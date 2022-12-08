Read full article on original website
Future of broadband expansion begins with having "your voices heard"
North Codorus Township, York County — Billions of dollars will soon be available to broaden the reach of broadband across the country. But, people need to weigh in soon to make sure the money heads to the most needy areas. “Before we can implement the plan, we have to...
Pennsylvania makes naloxone products more easily available
HERSHEY, Pa — According to the Attorney General. Pennsylvania sees about 14 overdose deaths a day. So, several departments of the Pennsylvania government are expanding the Naloxone Standing. Previously, Pennsylvanians had access to a four milligram naloxone nasal spray or an injectable version. Now, officials are adding more cost...
New UPS facility in central PA offers latest distribution technology, still needs staff
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – The newly constructed 775,000 square foot UPS distribution facility in Lower Swatara Township is UPS’ fourth largest in operation across the entire country, delivering on its promise to improve distribution and job growth in central Pennsylvania. “As volume comes from the northeast and...
AG announces $38M settlement with JUUL for targeting PA youth, deceiving consumers
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced a $38.8 million settlement with JUUL Labs, Inc. on Monday for violating Pennsylvania’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law and jeopardizing the health of Pennsylvanians, in particular the young people that JUUL targeted with their products. “JUUL...
GOP files lawsuit to stop Pennsylvania special elections
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Heading to court, Pennsylvania House Republicans filing suit, attempting to stop special elections as control of the chamber remains up for grabs. Rep. Bryan Cutler asking the Commonwealth Court for an injunction to three special elections slated for Feb. 7. Right now, Democrats have...
Who leads the PA House? Republican leader sworn-in as power struggle continues
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The power struggle in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives continues. On Monday, Lancaster County representative Bryan Cutler was sworn-in as Republican leader. He said due to recent resignations of Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis and Congresswoman-elect Summer Lee and the recent passing of Rep. Tony Deluca, Republicans have the majority.
AG Josh Shapiro Secures Over $10B in Opioid Crisis Relief Funds from CVS and Walgreens
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Monday that he has finalized agreements with CVS and Walgreens to bring the national amount from investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis to more than $54.1 billion, with $2.2 billion coming directly to Pennsylvania.
Governor Wolf and First Lady host last Holiday Open House as Pennsylvania's first family
For the last time as Governor, Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf opened the Governor’s Residence to the public for a Holiday Open House Sunday afternoon. The yearly event typically sees about 2,000 people come through the doors of the Governor’s Residence. However, this year, turnout wasn’t as high.
Snow showers expected overnight in PA after thick cloudy weather
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — We'll see cloudy skies tonight with a few snow showers developing overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s. Sunday will be very unsettled with on and off rain/snow showers much of the time. A slushy accumulation is possible, especially over the higher terrain. Highs Sunday will be around 40. A lingering rain/snow shower is possible Sunday night with lows in the low 30s.
Driver sent to hospital after losing control of delivery truck in Upper Allen
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One individual is in the hospital after they crashed a delivery truck in Upper Allen due to a mechanical failure. Upper Allen Police say that they responded to the crash at around 7:48 a.m. on Dec. 8 on US Rt. 15, near mile marker 39.6.
