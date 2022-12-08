Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Local College Football Headlines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State freshman receiver Germy Bernard entered his name Monday into the transfer portal. Bernard caught two touchdown passes this past season and had 128 total receiving yards. Central Michigan running back Lou Nichols declared for the NFL draft giving up his remaining college eligibility; and Michigan State punter Bryce Barringer and Michigan running back Blake Corum were both named first team All Americans by the Associated Press.
WILX-TV
In My View: College hockey schedules are ridiculous
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The college hockey schedules in my view are ridiculous every year. MSU is trying to sell tickets with a good team but there are now two home games through a 55-day period in the heart of the season. 17 days off now until the end of December and the final home game February 10th, two months before the Red Wings’ final regular season home game.
WILX-TV
Tuba players take over the capitol lawns in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several tubas played on the capitol lawns to celebrate the holiday season. People in Downtown Lansing got to enjoy a show as The Tuba Christmas was playing around the Capitol Building. 67 tuba players played for a large crowd on Saturday in a celebration of low brass musicians.
WILX-TV
City of Lansing presents Participatory Budget Nights
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Join Mayor Andy Schor at the City of Lansing’s Participatory Budget Nights. Community members will have the opportunity to learn more about the City’s budget process and share their ideas on priorities for the year 2024. Upcoming Participatory Budget Nights include the following dates:
WILX-TV
Riverwalk Theatre Presents A Year with Frog and Toad
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Arnold Lobel’s children’s book, “A Year with Frog. and Toad,” is coming to Riverwalk Theatre for eight performances. In collaboration with Reading Is Fundamental,. it tells the story of two best friends: Frog and Toad. The production will run Dec. 8-11 and...
WILX-TV
Recalled baby formula leads to Michigan family’s cancer diagnosis
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The parents of a baby girl in Grand Rapids believe the large baby formula recall may have saved her life. When the recalled formula made their baby sick, the family ended up in the emergency room, where they discovered she had stage four cancer. She’s expected to receive treatments for the next two years.
WILX-TV
Cascades Humane Society hosts ‘Read Aloud’ fundraiser
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Cascades Humane Society in Jackson is hosting a Holiday Read Aloud event Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., author and East Lansing resident Stephen Ruthenberg will visit to read books from his Best Friends series. It’s also possible some furry friends may stop by to say hello.
WILX-TV
One man shot twice in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday. Lansing Police believe the victim who was a man in his 30s was shot twice in the apartment building on North Pennsylvania Avenue between Saginaw and Oakland. Police found the man with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.
WILX-TV
Sensory friendly Santa visits Williamston
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A sensory-friendly Santa is coming to town on Tuesday. The Williamston Community Autism Inclusion Group and the Mayor of Williamston were able to secure a location for a Sensory Santa for kids who have sensory dysfunction or a sensory processing disorder. This will take place on...
WILX-TV
FBI raids home in East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials from the FBI said that they were executing a search warrant in a home at Highland and Oakridge Avenue. On Monday morning, News 10 saw authorities from the FBI, Michigan State Police, and East Lansing Police Department carrying boxes out of a home into an unmarked vehicle.
WILX-TV
MSU Police and East Lansing Police team up for a winter coat drive
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Police and East Lansing Police Department’s P.E.A.C.E. Team are encouraging community members to donate new and gently used outdoor coats. Items collected will be donated to local non-profits for distribution. Donations can be dropped off at MSU Police Department’s lobby,...
WILX-TV
City of Hillsdale to host 4th annual New Year’s Eve Bash
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale is bringing back its annual New Year’s Eve Bash on Dec. 31. The free event will have fun activities including ice skating, a large tubing slide, horse and carriage rides, and more. Food and refreshments will also be available for purchase,. The event will...
WILX-TV
Maple Street Mall’s ‘Giving Tree’ continues to spread holiday cheer
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - For the past 3 years, Maple Street Mall has set up its Giving Tree. Visitors will have a chance to take strolls through the town and check out all the fun trees that have been decorated by businesses and members of the Mason community. One of those trees is the Giving Tree presented by the many vendors of Maple Street Mall.
WILX-TV
Hauser scores 22 points in Michigan State’s easy victory
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Joey Hauser scored 22 points, A.J. Hoggard had 17 and Michigan State rolled past Brown 68-50. Hauser was 9-of-13 shooting with four assists, and passed 1,000 career points. Tyson Walker added 10 points for the Spartans (7-4), who shot 42%. Michigan State had a comfortable...
WILX-TV
Your Health: Saying ‘no’ to crash dieting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At least 45 million Americans go on a diet each year, and they spend $33 billion annually on weight loss products. Crash diets promise quick and easy results, but those results usually don’t last. If you’ve packed on a few pounds recently, you may be...
WILX-TV
East Lansing Police to bring back its Citizens Police Academy
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Applications are open for the East Lansing Police Department’s (ELPD) Citizens Police Academy. Community members are encouraged to apply for the 10-week course by January 18 or until the class is full. Those interested must meet be 18 years of age or older and...
WILX-TV
2 teens arrested following pursuit in Kent County
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A pursuit involving four potentially stolen vehicles ended with the arrest of two young teen boys Monday morning in Kent County. According to authorities, Kent County Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling near the intersection of 60th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue at about 3 a.m. when they saw three vehicles enter the Crossings Apartment complex at a high rate of speed.
WILX-TV
Experience Jackson to recognize those who provide detailed service in the community
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Experience Jackson is accepting nominations for the omotenashi award during the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Community Awards. The award recognizes the entities that excel at taking care of visitors, which in turn equals return visitors to Jackson and a positive perception of our community. Omotenashi...
WILX-TV
Livingston County Veteran Services invites local Veterans to Memorial Planning Seminar
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Livingston County’s Veteran Services is inviting local Veterans and their families to their Memorial Planning Seminar. Many veterans who served in the military may not be aware of the funeral benefits provided to their loved ones upon their passing. The seminar will explore the many...
WILX-TV
MSU’s Iranian Student Association art elevates Iranian women’s rights
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The death of A 22-year-old, in the custody of Iran’s morality police, has led to widespread protests against the country’s strict laws. One Michigan State University professor, who is an Iranian native is doing her part to show solidarity with the ongoing protests. Members...
