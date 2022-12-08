ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David L Webb Sr. obituary 1942~2022

Mr. David L Webb Sr., 80, of Waynesboro, PA passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, in the emergency room of the Waynesboro Hospital. Born July 9, 1942 in Smithsburg, MD, he was the son of the late Sarah D. Webb. He spent his early life in the Smithsburg area.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Reda Olitipi Voss obituary 1931~2022

The kind, gentle soul of Reda Olitipi Voss, 91, joined the Lord and was reunited with her husband, Robert Truman Voss. Reda passed peacefully on December 11, 2022 in Greencastle, PA. She was born on July 10, 1931 in Andover, Pennsylvania to William Henry Harrison and Celia (Goldie) Mellott Deshong.
GREENCASTLE, PA
Max O Shoemaker obituary 1940~2022

Max O Shoemaker, 82, of Chambersburg, passed away from natural causes on Thursday, December 8, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born on May 23, 1940 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Robert and Louise (Wever) Shoemaker. Max grew up in Chambersburg and graduated from Chambersburg Area Senior...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Christie Ann Pine Hawbaker 1971~2022

Christie Ann Pine Hawbaker passed away Friday December 9, 2022 with her family by her side. Born August 16, 1971 at Reynolds Army Hospital, Fort Sill, OK, daughter of G. Randy and Cynthia F. Cordell Pine. At six months of age, Christie became a world traveler when the family moved...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Russell D Mellott obituary 1956~2022

Russell D Mellott, 66, of Warfordsburg, PA, passed away peacefully at home with family nearby on Thursday, December 8th, 2022. A lifelong Fulton County resident, he loved to be with family and friends. Russell, nicknamed Dickie, or Dick as he grew older, was born in McConnellsburg, PA, on March 1,...
WARFORDSBURG, PA
Amanda L Medeiros obituary 1947~2022

Mrs. Amanda L Medeiros (Bobo), 75, of Zullinger, PA, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 2, 1947 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Seymour Jackson “S.J.” Bobo and Kathleen (Kuykendall) Bobo Arentz. Amanda attended Hagerstown Junior College and later...
ZULLINGER, PA
Shirley P Hawbaker obituary 1938~2022

Shirley P Hawbaker, 84, of Mercersburg, went to be with the Lord after passing away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Chambersburg WellSpan Hospital after an extended illness. Born December 2, 1938 in Markes, PA she was a daughter of the late John W. and Anna Gayle (Kahn) Yeager Sr.
MERCERSBURG, PA
Martha Rae Kirby obituary 1955~2022

Martha Rae Kirby, 67, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 26, 1955, in Shippensburg, a daughter of Mary “Susie” (Helm) Suders and the late Chester Bruce Suders. She married Kelly Kirby, Jr., in 1971.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Ralph I Frehn obituary 1954~2022

Ralph I Frehn passed away peacefully at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on December 7, 2022, at the age of 68. Ralph was born at home on July 21,1954 in Shade Gap, PA, a son of the late Isaac and Lois (Winegardner) Frehn. Ralph was a graduate of Southern Huntingdon High...
SHADE GAP, PA
Mary Ann Wandell obituary ~2022

Mary Ann Wandell (nee: Mary Ann Conley) died in inpatient hospice care at York Hospital at 1135, December 9, 2022 as the result of a massive stroke suffered at home on November 28, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, James L. Wandell. Their home since November...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Wilma Eloise Wehrle-Irvin 1930~2022

Wilma Eloise Wehrle-Irvin (Matthews), 92, of Quincy Village, Waynesboro, PA, passed away December 8, 2022. She was born June 25, 1930 in Parksley, VA to the late Paul Strayer Matthews and Maude (Lewis) Matthews. She was immersed in the Christian Community that would be a lifelong support from an early...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Esther V Kissinger obituary 1928~2022

Esther V Kissinger (Mackey), 94, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 in the Shook Home where she had resided the past four years. Born August 17, 1928 in Upper Strasburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Harrison and Jessie (Newman) Mackey. Esther was employed as...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Robert Lee Boothe obituary 1974~2022

Robert Lee Boothe, 48, born November 12,1974 passed away on December 4, 2022 at his home with his wife, Sherry Boothe. Robert was married 14 years years to Sherry Boothe. Robert was a very loving husband, father and a wonderful person to know and meet. Family always came first before he took care of himself. He was protective of his family. He served in the Army military police and was a paratrooper.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
