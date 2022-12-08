ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate unanimously passes ‘Tiger King’ bill that bans private ownership of big cats

By Tod Perry
 4 days ago

Comments / 57

finzbar
4d ago

magnificent beasts ever endangered many species wiped out n yep wrong to privately own them they are apex supreme predators not pets n side show attractions

Leopards Spots
3d ago

Bears and wolves should be in that ban.

hellokitty
2d ago

This site wanted to warn me I violated their rules by calling Carol Baskin a explo*ter and sca*mer. I guess defending animals is against their rules and policy's WHATEVER !!!

