WPMI
MPD investigating shooting on Foreman Circle
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department responded to shots fired at a home on Foreman Circle around 8:15 p.m. Sunday night. Police say the incident stemmed from a fight between a homeowner and another person. Investigators say one of the two suffered a gunshot wound...
WPMI
Gulf Shores Police make arrest in stabbing
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — According to GSPD, on December 7, 2022, officers from the Gulf Shores Police Department responded to One Club Apartments, 20050 Oak Road East in reference to a domestic dispute in progress. On scene, the officers located a 60-year-old male suffering from a knife wound...
WPMI
MPD: One shot on Vista Bonita Drive
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a man was shot early Saturday morning during a domestic altercation. Police responded to the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Saturday morning in reference to one shot. The male victim and his son...
WPMI
Baldwin County widow claims FedEx used faulty tires in fatal crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County widow has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against FedEx alleging it used faulty retread tires that resulted in her husband’s death. Hamilton Platt, 32, died in a fiery crash on September 21st after he slammed into a FedEx truck that blew a tire and stopped in the middle of 1-10. Kelsie Platt, 28, says she learned about the horrific crash by seeing images and reading comments on social media.
WPMI
MPD: 12-year-old shot while chasing after dog
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a 12-year-old boy was shot after chasing his dog down the street. It happened at the 1000 block of Garland Drive. The 12-year-old was trying to take out the trash when the dog escaped, after which it began chasing...
WPMI
Salvation Army asks for a little extra help with Angel Tree program this year
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Salvation Army is there through thick and thin, and it’s a pretty thin time for them right now. They’re hoping you can help make spirits brighter with your donations before they distribute to families in need later this week. The Angel Tree...
WPMI
Prodisee Pantry fills trunks with food and hearts with hope ahead of Christmas
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Christmas is a time for many to enjoy laughter, family, and holiday food but some residents in Baldwin County unfortunately do not have that luxury. Continuing its yearly food distribution Prodisee Pantry says it's important to lend a helping hand. Today in Stockton, AL, volunteers...
WPMI
Chaos erupts at latest Prichard Water Board meeting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Water Board held a much-anticipated meeting today. Residents of Alabama Village have been pushing for answers as to why their water may be shut off. A lot was said at the meeting, but it doesn’t seem like too much was accomplished on that...
WPMI
USA seeks evaluators for medical cannabis license applications
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The University of South Alabama is looking for professionals to review, evaluate and score applications for medical cannabis business licenses in Alabama. Evaluators will be compensated. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission engaged the University to coordinate the review, evaluation and scoring of the following sections...
WPMI
Spanish Fort hosts annual Spirit of Christmas Parade
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Spanish Fort celebrated the holidays in style on Saturday with its annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. The event, held at the Eastern Shore Center, had it all, from dancing nutcrackers and Christmas characters to live ballerinas in snow globes!. The Spanish Fort High School...
WPMI
Gulf Shores implementing new paid beach parking spots
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The next time you go the beach at gulf shores- you should expect to pay more than usual to park. 5 dollars more to be exact. The cost of daily parking is going up from 10 dollars to 15 dollars. Prices aren’t the only thing that’ll be changing in gulf shores.
WPMI
South Alabama announces Jags softball schedule
South Alabama softball head coach Becky Clark and the program announced its 2023 schedule on Friday. The 52-game slate features 23 home contests, which includes a pair of home tournaments and four Sun Belt Conference series at Jaguar Field. The Jags, who finished second in the conference last spring, will...
