, according to the jail log.

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle Police said they arrested 29-year-old Russell Lamar Robinson Thursday afternoon in connection to a shooting in Citronelle that left one man in “critical condition” Wednesday .

Robinson is charged with attempted murder and transported to the Mobile County Metro Jail.

A person called the police around 3:10 Thursday afternoon and told them Robinson was trying to break into the same home on Gay Lane where a man was shot the day before.

When officers arrived, police said Robinson tried to run, but he was taken into custody “without incident” and no one was hurt.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7 Robinson allegedly shot a man once in the chest around 10:40 a.m.. The victim was transported by helicopter to a local hospital where he is listed in “critical condition.”

