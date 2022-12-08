ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Pennsylvania makes naloxone products more easily available

HERSHEY, Pa — According to the Attorney General. Pennsylvania sees about 14 overdose deaths a day. So, several departments of the Pennsylvania government are expanding the Naloxone Standing. Previously, Pennsylvanians had access to a four milligram naloxone nasal spray or an injectable version. Now, officials are adding more cost...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Former Harrisburg resident gives back to her community

HARRISBURG, Pa — A woman born and raised in Harrisburg is now a success in the beauty industry and the CEO and founder of her own nonprofit. But, she still comes back every year to help her community. Amanda Manigault started braiding hair on her front porch at 11-years-old.
HARRISBURG, PA
Mission Autism Clinic opens new location to help children in Dauphin Co.

SUSQUEHANNA TWP., Pa. (WHP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 1 in 44 children are on the autism spectrum. So to help those kids on the spectrum, Mission Autism Clinic cut the ribbon on a new location in Susquehanna Township on Friday. A 10,000 square foot facility that leaders said will help meet underserved communities.
HARRISBURG, PA
GOP files lawsuit to stop Pennsylvania special elections

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Heading to court, Pennsylvania House Republicans filing suit, attempting to stop special elections as control of the chamber remains up for grabs. Rep. Bryan Cutler asking the Commonwealth Court for an injunction to three special elections slated for Feb. 7. Right now, Democrats have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Who leads the PA House? Republican leader sworn-in as power struggle continues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The power struggle in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives continues. On Monday, Lancaster County representative Bryan Cutler was sworn-in as Republican leader. He said due to recent resignations of Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis and Congresswoman-elect Summer Lee and the recent passing of Rep. Tony Deluca, Republicans have the majority.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Animal rescue needs funding to build new shelter

LEWISTOWN, Pa — Businesses are not the only places seeing a rough patch after the Covid-19 pandemic. One animal rescue is currently working out of their own house to try and save money. The One Dog At A Time rescue saves around $17,000 a month by working out of...
LEWISTOWN, PA
Lower Paxton Township rings in the holidays with annual market

Lower Paxton Township put on their 4th annual Christkindlmarkt Saturday afternoon. Nearly 8,000 people made it down to walking Linglestown Road shopping from 127 local vendors and artists and even making a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Sponsored by the Linglestown American Legion Post 272, one member said the...
HARRISBURG, PA
Joy to the Burg sells albums to help homeless

HERSHEY, Pa — Since 2019, Joy to the Burg has brought together local musicians to help the homeless. However, this year they are also bringing together local artists. Thirty-three local musicians are appearing on this year's holiday album. Plus, for the first time ever, they are incorporating eight visual...
HERSHEY, PA
Stolen vehicle with infant found by Harrisburg Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are currently looking for the person responsible for stealing and ditching a car that was carrying a 4-month-old baby on board. Harrisburg Police say that the theft report came in on Dec. 10 at around 7:30 p.m. on North 6th and Maclay Streets. Officers...
HARRISBURG, PA
PeoplesBank Park is all spruced up for the holidays

York, PA — Getting all spruced up for the holidays. “It's a fun, easy way to enjoy the holidays,” said Doug Eppler with the York Revolution. Nearly 40 decorated Christmas trees are lining the concourse of PeoplesBank Park in York for the annual Spruce’d Up, A Celebration of Trees. Each tree represents a non-profit working wonders in the community.
YORK, PA

