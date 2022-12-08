Read full article on original website
Red states, blue states choose sides on Florida’s ‘Parental Rights in Education’ law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF/WCJB) — The legal battle over Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law that restricts classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation is pitting red states against blue states. Republican attorneys general of 14 states last week sought approval to file a brief...
What’s Growing On: Florida Citrus On The Decline
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida holiday citrus sale is under way and this year there were some concerns as to the availability of certain citrus fruits. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service, the annual production of Florida grapefruit from 2022 has declined by 92% since 2004; due to the arrival of the plant bacteria huanglongbing (HLB), also known as citrus greening. The decrease in Florida tangerine production for the same period is down 89%.
Lawmakers debate proposals to fix Florida property insurance market in special session
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) — The Florida House and Senate on Monday gaveled in a special legislative session aimed at stabilizing the troubled property-insurance system while providing assistance to hurricane victims and drivers. The biggest issue will center on bills that would make wide-ranging insurance changes. In part, the legislation...
