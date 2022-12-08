Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Pennsylvania makes naloxone products more easily available
HERSHEY, Pa — According to the Attorney General. Pennsylvania sees about 14 overdose deaths a day. So, several departments of the Pennsylvania government are expanding the Naloxone Standing. Previously, Pennsylvanians had access to a four milligram naloxone nasal spray or an injectable version. Now, officials are adding more cost...
local21news.com
AG Josh Shapiro Secures Over $10B in Opioid Crisis Relief Funds from CVS and Walgreens
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Monday that he has finalized agreements with CVS and Walgreens to bring the national amount from investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis to more than $54.1 billion, with $2.2 billion coming directly to Pennsylvania.
local21news.com
Former Harrisburg resident gives back to her community
HARRISBURG, Pa — A woman born and raised in Harrisburg is now a success in the beauty industry and the CEO and founder of her own nonprofit. But, she still comes back every year to help her community. Amanda Manigault started braiding hair on her front porch at 11-years-old.
local21news.com
Mission Autism Clinic opens new location to help children in Dauphin Co.
SUSQUEHANNA TWP., Pa. (WHP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 1 in 44 children are on the autism spectrum. So to help those kids on the spectrum, Mission Autism Clinic cut the ribbon on a new location in Susquehanna Township on Friday. A 10,000 square foot facility that leaders said will help meet underserved communities.
local21news.com
CBS 21 Days of Caring | Saint Francis Food Pantry makes sure no one goes hungry
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Every Tuesday morning a group gathers in prayer behind Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Allison Hill. After prayers end, the group begins unloading a truck full of food to be distributed to approximately. 200 families in this Allison Hill neighborhood. CBS 21’s...
local21news.com
New UPS facility in central PA offers latest distribution technology, still needs staff
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – The newly constructed 775,000 square foot UPS distribution facility in Lower Swatara Township is UPS’ fourth largest in operation across the entire country, delivering on its promise to improve distribution and job growth in central Pennsylvania. “As volume comes from the northeast and...
local21news.com
Governor Wolf and First Lady host last Holiday Open House as Pennsylvania's first family
For the last time as Governor, Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf opened the Governor’s Residence to the public for a Holiday Open House Sunday afternoon. The yearly event typically sees about 2,000 people come through the doors of the Governor’s Residence. However, this year, turnout wasn’t as high.
local21news.com
GOP files lawsuit to stop Pennsylvania special elections
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Heading to court, Pennsylvania House Republicans filing suit, attempting to stop special elections as control of the chamber remains up for grabs. Rep. Bryan Cutler asking the Commonwealth Court for an injunction to three special elections slated for Feb. 7. Right now, Democrats have...
local21news.com
Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg receives $20,000 donation for renovations
Teens at the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg are counting down the hours until they get to see the big reveal of their newly renovated “Aaron’s Teen Center Refresh.”. The newly renovated rec room comes from a generous donation of $20,000 from Aaron’s. Since 2015, Aaron’s...
local21news.com
Who leads the PA House? Republican leader sworn-in as power struggle continues
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The power struggle in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives continues. On Monday, Lancaster County representative Bryan Cutler was sworn-in as Republican leader. He said due to recent resignations of Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis and Congresswoman-elect Summer Lee and the recent passing of Rep. Tony Deluca, Republicans have the majority.
local21news.com
Animal rescue needs funding to build new shelter
LEWISTOWN, Pa — Businesses are not the only places seeing a rough patch after the Covid-19 pandemic. One animal rescue is currently working out of their own house to try and save money. The One Dog At A Time rescue saves around $17,000 a month by working out of...
local21news.com
Lower Paxton Township rings in the holidays with annual market
Lower Paxton Township put on their 4th annual Christkindlmarkt Saturday afternoon. Nearly 8,000 people made it down to walking Linglestown Road shopping from 127 local vendors and artists and even making a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Sponsored by the Linglestown American Legion Post 272, one member said the...
local21news.com
After picking up and moving due to I-83 expansion, East Shore Diner announces new name
SILVER SPRING TWP., Pa. (WHP) — The East Shore Diner was a landmark in Harrisburg, now it's on the West Shore with a different name; Silver Scoop. The diner was split in two and moved to Silver Spring Township. On Monday it arrived at the new location on Waterford Road near Cumberland Valley High School.
local21news.com
Home explodes after contractor hits gas line in Dauphin County, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Emergency officials in Dauphin County say two people were injured following a gas leak and home explosion in Dauphin County. According to emergency personnel, it happened around 9:00 AM on the 3000 block of Crest Road in Susquehanna Township. Police say a contractor was...
local21news.com
Red Lion Area S.D. on lockdown following reports of potential gunman in borough: officials
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Superintendent of the Red Lion Area School District sent a message to families in the district saying that the Senior High, Junior High, Pleasant View Elementary School, and the Education Center were on lockdown after reports of a potential gunman in Red Lion Borough.
local21news.com
Spreading holiday cheer: group of friends in York tip waitress $1,300
YORK, Pa. (WHP) — Taking inspiration from social media, a group of friends in York County decided to spread some holiday cheer to a local waitress. Jamie Carmen and a group of friends went to the Stonybrook Family Restaurant on Saturday, where he gave the waitress a $1,300 tip.
local21news.com
Joy to the Burg sells albums to help homeless
HERSHEY, Pa — Since 2019, Joy to the Burg has brought together local musicians to help the homeless. However, this year they are also bringing together local artists. Thirty-three local musicians are appearing on this year's holiday album. Plus, for the first time ever, they are incorporating eight visual...
local21news.com
Stolen vehicle with infant found by Harrisburg Police
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are currently looking for the person responsible for stealing and ditching a car that was carrying a 4-month-old baby on board. Harrisburg Police say that the theft report came in on Dec. 10 at around 7:30 p.m. on North 6th and Maclay Streets. Officers...
local21news.com
PeoplesBank Park is all spruced up for the holidays
York, PA — Getting all spruced up for the holidays. “It's a fun, easy way to enjoy the holidays,” said Doug Eppler with the York Revolution. Nearly 40 decorated Christmas trees are lining the concourse of PeoplesBank Park in York for the annual Spruce’d Up, A Celebration of Trees. Each tree represents a non-profit working wonders in the community.
local21news.com
Arrest made after 3 hurt in Lancaster shooting, mayor and community respond
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster have announced they have made an arrest in a shooting that left three people injured. Officials said they will release more information about the suspect in a press conference Tuesday. People in the community are responding to the violence, some saying...
