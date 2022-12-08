Read full article on original website
News On 6
Tulsa Public Schools Board Approves New Redistricting Plan
The Tulsa Public School Board has approved a new redistricting plan. The board voted five to two on Monday to approve Plan N. The redistricting plan decides which school member represents their area. This plan eliminates all split precincts, moves four schools and all of Osage County would be in...
News On 6
Construction Project To Close Intersection Near The University Of Tulsa
A construction project will close roads near the University of Tulsa this week. The intersection of North Harvard and East Admiral Court will close for waterline work. Crews are set to tie in a new six-inch water line to an existing 16-inch water mainline. Construction is set to begin on...
News On 6
Crews Making Progress On Improvement Project On Highway 51
Crews are making progress on a highway improvement project in Tulsa County. Osage SkyNews6 offered an overhead look at the work happening at the intersection of Highway 51 and 265th West Avenue. Highway 51 is down to one lane in each direction until work wraps up in the Spring.
News On 6
Oklahoma Companies Looking For Machinists During Shortage
Tulsa Tech instructors say there’s a huge shortage of machinists right now in Green Country. There are more jobs than people to fill them. Teachers say there are several different things you can do with a machining education whether that's operating machines, making parts, or even sales. Manuel Flores is in his second year in the machining program at Tulsa Tech.
News On 6
Sapulpa Students Gain Access To New Educational Tools Thanks To New Grant
Students at Sapulpa Public schools will soon benefit from new educational tools thanks to grant money recently awarded to schools in the district. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Monday morning with details.
News On 6
School Resource Officer Combats Hoax Threat In Stillwater School
While schools across Oklahoma dealt with hoax swatting calls last week, one school resource officer in Stillwater took matters into his own hands. Officer Jared Noles said he could tell something was off right off the bat at Stillwater Junior High School. "I didn't hear anything, noo yelling, no screaming...
News On 6
Memorial For Oklahoman Killed In Colorado Nightclub Shooting On Friday
A memorial for the Oklahoma who died in the deadly Colorado night club shooting last month is being held this week. Daniel Davis Aston's Celebration of life will be this Friday, December 16th at 5 p.m. inside the All Souls Unitarian Church in Tulsa.
News On 6
School Resource Officers Train To Respond To Active Shooters
A Stillwater school resource officer talked with News 9 about how he quickly learned that a call about an active shooter was a hoax. Stillwater Police said they received a call about an active shooter at Stillwater Junior High School Thursday morning, around the same time that other schools across Oklahoma were getting similar bogus calls.
News On 6
Volunteers Needed To Help Lay Wreaths At Fort Gibson National Cemetery For 'Wreaths Across America Day'
Volunteers Needed To Help Lay Wreaths At Fort Gibson National Cemetery For 'Wreaths Across America Day'. Volunteers are needed to help lay Christmas wreaths at grave sites this weekend at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Tulsa County Deputies escorted two semis full of wreaths on Monday. The sheriff's office shared video...
News On 6
Oklahoma Families Gather In Claremore To Remember Lost Children
Oklahoma families gathered together Sunday night to honor children lost from miscarriages or as infants during a candlelight ceremony. The event, known as "Shine the Light," had people meeting at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore to make ornaments and remember young lives lost. Organizers with Compassion Women's Center...
News On 6
Covenant Living At Inverness Cheers On Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold
Miss Oklahoma and News On 6 Meteorologist Megan Gold is competing this week for Miss America. While many are preparing to cheer Megan on, her neighbors and friends at Covenant Living at Inverness may be the most excited. Retirement community Covenant Living at Inverness is home to Miss Oklahoma Megan...
News On 6
Broken Arrow PD Unveil Bench Dedicated To Former Officer
Broken Arrow Police unveiled a bench dedicated to a former officer. They say it's for Officer Gene Orr, who was a 12-year-veteran of the department and died in 2016 after an off-duty incident. The BAPD and Broken Arrow Fraternal Order of Police helped pay for the bench for Orr's widow,...
News On 6
Tulsa Animal Welfare Waives Fees To Help Increase Pet Adoptions
As we get closer to Christmas, Tulsa Animal Welfare is waiving all adoption fees. It's part of the shelter's "Home for the Paw-lidays" event. Animal shelters across Green Country are overcrowded, so volunteers are trying to come up with new ways to get animal lovers to adopt. That's why Tulsa...
News On 6
Body Found Under Bridge In Stillwater; Police Investigating
A body was found under a bridge at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday near East Virginia Avenue and Perkins Road in Stillwater, according to police. The Stillwater Police Department responded to the area where a pedestrian reported that someone was under the bridge and unresponsive. Stillwater officers and detectives are currently...
News On 6
Man Suspected Of Trafficking Fentanyl Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police arrested a man suspected of trafficking fentanyl while he is already on probation for drug convictions. According to police, when officers pulled over Samuel Boykins Jr., they allegedly found him with a burned straw and tin foil in his lap, items that police say are used for taking drugs.
News On 6
Police Arrest 3rd Suspect In Connection To Deadly Gun Battle Outside Tulsa Hookah Lounge
Tulsa Police have arrested the third and final suspect allegedly involved in the murder of a 17-year-old during a gun battle back in May of 2022. According to police, officers arrested Darius McGee on Monday night. Authorities say McGee is charged with first-degree murder. Police arrested Deontre Reed in August...
News On 6
New Tulsa Coach Kevin Wilson Goes 1-On-1 With News On 6's Dan Hawk
News On 6's Dan Hawk catches up with new Tulsa head football coach Kevin Wilson. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
News On 6
Previewing Oklahoma State's Matchup With Virginia Tech In New York
Oklahoma State has another Sunday game this week, this time in Mike Boynton's hometown of Brooklyn, New York, to face Virginia Tech in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. News On 6's John Holcomb is in the Big Apple with a preview.
News On 6
Reports: Former TU Coach Philip Montgomery Heading To Auburn
Former Tulsa football coach Philip Montgomery appears to be heading to the SEC. Multiple reports say Montgomery is close to joining Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn as offensive coordinator. Montgomery would reprise the role he held at Baylor from 2008 to 2014. His 2016 TU team because the first in...
