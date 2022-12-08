Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
David L Webb Sr. obituary 1942~2022
Mr. David L Webb Sr., 80, of Waynesboro, PA passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, in the emergency room of the Waynesboro Hospital. Born July 9, 1942 in Smithsburg, MD, he was the son of the late Sarah D. Webb. He spent his early life in the Smithsburg area.
Reda Olitipi Voss obituary 1931~2022
The kind, gentle soul of Reda Olitipi Voss, 91, joined the Lord and was reunited with her husband, Robert Truman Voss. Reda passed peacefully on December 11, 2022 in Greencastle, PA. She was born on July 10, 1931 in Andover, Pennsylvania to William Henry Harrison and Celia (Goldie) Mellott Deshong.
Elmond “Ray” Bietsch obituary 1939~2022
Elmond “Ray” Bietsch, Jr., 83, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. He was born November 28, 1939 in Shippensburg, PA. Ray was a son of the late Elmond R., Sr. and Mildred M. Weaver Bietsch. Ray retired from Sprint where he was an Outside Facilities Technician....
Gerald Darren Guarino obituary 1969~2022
Gerald Darren Guarino, 53, Fairfield, PA passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 after a long illness. He was born June 23, 1969 in Montclair, NJ the son of Gerald “Jerry” Guarino of East Hanover, NJ and Katherine Butler of Fairfield, PA. Darren was...
Max O Shoemaker obituary 1940~2022
Max O Shoemaker, 82, of Chambersburg, passed away from natural causes on Thursday, December 8, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born on May 23, 1940 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Robert and Louise (Wever) Shoemaker. Max grew up in Chambersburg and graduated from Chambersburg Area Senior...
Ruth Ann Seiders obituary 1939~2022
Ruth Ann Seiders, age 83, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home in McConnellsburg, PA. Ruth was born on August 16, 1939, in McConnellsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Donald and Emma (Mason) Sipes. Ruth was the Owner and Operator of the Scrub...
Christie Ann Pine Hawbaker 1971~2022
Christie Ann Pine Hawbaker passed away Friday December 9, 2022 with her family by her side. Born August 16, 1971 at Reynolds Army Hospital, Fort Sill, OK, daughter of G. Randy and Cynthia F. Cordell Pine. At six months of age, Christie became a world traveler when the family moved...
Joseph Allen McAllen obituary 1951~2022
Joseph Allen McAllen, 71, of Chambersburg, passed away December 9, 2022, in ProMedica Skilled Nursing Facility. He was born May 20, 1951, in Spring Run, a son of the late John Franklin and Helen Marie (Briggs) McAllen. Joe endured many challenges in his life and with his health, and was...
Russell D Mellott obituary 1956~2022
Russell D Mellott, 66, of Warfordsburg, PA, passed away peacefully at home with family nearby on Thursday, December 8th, 2022. A lifelong Fulton County resident, he loved to be with family and friends. Russell, nicknamed Dickie, or Dick as he grew older, was born in McConnellsburg, PA, on March 1,...
Amanda L Medeiros obituary 1947~2022
Mrs. Amanda L Medeiros (Bobo), 75, of Zullinger, PA, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 2, 1947 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Seymour Jackson “S.J.” Bobo and Kathleen (Kuykendall) Bobo Arentz. Amanda attended Hagerstown Junior College and later...
Joshua Alan “Josh” Hess 1995~2022
Joshua Alan “Josh” Hess, age 27, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Joshua was born on January 6, 1995, in Chambersburg, PA, the son of Harold Carl Hess Jr. and Brandy Nicole Fries. Josh worked for various construction companies in the area, and trimmed...
Edward B “Brian” Sloneker 1964~2022
Edward B “Brian” Sloneker, age 58, of South Mountain, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at South Mountain Restoration Center. Brian was born May 10, 1964, as the son of the late Edgar and Agnes (Garrison) Sloneker. He is survived by his daughter, Brittany Sloneker of Bobtown,...
Shirley P Hawbaker obituary 1938~2022
Shirley P Hawbaker, 84, of Mercersburg, went to be with the Lord after passing away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Chambersburg WellSpan Hospital after an extended illness. Born December 2, 1938 in Markes, PA she was a daughter of the late John W. and Anna Gayle (Kahn) Yeager Sr.
Martha Rae Kirby obituary 1955~2022
Martha Rae Kirby, 67, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 26, 1955, in Shippensburg, a daughter of Mary “Susie” (Helm) Suders and the late Chester Bruce Suders. She married Kelly Kirby, Jr., in 1971.
Carole L Gelsinger obituary 1942~2022
Carole L Gelsinger, 80, of Greencastle, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday morning December 9, 2022 at her home. Born October 31, 1942 in Greencastle, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Madalyn Gilbert Walck. As a teenager she worked at the Cubby Hole on the square in...
Ralph I Frehn obituary 1954~2022
Ralph I Frehn passed away peacefully at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on December 7, 2022, at the age of 68. Ralph was born at home on July 21,1954 in Shade Gap, PA, a son of the late Isaac and Lois (Winegardner) Frehn. Ralph was a graduate of Southern Huntingdon High...
Mary Ann Wandell obituary ~2022
Mary Ann Wandell (nee: Mary Ann Conley) died in inpatient hospice care at York Hospital at 1135, December 9, 2022 as the result of a massive stroke suffered at home on November 28, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, James L. Wandell. Their home since November...
Wilma Eloise Wehrle-Irvin 1930~2022
Wilma Eloise Wehrle-Irvin (Matthews), 92, of Quincy Village, Waynesboro, PA, passed away December 8, 2022. She was born June 25, 1930 in Parksley, VA to the late Paul Strayer Matthews and Maude (Lewis) Matthews. She was immersed in the Christian Community that would be a lifelong support from an early...
Esther V Kissinger obituary 1928~2022
Esther V Kissinger (Mackey), 94, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 in the Shook Home where she had resided the past four years. Born August 17, 1928 in Upper Strasburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Harrison and Jessie (Newman) Mackey. Esther was employed as...
Robert Lee Boothe obituary 1974~2022
Robert Lee Boothe, 48, born November 12,1974 passed away on December 4, 2022 at his home with his wife, Sherry Boothe. Robert was married 14 years years to Sherry Boothe. Robert was a very loving husband, father and a wonderful person to know and meet. Family always came first before he took care of himself. He was protective of his family. He served in the Army military police and was a paratrooper.
