New Orleans, LA

theadvocate.com

Letters: LaToya Cantrell ill-served by consultant

Mayor LaToya Cantrell, for many years, has been a driving force for a better New Orleans. Then she hired a “consultant” who changed her. Why? Why change a genuine, caring, forward-looking, inspirational leader? Why tweak a public image that wasn’t broken until “pseudo-improved” by an expensive consultant?
fox8live.com

NOPD officer dies by gunshot in Gentilly neighborhood, officials say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An NOPD officer died by gunshot Tuesday (Dec. 13) morning and the matter is being investigated as an “unclassified death”. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson shared the initial details in a press conference nearly two hours after the incident. “It’s a bad day,” Ferguson said....
HARVEY, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans seek armed robbery suspect in 7th Ward

New Orleans police officers are searching for an armed robbery suspect in the vicinity of the 1300 block of Saint Bernard Avenue, police said Monday afternoon. A large police response, including K-9 units, combed a perimeter in the 7th Ward as residents were ordered to stay in their homes, according to a woman who lives in the neighborhood and asked to be anonymous because she fears retribution.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man found fatally shot in Bywater, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 63 year-old man was found fatally shot in the Bywater area early Monday (Dec. 12) morning, according to the NOPD. Police say that when they responded to the scene in the 900 block of Louisa Street around 12:37 a.m., they found the victim who was declared dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man shot to death on Canal Street Sunday evening, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed on Canal Street Sunday evening, according to NOPD. The incident happened in the 1100 block of Canal Street around 4:32 p.m. Police say when they arrived, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. He was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Man riding bike shot to death on Canal St., witness says

NEW ORLEANS — A man on a bicycle was shot and killed and his bike stolen on Canal Street late Sunday afternoon, according to a security guard who told Eyewitness News she heard the shooting and saw the aftermath from the building where she worked. The incident occurred near...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

