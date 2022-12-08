ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Students weigh in on the future of University of Arizona theater programs

By Tina Giuliano
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television recently announced they paused application for BFAs in musical theater, acting and design technology.

For the students in the program, they're concerned.

"It's disorienting to hear that our recruitment was being paused," James Carroll, a musical theater sophomore, said.

Many students took to social media with their disappointment and anger about the situation.

"We were so heartbroken because it's like why weren't we told about this?" Kathryn Kulaga, a design technology sophomore, said. "Why is this happening? It's not like the university is running out of money."

And the students said this pause is already having an effect.

"The damage has already been done because we have no freshman class this year and the freshman do a lot," Carroll said.

Students from across the country prepare auditions and portfolios when applying for music, acting and theater programs.

"It was the best audition process i had the entire semester, the faculty were really interested in what I had to say," Carroll said.

Carroll and Kulaga said the university officials cited budget issues and fewer jobs in the theater industry reasons for the pause. But for these students, finding a job hasn't been an issue.

"I just booked my first paying gig as an actor,' Carroll said.

And Kulaga said she is still able to book jobs.

"It's one of the most infuriating statements for people who do theater because they love it," she said. "I got to load in and load out Hamilton within my first semester of being here."

And for seniors like Alex Simpson, this will have an impact after graduation.

"If the program gets sunset and we get forgotten about that name on that piece of paper really doesn't mean that much anymore," he said.

So they'll continue to fight for their program, through petitions and social media.

"This has been the biggest uprising when this has happened and I think there's hope in that," Kulaga said. "I'm not hopeless."

KGUN 9 Tucson News

