Council sends Cantrell 4 recommendations for picking next NOPD Chief
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Council has responded to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s letter asking for the council’s input regarding the selection of the city’s next police chief. Mayor Cantrell sent a letter to the council members asking them for suggestions or ideas on the process...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after officer found dead in Gentilly
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of one of their own Tuesday morning. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said a nine-year veteran of the police department was found dead at a home in Gentilly after a welfare check was called in around 8:39 a.m.
theadvocate.com
Letters: LaToya Cantrell ill-served by consultant
Mayor LaToya Cantrell, for many years, has been a driving force for a better New Orleans. Then she hired a “consultant” who changed her. Why? Why change a genuine, caring, forward-looking, inspirational leader? Why tweak a public image that wasn’t broken until “pseudo-improved” by an expensive consultant?
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's NOPD dilemma: seek help picking new chief, or fight to go it alone
Surrounded by personal controversies and struggling with a dismal approval rating spurred by rising crime, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has a big decision ahead of her that could define her final three years in office. Cantrell must select a successor to retiring Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, who said Tuesday...
WDSU
Housing Authority of New Orleans is trying again to remove board member Sharon Jasper
Leadership of the Housing Authority of New Orleans board and mayor Latoya Cantrell is trying once again to remove a longtime public housing advocate from the board. WDSU Investigates first broke the story last month after our investigative team found that the way the mayor removed Sharon Jasper broke state law leading the city council to reinstate her.
fox8live.com
NOPD officer dies by gunshot in Gentilly neighborhood, officials say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An NOPD officer died by gunshot Tuesday (Dec. 13) morning and the matter is being investigated as an “unclassified death”. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson shared the initial details in a press conference nearly two hours after the incident. “It’s a bad day,” Ferguson said....
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for armed robbery suspect in Seventh Ward
NEW ORLEANS — A manhunt is underway in the Seventh Ward on Monday afternoon. New Orleans Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect in the 1300 block of St. Bernard Avenue, officials said. There are currently no road closures at this time. The department did not release...
NOLA.com
New Orleans seek armed robbery suspect in 7th Ward
New Orleans police officers are searching for an armed robbery suspect in the vicinity of the 1300 block of Saint Bernard Avenue, police said Monday afternoon. A large police response, including K-9 units, combed a perimeter in the 7th Ward as residents were ordered to stay in their homes, according to a woman who lives in the neighborhood and asked to be anonymous because she fears retribution.
Newell – NO debate – NOPD’s next chief must come from a national search
Do you allow the legislative branch of government to conduct some due diligence on whomever Mayor LaToya Cantrell desires to appoint?It would seem to me that if you’re trying to garner the trust of the electorate, you would take the latter approach.
fox8live.com
Gov. Edwards: Louisiana lines up partners for $1.8 billion container terminal project in St. Bernard
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the Mississippi River at his back, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday (Dec. 12) announced that two major players in the maritime industry are partnering with Louisiana and the Port of New Orleans to make sure a planned giant container terminal is built. Edwards called...
An Exodus Unlike Any Other: Why Half the People in This Community Moved Away After Hurricane Katrina
After Hurricane Katrina devastated St. Bernard Parish, many residents didn’t receive enough money from the state to rebuild. Nearly half made the difficult decision to start over somewhere else.
fox8live.com
Man found fatally shot in Bywater, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 63 year-old man was found fatally shot in the Bywater area early Monday (Dec. 12) morning, according to the NOPD. Police say that when they responded to the scene in the 900 block of Louisa Street around 12:37 a.m., they found the victim who was declared dead on the scene.
The Federal Program to Rebuild After Hurricane Katrina Shortchanged the Poor. New Data Proves It.
For years, low-income residents of New Orleans have said the state’s Road Home program paid them less to rebuild their homes compared to wealthier residents. They were right.
NOLA.com
The Road Home program shortchanged low-income homeowners in Louisiana. New data proves it.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate and WWL-TV. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. The complaints started as soon as Louisiana launched its massive program to help homeowners...
NOPD: Slidell man wanted for robbing elderly woman at gunpoint
New Orleans Police are searching for a Slidell man accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in the Treme area over the weekend.
NOLA.com
After gunman shoots four at New Orleans dollar store, workers demand safety
One day in September, when Shawn Byrd was working alone in the Family Dollar store in New Orleans' St. Claude neighborhood, a man who'd been shot multiple times staggered in, begging for help. Byrd held up the man's head, to ensure he continued to breathe, and tried to stanch his...
fox8live.com
Man shot to death on Canal Street Sunday evening, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed on Canal Street Sunday evening, according to NOPD. The incident happened in the 1100 block of Canal Street around 4:32 p.m. Police say when they arrived, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. He was...
WANTED: Reckless driver out of the Seventh Ward, NOPD
The NOPD says on Sunday (Dec. 4) 27-year-old, Devon Shomari Robertson was reportedly seen doing donuts in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue.
WWL-TV
Man riding bike shot to death on Canal St., witness says
NEW ORLEANS — A man on a bicycle was shot and killed and his bike stolen on Canal Street late Sunday afternoon, according to a security guard who told Eyewitness News she heard the shooting and saw the aftermath from the building where she worked. The incident occurred near...
WDSU
Northshore representative addressing how prisoners are released in wake of Covington priest murder
COVINGTON, La. — Louisiana state Rep. Mark Wright says he has been working with criminal justice experts for weeks to find a way to address how violent criminals are released from prison in Louisiana. He says the conversation was sparked in light of the murders of retired St. Peter...
