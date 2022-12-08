Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving (adductor) on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Sumner will make his ninth start for the Nets after Kyrie Irving was held out with eft adductor tightness. In 31.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sumner to score 29.4 FanDuel points. Sumner's projection includes 16.0...
numberfire.com
Update: Dallas' Davis Bertans (illness) out for Monday
The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out Davis Bertans (non-COVID illness) for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bertans will take the night off as he deals with a non-COVID illness. His absence shouldn't make much of an impact for fantasy. Bertans has averaged 16.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.9...
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (quad) back in Mavs' lineup Monday; Christian Wood to play off bench
The Dallas Mavericks will start Luka Doncic (quad) in Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Doncic missed a game with a quad injury, but is back in the lineup tonight and should be at full strength. Christian Wood will play off the bench against the Thunder. Doncic has a...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
numberfire.com
Trent Forrest starting for Hawks on Sunday; Aaron Holiday to bench
Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. With the return of De'Andre Hunter to the court, head coach Nate McMillan is making another change. Starting in the backcourt alongside Trae Young will be Forrest, and Aaron Holiday is reverting to the bench.
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) probable Monday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hart continues to be listed probable due to a left ankle sprain. He's likely going to play through it once again. Our models project Hart for 9.3 points, 7.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Lauri Markkanen (illness) not listed Tuesday for Utah
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is set to play Tuesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Markkanen has missed the last couple games due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Malik Beasley back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Kevin Love (back) questionable Monday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Love is dealing with low back soreness, the reason he's been sitting as of late. Now, the team has once again listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Suns list Devin Booker (hamstring) as questionable on Sunday
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (hamstring) is questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker is questionable for Phoenix's rematch against the Pelicans due to left hamstring tightness. Expect Damion Lee to see an uptick in playing time if Booker is inactive on Sunday. Booker's projection...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Jalen Johnson starting for injured Trae Young (back) Monday
The Atlanta Hawks will start Jalen Johnson in place of Trae Young (back) for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Johnson will get the start Monday with both Trae Young (back) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) resting. He'll face off against a Grizzlies team missing both Ja Morant and Steven Adams.
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (ankle) officially out for Memphis Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies have officially ruled out center Steven Adams (ankle) for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Adams was trending towards sitting out tonight's game, and will now officially be inactive against the Heat. His absence could open up minutes for Santi Aldama and Brandon Clarke. Our models currently...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter (hip) questionable for Sunday's game versus Bulls
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Hunter's status is currently unknown after he missed four games with a hip strain. Expect AJ Griffin to see more minutes if Hunter is ruled out again. Griffin's current projection includes 14.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (back) questionable to return for Bulls Saturday night
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is considered questionable to return Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Early in the second quarter, the Bulls have announced that Caruso is questionable to return due to a lower back contusion. Expect more work for Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White at point guard in Caruso's absence.
numberfire.com
Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. coming off the bench on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hardaway will move to the bench on Saturday with Christian Wood getting the start. Our models expect Hardaway to play 32.6 minutes against the Bulls. Hardaway's Saturday projection includes 18.4...
numberfire.com
Jeremy Sochan (quad) questionable Monday for Spurs
Jeremy Sochan is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sochan has missed time recently due to a right quad contusion. However, he has been upgraded to probable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Sochan plays, Malaki Branham would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Maxi Kleber (foot) available off of Dallas' bench Monday
Maxi Kleber (foot) is available to play in the Dallas Mavericks' Monday night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Kleber only missed one game with his foot injury, and will play off the bench in his return. Kleber has a $4,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 20...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) cleared for Heat Monday night
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon will play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Dedmon was once again listed questionable due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot. And, to no one's surprise, he has been given the green light to suit up despite it. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox (foot) questionable on Sunday
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (foot) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Fox is questionable after he missed Friday's game with recent foot soreness. Expect Davion Mitchell to log more minutes if Fox is inactive. Fox's current projection includes 20.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Isaiah Jackson (knee) questionable for Pacers on Saturday
Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jackson is dealing with left knee soreness. As a result, he has been listed questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Monday 12/12/22: Will the Clippers Give Us Another Under Tonight?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
