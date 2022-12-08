Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Detroit News
Henry Ford College students to get guaranteed admission to Wayne State University
Detroit students have a new pathway to a four-year degree at Wayne State University. Officials on Monday are set to launch an initiative for students earning a credential from Henry Ford College that guarantees admission into Wayne State University to earn a four-year degree. The program is for all HFC students, including those who are simultaneously attending college while in high school. But the program will especially serve the more than 2,000 Detroit residents attending HFC, including those who are part of the Detroit Promise, which guarantees free college tuition.
Detroit News
Michigan State receiver enters transfer portal; Spartans add tight end
With the start of the early signing period looming in less than two weeks, Michigan State’s 2023 class, as well as its current roster, continues to evolve. On Monday afternoon, a team spokesman confirmed freshman wide receiver Germie Bernard had entered the transfer portal, news that came just after Norfolk State tight end Ademola Faleye announced on Twitter he had committed to the Spartans. Those moves were not long after three-star offensive lineman Johnathan Slack from Detroit King announced Sunday night he was decommitting from Michigan State and opening up his recruitment.
Detroit News
The Detroit News' top boy basketball teams: Experienced Brother Rice should be tough to beat
Birmingham Brother Rice has the experience and talent to be the next Catholic League team to win a state championship, trying to join U-D Jesuit (2016, Class A) and Warren De La Salle (2022, Division 1). Several players have been teammates since their freshman season at Brother Rice, and this...
Detroit News
King's Tyrone Spencer says he'd be interested in being Wayne State's next football coach
If Wayne State University administrators gave Tyrone Spencer a call, he certainly would pick up and be interested in talking about the head-coaching job for the Warriors’ football program. After all, Spencer played cornerback for Paul Winters at Wayne State, then was a grad assistant under him before moving...
Detroit News
SZA announces biggest Detroit concert to date as part of 'SOS' tour
SZA is set to perform her biggest Detroit concert to date as the "SOS" hitmaker will take the stage at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 24, promoters announced Tuesday. Tickets for the show go on sale at 12 p.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels and on SZA's website. The Detroit concert...
Detroit News
Patrons at weekend Orchestra Hall show with slur: There was 'gasp' afterward
Patrons of a weekend performance of Charlie Brown music at Detroit's Orchestra Hall featuring a prominent Black jazz pianist said there was a collective "gasp" when an audience member yelled out a racial slur toward the end of the show. Matt Totsky of West Bloomfield said the N-word epithet came...
Detroit News
Jewish community to hold security forum after antisemitic incidents
Michigan's oldest Jewish congregation will host a security forum this week to discuss the Jewish community's next steps to secure safety after a spate of antisemitic incidents. The "Forum on Security, Antisemitism and Law Enforcement in Jewish Detroit" is organized by the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit and will take...
Detroit News
Cornerback Colton Hood decommits from Michigan State
East Lansing – As Mel Tucker and his staff work toward the early signing period later this month, Michigan State’s 2023 class lost a prospect on Saturday. Colton Hood, three-star cornerback from Eagles Landing Christian Academy in Georgia, announced his decommitment from the Spartans in a post on Twitter. At 6-foot and 170 pounds, Hood, who committed to Michigan State in September, is ranked the No. 60 cornerback in the nation, according to the composite rankings at 247sports.
Detroit News
Janet Jackson to play Detroit in 2023, with rapper-actor special guest
Tickets for the show go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday. Pre-sales for Citi card holders start at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The show is part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's 33-date 2023 "Together Again" tour, named for her 1997 hit, which kicks off in Hollywood, Fla. on April 14 and wraps June 21 in Seattle.
Detroit News
A peek inside new HopCat, returning to Royal Oak Jan. 23
With construction rolling along and the hiring of staff nearly compete, Michigan beer bar HopCat is readying to open its new Royal Oak location as early as next month. The new location, the eighth in Michigan and 10th overall, is at 430 S. Main in downtown Royal Oak, a few blocks from its original location on Fifth Avenue, which was one of the top-performing restaurants within the brand. That three-level restaurant closed during the pandemic after three years of business and never reopened, citing landlord issues.
Detroit News
Detroit VA to host event on burn pit exposure-related benefits
The John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit is hosting an event Dec. 16 for Michigan veterans and their families to learn about new health care and benefits that they might be eligible for under a new federal law called the PACT Act. The legislation, signed into law this...
Detroit News
MSU rolls past Brown, Hauser tops 1,000, some rest on tap
East Lansing – There was just less than 10 minutes to play on Saturday afternoon and Michigan State players headed to the sideline, a timeout called as the Spartans were rolling over Brown, their Ivy League opponent. Just as the team hit the huddle, the announcement came. Joey Hauser...
Detroit News
Celebrity jeweler's shooting death stirs murder-for-hire charges, conflict claims
Three years after Southfield attorney Marco Bisbikis met Daniel Hutchinson, the Oak Park celebrity jeweler was gunned down in a parking lot in what prosecutors allege was a murder-for-hire scheme ordered by the lawyer. Hutchinson, known as "Hutch" by his celebrity clients, was fatally shot in his SUV on June...
Detroit News
Jason Carr terminated from WDIV
Correction: Jason Carr was fired from WDIV-TV after expressing frustration with co-workers during his “Jason Carr Live” morning program on Local 4+. The target of his frustration was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Jason Carr, host of WDIV-TV's daily mid-morning program "Live in the D,"...
Detroit News
Detroit Zoo's Wild Lights is back for its 10th year
The Detroit Zoo's Wild Lights display is back for its 10th year and features 5 million LED lights illuminating more than 250 sculptures spread across the zoo in Royal Oak. The display features life-sized LED light sculptures of elephants, giraffes, polar bears, penguins and other creatures of the zoo. Compared...
Detroit News
In 'emergency' vote, Detroit City Council approves police towing contracts
Detroit — During an emergency meeting Monday, the Detroit City Council unanimously approved contracts for seven police-authorized towing companies amid accusations that the issue is being rushed and that one tower is being unfairly cut out of the process. Detroit Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett told the City Council on...
Detroit News
Detroit Police introduce more non-lethal tools, upgrade body cams
Detroit — Detroit Police supervisors will immediately be equipped with two devices that shoot pepper balls and foam "impact rounds," while all officers will be issued new body-worn cameras that have higher definition and more capabilities than the current units, officials said Monday. "Over the past year, there have...
Detroit News
Special needs kids chill with Santa at North Pole Stroll
Sterling Heights — Santa Claus made an early appearance for autistic and special needs children at a Christmas-themed party Sunday in Sterling Heights. Play-Place, an activity center for children with autism and other special needs, hosted the sixth annual North Pole Stroll to give families time to take photos with Santa, get a free gift for their child, a Christmas dinner, and cupcakes and cookies for dessert.
Detroit News
2 sought in fatal shooting near Detroit bar
Detroit police are working to find a suspect and a person of interest in a fatal shooting last month near a Midtown business. The suspect fired shots outside the 3rd Street Bar, in the 4600 block of Third, around 1:38 a.m. Nov. 19, authorities said in a statement. A 34-year-old...
Detroit News
Detroit man charged in connection with drifting incident
Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday. A video of the incident shows...
Comments / 0