82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
No. 4 Alabama Basketball Looks to Avoid Letdown against Memphis
After losing to the Tigers by 14 in Memphis a season ago, the Crimson Tide looks to avenge that loss and stay hot on Tuesday night.
Teed off golfer hits player with club, fractures his skull: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis golfer was rushed into surgery after he was hit on the head with a golf club at The Links at Whitehaven earlier this month, and police say it was no accident. On Monday, another golfer, 22-year-old Wesley Caldwell of Nesbit, Mississippi, was booked in the Shelby County Jail on a […]
flywareagle.com
Auburn football pursuing former Liberty QB commit Hank Brown
By June of this year, class of 2023 quarterback Hank Brown knew that he was going to continue his collegiate career at Liberty. Now, in December, Brown may end up as an Auburn football quarterback commit. Ever since landing the head coaching job, Hugh Freeze has been working double time...
OL Tyler Johnson commits to the Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers add a big offensive tackle to their recruiting class.
Yardbarker
Auburn's Pitch to Flip Ole Miss QB Commitment Missing Key Element
The preparation for the 2022 football season is underway in college football but the path toward building the future of the sport is never on hiatus. It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.
Auburn football: Analyst calls OC and DC hires ‘meh’
Opelika-Auburn News deputy editor Justin Lee is not impressed by Hugh Freeze’s offensive and defensive coordinator hires for Auburn football — sharing as much on Twitter in the aftermath of the announcements Philip Montgomery and Ron Roberts would be Plains-bound on Sunday, December 11. Lee added that the...
actionnews5.com
Memphis’ new six acres under a roof: A sports tourism game changer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You’re invited to celebrate the grand opening of the new Memphis Sports and Event Center this Saturday, December 10 from 12 noon until 3 p.m. at Liberty Park. “We believe this is a game changer to bring not only local sports programming but also regional...
The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday. The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
One shot in Southwest Memphis, suspect on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Leacrest Cove just before 4 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspect took off in a gold Maxima.
actionnews5.com
City of Memphis wants Alicia Franklin lawsuit dismissed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys for the City of Memphis are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alicia Franklin. Franklin sued the City of Memphis saying if Memphis police had not failed to properly investigate her case, Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher would still be alive. Both of...
Memphis taco shop named one of the best in the country
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis taco shop is getting national attention. Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos was recently listed in Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America. This is not the shop’s first major accolade. The restaurant opened its doors in 2015 and has been receiving national recognition for its authentic Mexican cuisine ever since, according […]
tri-statedefender.com
No time for ‘silos’ with billions in play for economic development
Pivoting off recently announced new leadership at the Greater Memphis Chamber, conversations were called for with Black Business Association’s Ernest D. Strickland, Mid-South Minority Business Council Continuum’s Jozelle Booker and Stephanie Alexander with the Memphis Area Minority Contractors Association. The three entities – BBA, MMBC Continuum and MAMCA...
Family, friends say missing University of Memphis student vanished the night before graduation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen this man?. Barshay Wilson is a University of Memphis student who vanished the night before his graduation. The Memphis Police department issued a City Watch alert for Wilson over the weekend. He’s described as 6″ tall, 240 pounds, with black braids.
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped object
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A commercial pilot flying over Memphis, TN, reported watching a round, white-colored, donut-shaped object with a lighted moving object inside it at about 6:55 p.m. on January 31, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Tennessee is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Kooky Canuck. Located in Memphis, this small unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
One critical after South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting in South Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of South Wellington at 3:13 p.m. The male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. WREG is […]
Teen shot outside Kirby High, mom wants answers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been nearly two weeks since a Memphis teen was shot near Kirby High School. While two suspects are already in custody, police said that’s not the end of the story. WREG caught up with the victim’s mother, Asia Partee, who said her son is lucky to be alive. “He could have lost his […]
Memphis mother missing since November, family asking for help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are still searching for a mother who has been missing for nearly a month. 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit with lettering on the front and a grey and yellow hat. She’s 5 foot 7 and about 140 pounds.
Memphis church to host Community Christmas Giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis church is hoping to spread some holiday cheer this weekend. A Community Christmas Giveaway will take place at the Brighter Day Word Church located at 728 Tate Avenue on Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. The first 25 families will receive a $50 gift card. Children must be in attendance. There […]
Man dies after shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died following a shooting in Whitehaven. Police responded to the shooting at the Highland Meadows apartments on Parkhurst Court off of Airways just after 10 p.m. Monday night. Police said one shooting victim was found inside a vehicle at the scene and taken to the hospital but later died […]
