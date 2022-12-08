GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida holiday citrus sale is under way and this year there were some concerns as to the availability of certain citrus fruits. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service, the annual production of Florida grapefruit from 2022 has declined by 92% since 2004; due to the arrival of the plant bacteria huanglongbing (HLB), also known as citrus greening. The decrease in Florida tangerine production for the same period is down 89%.

